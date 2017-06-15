Jump to content

PSA: Playstation 4 Pro Monoprice - $299

By DragonSlayerOrnstein, Today, 05:55 AM

#1 DragonSlayerOrnstein  

DragonSlayerOrnstein

Posted Today, 05:55 AM

Figured I'd make an individual thread for this.  Seemed like a really good deal and Monoprice is reputable.

 

https://www.monopric...duct?p_id=18681


#2 htz  

htz

Posted Today, 06:06 AM

Bought 1, thanks!


Bizzquik

Posted Today, 06:10 AM  

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 06:10 AM

Great price.  Great seller.

 

Already have one, but this would be a no-brainer, otherwise.



Steam ID: Bizzquik
Xbox Live Gamertag: Bizzquik
PSN Network ID: Bummblue
WiiU ID: Bizzquik
Proud user of PinnacleGameProfiler: turning beloved keyboard+mouse PC games into controller-enabled, couch-friendly gaming experiences.

#4 DragonSlayerOrnstein  

DragonSlayerOrnstein

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

Bought 1, thanks!

No idea if it was in error or not, though I'll find out tomorrow.  But even if it is in error, they're reputable so you'll get your money back.

 

But regardless, seemed like such a good deal so I figured I'd share.  Hope it works out for us!


AcidRain25

Posted Today, 06:31 AM  

AcidRain25

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Was waiting for a limited edition PS4 Pro or a deal for under $300 so I bought one.


