COD: Infinite Warfare PS4 Pre-Owned $14.85 @ Walmart
Posted Today, 02:15 PM
I don't know how good Walmart's used games are but this caught my eye.
Posted Today, 02:37 PM
Posted Today, 02:48 PM
Anyone have experience with their pre-owned? I'm really liking this price.
The one preowned game I bought from Walmart was in good condition with the original case and cover. If you're concerned you could probably just do free in store pick up if you have one close by and return it if it's in terrible condition.
Posted Today, 02:49 PM
Awesome. I'll probably do that. Thank you for the response.
Posted Today, 02:52 PM
Posted Today, 03:03 PM
Posted Today, 03:35 PM
have always gotten pre-owned games that looked brand new