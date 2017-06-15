Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

COD: Infinite Warfare PS4 Pre-Owned $14.85 @ Walmart

By cdeener, Today, 02:15 PM

#1 cdeener   Love Those Price Drops!!! CAGiversary!   4902 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

cdeener

Posted Today, 02:15 PM

https://www.walmart....8&wl13=&veh=sem

I don't know how good Walmart's used games are but this caught my eye.
Never settle for full price unless you have no other choice. ;)

#2 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   962 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 02:37 PM

Anyone have experience with their pre-owned? I'm really liking this price.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#3 ICHIRO51MVP   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   148 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

Anyone have experience with their pre-owned? I'm really liking this price.
Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk


The one preowned game I bought from Walmart was in good condition with the original case and cover. If you're concerned you could probably just do free in store pick up if you have one close by and return it if it's in terrible condition.

#4 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   962 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 02:49 PM

The one preowned game I bought from Walmart was in good condition with the original case and cover. If you're concerned you could probably just do free in store pick up if you have one close by and return it if it's in terrible condition.

Awesome. I'll probably do that. Thank you for the response.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#5 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   497 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

to my knowledge, Walmart only take in games that in complete condition, with that being said, the 3 preowned games I bought from them last year all came complete (case, artwork and manual).

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

#6 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   962 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

Placed an order. Thanks for the replies.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#7 Silent Killer01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   25 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Silent Killer01

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Anyone have experience with their pre-owned? I'm really liking this price.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

have always gotten pre-owned games that looked brand new


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy