Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Torment Tides of Numenera PS4 $16.xx @ amazon.com

By obsolete88, Today, 05:12 PM
Torment amazon ps4

#1 obsolete88   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   37 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

obsolete88

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

https://www.amazon.c...orment numenera

 

Cheapest I've seen it.  Supposedly they patched a lot of the technical issues, so here's hoping!


#2 The Questyen   Ain't that just the way CAGiversary!   2060 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Thanks for this. I've almost bought it a few times over the past month. Glad I waited.

#3 lehviput   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   126 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

lehviput

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

Thanks OP

#4 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

Thanks for another hit on my wallet. Nice find.

#5 LordMaloysius  

LordMaloysius

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

I beat Wasteland 2 and loved it.  This seems like a really good game, and i've played some.  Way too much reading.   I suggest anyone take a look at the Lets Plays or something.  It is an obscene amount of reading.  Especially if your eyes hurt after awhile, this might be one of those times where a monitor beats a tv.  In any case I love this studio and am still looking forward to the new Wasteland.  


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Torment, amazon, ps4

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy