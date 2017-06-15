Torment Tides of Numenera PS4 $16.xx @ amazon.com

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

I beat Wasteland 2 and loved it. This seems like a really good game, and i've played some. Way too much reading. I suggest anyone take a look at the Lets Plays or something. It is an obscene amount of reading. Especially if your eyes hurt after awhile, this might be one of those times where a monitor beats a tv. In any case I love this studio and am still looking forward to the new Wasteland.