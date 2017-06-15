Jump to content

Toys R Us GTA V $24.90 Disney Infinity B1G4

By IMpLeXiTy, Today, 05:28 PM

#1 IMpLeXiTy  

IMpLeXiTy

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

YMMV But my local toys r us has GTA V on clearance for 24.90 new and Disney Infinity single figures at 9.99 buy one get four free. Sorry if this is posted incorrectly or not really a deal. Kinda new here.

#2 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1925 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

thanks, assuming ps4 and xb1 for gta5? so close to my price point.


#3 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2599 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

Appreciate the heads up, but at that price GTA V would be a manager markdown only available at your store :/



#4 appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 06:11 PM

Did it have a red or a different color sticker on the game or a shelf tag saying clearance?

#5 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   889 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 06:15 PM

That GTA price is definitely only at that 1 store. No way they are putting a game on clearance that is still one of the best selling games every month.


#6 IMpLeXiTy  

IMpLeXiTy

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

I didn't see a clearance sticker on it but I may have just missed it. My bad. And yes it was ps4/Xbone

#7 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4510 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

Lol @ buy 1 get 4..."Please take them all!!!"


"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol
