Best Buy free $15 savings code if you purchase $150 gift card
Posted Today, 06:50 PM
https://bestbuy.cash.../gift-card/buy/
Posted Today, 06:58 PM
$15 SAVINGS CODE OFFER
Valid 6/4/17-6/18/17 online only.
$15 savings code will be provided via e-mail on 7/7/17 for use toward a future purchase made from 7/7/17-7/20/17.
Maximum of 2 $150 e-gift card purchases during promotion time period per customer and savings codes will be sent via e-mail in $15 increments.
Valid e-mail address required to receive savings code.
Savings code may be redeemed online and in store.
Not valid if order is canceled.
Posted Today, 07:00 PM
Thank you for adding the fine print.
Fine print:
Posted Today, 07:06 PM
Posted Today, 07:19 PM
Can you purchase these with Reward Certs?
Posted Today, 07:26 PM
When I try to checkout, I'm getting an error message of "We're sorry, but this transaction has been declined. If you continue to have this problem please contact customer support." My credit card is working fine elsewhere.
Anyone else?
Posted Today, 07:30 PM
No, these gift cards are sold by Cashstar. Also be careful about the fine print, you can't use the $15 bonus immediately, it has a limited date range. Cashstar has some bad reviews on BBB as well, if you care.
Can you purchase these with Reward Certs?
