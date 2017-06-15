Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy free $15 savings code if you purchase $150 gift card

By elitewillie, Today, 06:50 PM

#1 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   964 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

https://bestbuy.cash.../gift-card/buy/

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk


#2 chimpmeister   Hates gimmicks CAGiversary!   3726 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

chimpmeister

Posted Today, 06:58 PM

Fine print:

$15 SAVINGS CODE OFFER

Valid 6/4/17-6/18/17 online only.

$15 savings code will be provided via e-mail on 7/7/17 for use toward a future purchase made from 7/7/17-7/20/17.

Maximum of 2 $150 e-gift card purchases during promotion time period per customer and savings codes will be sent via e-mail in $15 increments.

Valid e-mail address required to receive savings code.

Savings code may be redeemed online and in store.

Not valid if order is canceled.


#3 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   964 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Fine print:

Thank you for adding the fine print.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#4 space_space   CAG 4 LYFE CAGiversary!   711 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

space_space

Posted Today, 07:06 PM

PS4 Pro for $370 might be one good way to spend that

Posted Image

#5 mrpuck27  

mrpuck27

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Can you purchase these with Reward Certs?


#6 zer0sfx   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   704 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

zer0sfx

Posted Today, 07:26 PM

When I try to checkout, I'm getting an error message of "We're sorry, but this transaction has been declined. If you continue to have this problem please contact customer support." My credit card is working fine elsewhere.

 

Anyone else?


#7 chimpmeister   Hates gimmicks CAGiversary!   3726 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

chimpmeister

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

Can you purchase these with Reward Certs?

No, these gift cards are sold by Cashstar. Also be careful about the fine print, you can't use the $15 bonus immediately, it has a limited date range. Cashstar has some bad reviews on BBB as well, if you care.

https://www.bbb.org/...tland-me-124964
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy