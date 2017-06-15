Expired - Redbox: FREE Game Rental

Code: 2017E3
Free 1 night game rental using above code ($3 off). Works on Redbox's website, not sure about app/kiosk.
Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM
I just can't rent games anymore. After the installs and updates, I only have like 1 or 2 hours to play.
Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM
It looks like the promo code is applied automatically in the app?
Posted Yesterday, 07:09 PM
It looks like the promo code is applied automatically in the app?
I think you have a free credit on your account, which is always automatically applied (not related to the promo game code).
Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM
Nothing at redbox I care to play for just one day
Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM
Resident Evil VII is a perfect Redbox rental. I did it last week. The game is only about 10 hrs long on average. I kept it an extra night, but I could have easily finished it in one rental period if I didn't have other things to do the 2nd day. Great game. Not really a RE game at all, but still a great game.
Shame on Redbox for not having Injustice 2 or Wipeout Omega Collection: either would have been rental options for me.
Other Finish-in-one-day contenders: COD Infinite Warfare and Titanfall 2.
Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM
Posted Today, 01:41 AM
Resident Evil VII: Biohazard is the perfect game to rent with this, especially if you have nothing to do tomorrow. It's super fun and beatable within 12 hours.
Posted Today, 01:49 AM
was thinking of checking out some wildlands but only one that has it is the kiosk that I always get paper discs from. Really nothing else I wanna check out. Injustice would be amazing!
idk I guess I'll try my luck
Posted Today, 02:00 AM
Code wouldn't work for me? When did it expire?
Posted Today, 02:39 AM
maybe have to be signed in? I applied the code and it shows 0.00
Posted Today, 02:45 AM
Posted Today, 03:10 AM
Posted Today, 05:56 AM
I've only rented PS3 and Xbox 360 games. The reason why is because they don't have huge updates that need to be downloaded. Sadly, there aren't any games left for those consoles.
Posted Today, 06:07 AM
yup just got the stickers inside the case, no wildlands for me tonight
Posted Today, 06:17 AM
Rebox is effing up hard lately. The best rentals are games you can get 1-3 days enjoyment out of. It is way to costly IMO to rent a game for like 5 days so I do one-two days rentals generally. Recent games they have added are Fallout New Vegas (WTF?), Plants vs Zombies 2 (Old but at least fits the short rental window type game). But they should have gotten Injustice 2 or Tekken. Two big titles that people are playing and they easily work for 1-2 day rentals. I want to play Injustice 2 bad.
Posted Today, 06:18 AM
That's crazy. Never happened to me.
Posted Today, 06:24 AM
always happens to me at that location (was the only one around sadly) and seems like it's always the outdoor ones. I haven't messed with redbox in like a year but guess they're not doing anything new to stop this.
when it happened in the past they always sent over a free rental code or two but not even sure it's worth the hassle, wanted to plat it tonight :(