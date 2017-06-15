Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

- - - - -

Expired - Redbox: FREE Game Rental

By stryker, Yesterday, 06:56 PM

stryker  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM

http://www.redbox.com/games

Code: 2017E3

 

Free 1 night game rental using above code ($3 off).  Works on Redbox's website, not sure about app/kiosk.


#2 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

I just can't rent games anymore.  After the installs and updates, I only have like 1 or 2 hours to play.


#3 bstringbean  

bstringbean

Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

It looks like the promo code is applied automatically in the app?


stryker  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 07:09 PM

It looks like the promo code is applied automatically in the app?

I think you have a free credit on your account, which is always automatically applied (not related to the promo game code).


johnston306  

johnston306

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

I just can't rent games anymore. After the installs and updates, I only have like 1 or 2 hours to play.


I don't rent games because the last three times I tried there was a piece of paper not a disc in the case...

Lord Chabelo  

Lord Chabelo

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

Nothing at redbox I care to play for just one day


15413.png

Kerig  

Kerig

Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM

Resident Evil VII is a perfect Redbox rental.  I did it last week.  The game is only about 10 hrs long on average.  I kept it an extra night, but I could have easily finished it in one rental period if I didn't have other things to do the 2nd day.  Great game.  Not really a RE game at all, but still a great game.

 

Shame on Redbox for not having Injustice 2 or Wipeout Omega Collection: either would have been rental options for me.

 

Other Finish-in-one-day contenders: COD Infinite Warfare and Titanfall 2.


1050581.png

#8 dougyfresh  

dougyfresh

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

I keep renting horizon... figure some day I'll beat it.

I probably shot have grabbed re7 this time around to test run it on my psvr, but I think that's one I'll want to own sooner or later. Also don't wanna rush the experience

acthechamp  

acthechamp

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard is the perfect game to rent with this, especially if you have nothing to do tomorrow. It's super fun and beatable within 12 hours.


899090.png
 

Signature3.png

WickedEndoNinja  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

was thinking of checking out some wildlands but only one that has it is the kiosk that I always get paper discs from. Really nothing else I wanna check out. Injustice would be amazing!

 

 

idk I guess I'll try my luck


Check out my CAG trading thread for cheap xbox credit!

DSBrad  

DSBrad

Posted Today, 02:00 AM

Code wouldn't work for me? When did it expire? 


E3 2017 Coverage!

WickedEndoNinja  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

Code wouldn't work for me? When did it expire? 

maybe have to be signed in? I applied the code and it shows 0.00 


Check out my CAG trading thread for cheap xbox credit!

#13 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 02:45 AM

How many people can spend 10+ hours playing a game on Friday? And by the return time at that.

Any chance it works on movies?

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

You dont have to finish the game in one day. Redbox runs lots of promos. I finished Horizon over 5 rentals (4 free).

123626.png

http://steamcommunit...m/id/gunstar808

#15 RegretItLater  

RegretItLater

Posted Today, 05:56 AM

I've only rented PS3 and Xbox 360 games. The reason why is because they don't have huge updates that need to be downloaded.  Sadly, there aren't any games left for those consoles.


WickedEndoNinja  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 06:07 AM

yup just got the stickers inside the case, no wildlands for me tonight


Check out my CAG trading thread for cheap xbox credit!

Calinks  

Calinks

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

Rebox is effing up hard lately. The best rentals are games you can get 1-3 days enjoyment out of. It is way to costly IMO to rent a game for like 5 days so I do one-two days rentals generally. Recent games they have added are Fallout New Vegas (WTF?), Plants vs Zombies 2 (Old but at least fits the short rental window type game). But they should have gotten Injustice 2 or Tekken. Two big titles that people are playing and they easily work for 1-2 day rentals. I want to play Injustice 2 bad.


Check out my Quick Hit Fun Game Clip of the week!

Calinks  

Calinks

Posted Today, 06:18 AM

yup just got the stickers inside the case, no wildlands for me tonight

That's crazy. Never happened to me. 


Check out my Quick Hit Fun Game Clip of the week!

WickedEndoNinja  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

That's crazy. Never happened to me. 

always happens to me at that location (was the only one around sadly) and seems like it's always the outdoor ones. I haven't messed with redbox in like a year but guess they're not doing anything new to stop this.  

 

when it happened in the past they always sent over a free rental code or two but not even sure it's worth the hassle, wanted to plat it tonight :(


Check out my CAG trading thread for cheap xbox credit!

