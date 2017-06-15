Expired - Redbox: FREE Game Rental

Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM

Resident Evil VII is a perfect Redbox rental. I did it last week. The game is only about 10 hrs long on average. I kept it an extra night, but I could have easily finished it in one rental period if I didn't have other things to do the 2nd day. Great game. Not really a RE game at all, but still a great game.

Shame on Redbox for not having Injustice 2 or Wipeout Omega Collection: either would have been rental options for me.

Other Finish-in-one-day contenders: COD Infinite Warfare and Titanfall 2.