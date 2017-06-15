Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

- - - - -

Redbox: FREE Game Rental (Today Only)

By stryker, Today, 06:56 PM

stryker  

stryker

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

http://www.redbox.com/games

Code: 2017E3

 

Free 1 night game rental using above code ($3 off).  Works on Redbox's website, not sure about app/kiosk.


#2 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

I just can't rent games anymore.  After the installs and updates, I only have like 1 or 2 hours to play.


#3 bstringbean  

bstringbean

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

It looks like the promo code is applied automatically in the app?


stryker  

stryker

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

It looks like the promo code is applied automatically in the app?

I think you have a free credit on your account, which is always automatically applied (not related to the promo game code).


