Redbox: FREE Game Rental (Today Only)

Code: 2017E3
Free 1 night game rental using above code ($3 off). Works on Redbox's website, not sure about app/kiosk.
Posted Today, 06:56 PM
Posted Today, 07:01 PM
I just can't rent games anymore. After the installs and updates, I only have like 1 or 2 hours to play.
Posted Today, 07:04 PM
It looks like the promo code is applied automatically in the app?
Posted Today, 07:09 PM
I think you have a free credit on your account, which is always automatically applied (not related to the promo game code).