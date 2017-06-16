WA & OR - Fred Meyer Buy 3 games $29.99+ and get $50 Gift Card Free (In Store Only) through 6/17

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

In store Fred Meyer is running a promotion through 6/17 where you buy 2 games $29.99+ and you get a $15 Gift Card, or buy 3 games at $29.99+ and you get a $50 gift card . There are some decent titles in the $29.99-$39.99 range that you can get including many 3ds games: Pokemon Sun/Moon, Mario Maker, Smash Bros. $39.99) Super Mario 3d Land, New Super Mario Bros. 2, & Mario Kart 7 @ $29.99, Lego CIty Undercover for the Nintendo Switch @ $29.99 (trades in for $20 base at Gamestop).

Other notables include Call of Duty Infinite Warfare legacy for PS4/XB1, Nioh, For Honor, & MLB 17 @ $39.99 .

Halo Wars 2, Dishonored 2, Titanfall 2, & Watch Dogs 2 @ $29.99 .

This is similar to the sales they have around Black Friday & Christmas as they also have a "savings certificate" that will usually stack with this deal (may require a manager override as the system does the discount before applying the gift card promo so check your gift card amount before you leave). The savings certificate is $10 off $50+, $20 off $100+, or $30 off $150+

This is primarily for Washington state & Oregon residents as I believe these are the only states with Fred Meyer stores. Happy Hunting !