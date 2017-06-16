Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

WA & OR - Fred Meyer Buy 3 games $29.99+ and get $50 Gift Card Free (In Store Only) through 6/17

By acoolguy, Today, 06:49 AM
acoolguy  

acoolguy

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

In store Fred Meyer is running a promotion through 6/17 where you buy 2 games $29.99+ and you get a $15 Gift Card, or buy 3 games at $29.99+ and you get a $50 gift card.  There are some decent titles in the $29.99-$39.99 range that you can get including many 3ds games: Pokemon Sun/Moon, Mario Maker, Smash Bros. $39.99) Super Mario 3d Land, New Super Mario Bros. 2, & Mario Kart 7 @ $29.99, Lego CIty Undercover for the Nintendo Switch @ $29.99 (trades in for $20 base at Gamestop).

 

Other notables include Call of Duty Infinite Warfare legacy for PS4/XB1, Nioh, For Honor, & MLB 17 @ $39.99 .

 

Halo Wars 2, Dishonored 2, Titanfall 2, & Watch Dogs 2 @ $29.99 . fm crop.png

 

This is similar to the sales they have around Black Friday & Christmas as they also have a "savings certificate" that will usually stack with this deal (may require a manager override as the system does the discount before applying the gift card promo so check your gift card amount before you leave).  The savings certificate is  $10 off $50+, $20 off $100+, or $30 off $150+ FM coupon.jpg

 

 

This is primarily for Washington state & Oregon residents as I believe these are the only states with Fred Meyer stores.  Happy Hunting !


AtlusParker  

AtlusParker

Posted Today, 07:57 AM

Thanks for the heads up on the coupon. I've been trying to find 3x $30 games all week with no luck. Now I can throw in a $50 game I've had my eye on and not feel too bad about it.
