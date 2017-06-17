Jump to content

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Target ad 6/25-7/1

By Beatles, Today, 12:05 AM

Beatles  

Beatles

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

:xb1: Xbox One S 500GB console with Battlefield 1 digital download $299.99

:ps4: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $39.99 (available 6/30)

:xb1: Turtle Beach Earforce XO One wired
headset $64.99

Power Rangers Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Steelbook $19.99 (available 6/27)

Thanks to thecouponingcouple.com for the ad

guyver2077  

guyver2077

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

Ty. Any idea 4k power rangers price?

1080i is for douchebags

