Xbox $50 Gift Card (Digital Code) for $40.84
Posted Today, 03:58 AM
Posted Today, 04:23 AM
Its been awhile since I needed MS points, errr gift cards, but I'm going to need some for Forza 7. Anyhow, a bit curious to know how good of a deal this is... Point cards use to go on sale pretty often and whatnot.
So how does this rate? Fair, avg, poor, great? (etc.)
Posted Today, 04:53 AM
I feel like ever since they did away with the caenival games 'points' sales on cards are few and far between.
