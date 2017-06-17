Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Xbox $50 Gift Card (Digital Code) for $40.84

By zachrondo, Today, 03:58 AM
CDKeys has Xbox $50 Gift Card (Digital Code) on sale for $42.99.
 

Click here and 'Like' CDKeys on Facebook to receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). Must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

 
Price becomes $40.84

Its been awhile since I needed MS points, errr gift cards, but I'm going to need some for Forza 7.  Anyhow, a bit curious to know how good of a deal this is...  Point cards use to go on sale pretty often and whatnot.

 

So how does this rate?  Fair, avg, poor, great? (etc.)


I feel like ever since they did away with the caenival games 'points' sales on cards are few and far between.
