PS4
http://m.gamestop.co...anfall-2/129212
XB1
http://m.gamestop.co...anfall-2/129213
too bad the deluxe edition isn't the same price.
Deluxe Edition $25 @ Bestbuy until 6/17 just saw it.
http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys
Titanfall 2 XB1 or PS4 New for $19.99 @ GameStop until 6/20
By cdeener, Today, 08:52 AM
Posted Today, 08:52 AM
Never settle for full price unless you have no other choice.
Posted Today, 08:53 AM
*Also 19.99 on PSN until Monday
Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
