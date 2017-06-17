Jump to content

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony's strange claims, Wombat's wombating and so much more!

Titanfall 2 XB1 or PS4 New for $19.99 @ GameStop until 6/20

By cdeener, Today, 08:52 AM

cdeener

Posted Today, 08:52 AM

PS4
http://m.gamestop.co...anfall-2/129212

XB1
http://m.gamestop.co...anfall-2/129213

too bad the deluxe edition isn't the same price.

Deluxe Edition $25 @ Bestbuy until 6/17 just saw it.

http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys
Never settle for full price unless you have no other choice. ;)

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

*Also 19.99 on PSN until Monday

Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
