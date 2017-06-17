Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

GameStop Credit Card Users

By Mooplaid, Today, 06:38 PM

#1 Mooplaid   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   55 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Mooplaid

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

I am posting this here so that more people see it, and I am aware it is not a deal.  This is related to the GameStop breach.  I got the letter like a lot of people here did.  Well, I got a call on my BBY card this morning and someone was using it in Arizona at a hotel and also bought $100 bucks worth of Dunkin' Donuts.  Considering it's been years since I've had an issue and I just received the letter about two weeks ago, I'm pretty sure it's related to the GameStop breach.

 

I just wanted you all to know so you might double check your transactions over the past and next few days in case the cards you use aren't as diligent as mine is.

 

Mods, if you feel that this should be moved, please feel free to do what you wish.  Just want to get word out. :)


Man is at his best when things are at their worst.

#2 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   19721 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

IMG_3476.JPG


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy