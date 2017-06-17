GameStop Credit Card Users

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

I am posting this here so that more people see it, and I am aware it is not a deal. This is related to the GameStop breach. I got the letter like a lot of people here did. Well, I got a call on my BBY card this morning and someone was using it in Arizona at a hotel and also bought $100 bucks worth of Dunkin' Donuts. Considering it's been years since I've had an issue and I just received the letter about two weeks ago, I'm pretty sure it's related to the GameStop breach.

I just wanted you all to know so you might double check your transactions over the past and next few days in case the cards you use aren't as diligent as mine is.

Mods, if you feel that this should be moved, please feel free to do what you wish. Just want to get word out.