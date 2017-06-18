Jump to content

Expired: Best Buy: Mafia 3 ($20/$16 GCU) PS4/Xbox One

By stryker, Yesterday, 08:14 AM

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 AM

PS4

 

Xbox One


DaShaka

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 AM

Great story, but repetative gameplay. Fortunately I really enjoyed the repetative gameplay so I would definitely recommend this game. If you're into being stealthy like me, you'll like the game. If you're guns blazing all the time, you'll probably like it less.

emg28

Posted Yesterday, 08:48 AM

It's today's DOTD. Bioshock: The Collection, WWE 2k17 and NBA 2k17 are also on sale for $19.99 (after GCU).


neushane77

Posted Yesterday, 12:23 PM

And a ton of 1st party 3ds games:

Super Smash Bros
Luigi's Mansion
Mario kart 7
New Super Mario Bros 2
Super Mario 3d Land
Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Super Mario Maker
Animal crossing
And some others

Lost my original account...neushane.

redreflect

Posted Yesterday, 12:38 PM

Even for $16 I don't think I can justify this game :( Maybe for $10.

There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 12:52 PM

I was playing this some yesterday and I was thinking about how GTA has pretty much monopolized the open world crime genre. There's this but it's the same publisher. (Take-Two). No other company will dare to try to challenge GTA anymore. 


AFarewell2Arms

Posted Yesterday, 01:08 PM

Sleeping Dogs was really good, but unfortunately we won't get a sequel to that. I really hope someone steps it up. I'm sure I'm in the minority here, but I just couldn't get into GTA V. Not sure if it was just franchise fatigue or what, but it just didn't draw me in.

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 01:20 PM

Me either. GTA V was a little long for me. I need to try it again. Sleeping Dogs is much more focused, but it has less gunplay. But, as the little girl on the taco commercial said, why not both?
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM

That's a pretty good price. Thx OP.

Tastes like chicken.

Diad

Posted Yesterday, 01:53 PM

GTA didn't do anything for me either. I freakin <3 Saints Row though XD. For sub $20, may give Mafia a try too! Thanks OP!

 

*Check out Saints Row III and look for a familiar homey XD


phoenixlau

Posted Yesterday, 03:25 PM

Tempting price, but I'm going to hold out a bit longer to see if they make a GOTY edition with all the DLC on disc (the last of the 3 story DLC releases in July).


JohnnyCage

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

$16 and people still don't want it. Take Two killed the Mafia series with this trash.


Midori Monkey

Posted Yesterday, 04:35 PM

Meh, this was my buy price, but I can't seem to get an order in with best buy.  My order for it keeps getting insta-cancelled.  I've never bought it  before so I shouldn't be over any kind of limits, and I can order other things just fine :( Oh well, I'm sure gamefly or something will have it at this price sometime soon.


sharpeone

Posted Yesterday, 05:11 PM

To me it's worth the $15 just driving around listening to the licensed soundtrack.  I enjoyed the game as well though.


Virtua

Posted Yesterday, 06:26 PM

If this game was like half as long as it is it would be good. It just drags on and on.

kelo360

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

Oh it's not trash just a little repetitive. The story, setting and music is very good and worth $16. Not to mention those playboy covers to collect 😍

Dr0p119

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

The platinum will prolly piss ppl off.

Tip: create save file before rackets, throw on USB for later.

Saved someone a couple hours.

n64warzone

Posted Yesterday, 06:59 PM

Bioshock collection is a great deal.


EpicLootsCA

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM

I'd just wait for the deluxe edition to go on a bigger sale. Since the DLC is each 15$ each thats 30$. They currently have the deluxe on sale for 45$ in ps store. So would cost me 50+$ anyways to buy from BB for 20$+tax+30$DLC. thxs for the heads-up though.

 

edit: Deluxe edition has the season pass though. Which gets the next 3 chapters of DLC. I think there is only 2 atm?


tearsintherain

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Yes, two DLCs are out now and a third, involving voodoo and the swamp area, is due out in July.  The DLCs aren't tied to the main story, just extra missions, one added a new zone in the southwest and another sends you to cuba or somewhere but its linear, no open world map area or anything.  Both DLCs were pretty fun and 3-4 hours for the base story but also added another 4-5 hours of just optional stuff.  

 

I bought the deluxe edition at launch for $10 more so it was an easy buy.  I dunno if they will reissue the deluxe edition as GOTY with all content on disc, given the price is $20 nowadays often, seems like it may not be worth the extra cost of making a new disc and recertifying it and all that stuff.

 

Its a fun game but yeah the middle 15 hours is super repetitive.  I'm pretty sure you have to play through completely twice to plat it, even with save manipulation there isn't any way to get the kill 15 informants / keep 15 informants since a few zones cascade unlock and the main story is locked behind zones.  You could maybe save 2-3 hours I guess but in a 25 hour game that doesn't mean that much.


mastaspy007

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Was super hyped about this game until I played the demo. I don't know exactly what it is but something with the controls makes it tough to enjoy for me.

1mhot3K

Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

It's hard to hop on the bandwagon for this title when E3 hit and you have much better reviewed titles you can grab instead. No to mention those of us rowing throw our large backlog.


DRKnight

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

And a ton of 1st party 3ds games:

Super Smash Bros
Luigi's Mansion
Mario kart 7
New Super Mario Bros 2
Super Mario 3d Land
Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Super Mario Maker
Animal crossing
And some others

What's on sale?

Dr0p119

Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM

Yes, two DLCs are out now and a third, involving voodoo and the swamp area, is due out in July. The DLCs aren't tied to the main story, just extra missions, one added a new zone in the southwest and another sends you to cuba or somewhere but its linear, no open world map area or anything. Both DLCs were pretty fun and 3-4 hours for the base story but also added another 4-5 hours of just optional stuff.

I bought the deluxe edition at launch for $10 more so it was an easy buy. I dunno if they will reissue the deluxe edition as GOTY with all content on disc, given the price is $20 nowadays often, seems like it may not be worth the extra cost of making a new disc and recertifying it and all that stuff.

Its a fun game but yeah the middle 15 hours is super repetitive. I'm pretty sure you have to play through completely twice to plat it, even with save manipulation there isn't any way to get the kill 15 informants / keep 15 informants since a few zones cascade unlock and the main story is locked behind zones. You could maybe save 2-3 hours I guess but in a 25 hour game that doesn't mean that much.


The game remembered previous saves/kills, so I only had to restart the save and save one boss.

had more issues with the car jump, since traffic is FUBAR.

andyjharper

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Well, with my GC discount and $15 rewards certificate I paid a $1 for it.  So hopefully it will be worth that much.


Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

 

Anyone know if they ever fixed some of the bugs and other problems this game had?

 


soccerstud93

Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM

Some of those 3ds games are really good prices with GCU

Dalrint

Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM

Anyone else having a problem where they see the GCU price on the store page but it shows up as regular price in-cart?


Ninjaskrzypek

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

Was in for one but just played the demo. PASS

ironmenpb

Posted Today, 02:34 AM

picked up a mafia 3 hoping it has a good bump at the end of the month.   game is fun but is very repetitive 


