Expired: Best Buy: Mafia 3 ($20/$16 GCU) PS4/Xbox One
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 AM
Posted Yesterday, 08:47 AM
Posted Yesterday, 08:48 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:23 PM
Posted Yesterday, 12:38 PM
There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."
Posted Yesterday, 12:52 PM
I was playing this some yesterday and I was thinking about how GTA has pretty much monopolized the open world crime genre. There's this but it's the same publisher. (Take-Two). No other company will dare to try to challenge GTA anymore.
Posted Yesterday, 01:08 PM
Sleeping Dogs was really good, but unfortunately we won't get a sequel to that. I really hope someone steps it up. I'm sure I'm in the minority here, but I just couldn't get into GTA V. Not sure if it was just franchise fatigue or what, but it just didn't draw me in.
Posted Yesterday, 01:20 PM
Me either. GTA V was a little long for me. I need to try it again. Sleeping Dogs is much more focused, but it has less gunplay. But, as the little girl on the taco commercial said, why not both?
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:53 PM
GTA didn't do anything for me either. I freakin <3 Saints Row though XD. For sub $20, may give Mafia a try too! Thanks OP!
*Check out Saints Row III and look for a familiar homey XD
Posted Yesterday, 03:25 PM
Tempting price, but I'm going to hold out a bit longer to see if they make a GOTY edition with all the DLC on disc (the last of the 3 story DLC releases in July).
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM
$16 and people still don't want it. Take Two killed the Mafia series with this trash.
Posted Yesterday, 04:35 PM
Meh, this was my buy price, but I can't seem to get an order in with best buy. My order for it keeps getting insta-cancelled. I've never bought it before so I shouldn't be over any kind of limits, and I can order other things just fine :( Oh well, I'm sure gamefly or something will have it at this price sometime soon.
Posted Yesterday, 05:11 PM
To me it's worth the $15 just driving around listening to the licensed soundtrack. I enjoyed the game as well though.
Posted Yesterday, 06:26 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM
Oh it's not trash just a little repetitive. The story, setting and music is very good and worth $16. Not to mention those playboy covers to collect 😍
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM
Tip: create save file before rackets, throw on USB for later.
Saved someone a couple hours.
Posted Yesterday, 06:59 PM
Bioshock collection is a great deal.
Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM
I'd just wait for the deluxe edition to go on a bigger sale. Since the DLC is each 15$ each thats 30$. They currently have the deluxe on sale for 45$ in ps store. So would cost me 50+$ anyways to buy from BB for 20$+tax+30$DLC. thxs for the heads-up though.
edit: Deluxe edition has the season pass though. Which gets the next 3 chapters of DLC. I think there is only 2 atm?
#20
Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM
Yes, two DLCs are out now and a third, involving voodoo and the swamp area, is due out in July. The DLCs aren't tied to the main story, just extra missions, one added a new zone in the southwest and another sends you to cuba or somewhere but its linear, no open world map area or anything. Both DLCs were pretty fun and 3-4 hours for the base story but also added another 4-5 hours of just optional stuff.
I bought the deluxe edition at launch for $10 more so it was an easy buy. I dunno if they will reissue the deluxe edition as GOTY with all content on disc, given the price is $20 nowadays often, seems like it may not be worth the extra cost of making a new disc and recertifying it and all that stuff.
Its a fun game but yeah the middle 15 hours is super repetitive. I'm pretty sure you have to play through completely twice to plat it, even with save manipulation there isn't any way to get the kill 15 informants / keep 15 informants since a few zones cascade unlock and the main story is locked behind zones. You could maybe save 2-3 hours I guess but in a 25 hour game that doesn't mean that much.
Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM
It's hard to hop on the bandwagon for this title when E3 hit and you have much better reviewed titles you can grab instead. No to mention those of us rowing throw our large backlog.
Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM
What's on sale?
Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM
The game remembered previous saves/kills, so I only had to restart the save and save one boss.
had more issues with the car jump, since traffic is FUBAR.
Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM
Well, with my GC discount and $15 rewards certificate I paid a $1 for it. So hopefully it will be worth that much.
Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM
Anyone know if they ever fixed some of the bugs and other problems this game had?
Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM
Anyone else having a problem where they see the GCU price on the store page but it shows up as regular price in-cart?
Posted Today, 12:53 AM
Posted Today, 02:34 AM
picked up a mafia 3 hoping it has a good bump at the end of the month. game is fun but is very repetitive