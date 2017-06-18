Expired: Best Buy: Mafia 3 ($20/$16 GCU) PS4/Xbox One

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Yes, two DLCs are out now and a third, involving voodoo and the swamp area, is due out in July. The DLCs aren't tied to the main story, just extra missions, one added a new zone in the southwest and another sends you to cuba or somewhere but its linear, no open world map area or anything. Both DLCs were pretty fun and 3-4 hours for the base story but also added another 4-5 hours of just optional stuff.

I bought the deluxe edition at launch for $10 more so it was an easy buy. I dunno if they will reissue the deluxe edition as GOTY with all content on disc, given the price is $20 nowadays often, seems like it may not be worth the extra cost of making a new disc and recertifying it and all that stuff.

Its a fun game but yeah the middle 15 hours is super repetitive. I'm pretty sure you have to play through completely twice to plat it, even with save manipulation there isn't any way to get the kill 15 informants / keep 15 informants since a few zones cascade unlock and the main story is locked behind zones. You could maybe save 2-3 hours I guess but in a 25 hour game that doesn't mean that much.