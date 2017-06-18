Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

God Wars: Future Past $26.82 via Amazon.com

By Smithers123, Jun 18 2017 08:26 PM

Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 18 June 2017 - 08:26 PM

Not sure how this compares to other tactical RPGS out there, lowest price right now to pre-order!

 

https://www.amazon.c...d=ATVPDKIKX0DER


FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted 18 June 2017 - 08:31 PM

Lol, making a thread after it was on the FrontPage and posted in multiple locations


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 18 June 2017 - 11:24 PM

Lol, making a thread after it was on the FrontPage and posted in multiple locations

now we can discuss why this game is already tanking before its even been released.


hiamiyumi  

hiamiyumi

Posted 18 June 2017 - 11:36 PM

now we can discuss why this game is already tanking before its even been released.

because it's missing "of" . The Vita price is still the same


kidsnextdoor

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 AM

If it's that price now then it'll probably be dirt cheap on psn by the end of the summer

TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 AM

Disappointed to find out that the Vita version was not discounted. 


Masterkyo  

Masterkyo

Posted Yesterday, 08:18 AM

Check out Youtube and gameplay kinda boredom-ish :(


FoxAlive  

FoxAlive

Posted Yesterday, 08:23 AM

For anyone on the fence


Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

dropped some more


FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted Today, 02:22 AM

For anyone on the fence

I prefer to watch Blue whatever's PSvita channel.

 

He said it's pretty shit


