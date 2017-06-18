God Wars: Future Past $26.82 via Amazon.com

Not sure how this compares to other tactical RPGS out there, lowest price right now to pre-order!
https://www.amazon.c...d=ATVPDKIKX0DER
Jump to content
Posted 18 June 2017 - 08:26 PM
Not sure how this compares to other tactical RPGS out there, lowest price right now to pre-order!
https://www.amazon.c...d=ATVPDKIKX0DER
Posted 18 June 2017 - 08:31 PM
Lol, making a thread after it was on the FrontPage and posted in multiple locations
Posted 18 June 2017 - 11:24 PM
Lol, making a thread after it was on the FrontPage and posted in multiple locations
now we can discuss why this game is already tanking before its even been released.
Posted 18 June 2017 - 11:36 PM
now we can discuss why this game is already tanking before its even been released.
because it's missing "of" . The Vita price is still the same
kidsnextdoor
Posted Yesterday, 01:21 AM
Posted Yesterday, 04:48 AM
Disappointed to find out that the Vita version was not discounted.
Mathematically Correct.
Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.
My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_
Posted Yesterday, 08:18 AM
Check out Youtube and gameplay kinda boredom-ish :(
Posted Yesterday, 08:23 AM
Posted Today, 01:58 AM
dropped some more
Posted Today, 02:22 AM
For anyone on the fence
I prefer to watch Blue whatever's PSvita channel.
He said it's pretty shit