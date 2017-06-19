Fry's Ads 6/18-24

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
Note: I may not be able to post these ads over the next several weeks. I will do what I can, but it may not be timely or particularly pretty.
3DS
$34.99
Pokemon X
$36.99
Pokemon Moon
Pokemon Sun
$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) (B&M only) / $199
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
$199
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld
PS4
$34.99
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
World of Final Fantasy
$39.99
Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Plantronics RIG 500HS Camo Stereo Gaming Headset
$49.99
God Wars: Future Past (Avail. Tue.)
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$59.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals
$69.99
Roccat Cross Gaming Headset
$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
$299.99
PS4 1TB Core Console
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$9.99
Hori Playstand
$28.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $34.99 (6/17)
PDP Switch Starter Kit
PDP Switch Starter Kit: Mario Icon Edition
$29.95
Cave Story+
$34.99
$49.96
1-2 Switch
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Disgaea 5 Complete
$59.28
Arms
$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$59.96
Switch Backpack
XBox One
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99 ($29.99 - $15 MiR)
Antec XBox One Cooler
$24.99
Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner
$29.99
Gears of War 4
Halo Wars 2
$69.99
Roccat Cross Gaming Headset
$159.99
Thrustmaster TMX Racing Wheel
$299
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 w/ $50 Gift Card
$349
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3 w/ $50 Gift Card (w/ XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2 w/ $50 Gift Card (w/ XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)
PC
$19.99
Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse
$26.99
Corsair HS30 Raptor Gaming Headset
$34.99
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Gamdias HEBE M1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mose
Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$58.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Gamdias Hermes 7-Color Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals
$69.99
Gamdias Hermes P1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Roccat Cross Gaming Headset
$84.99
Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Chrome Lighting Headset
$89.99
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
$129.99
Roccat Skeltr RGB Gaming Keyboard
$149.95
Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device
$149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$289 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (6/17) / $299
NVidia Shield Pro 500GB Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Dino King 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Killers
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (Blu+DVD)
Legendary Amazons
McCanick
On the Job
Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal
Triple Tap (Blu+DVD)
War of the Arrows (Blu+DVD)
Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)
$4.99
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5
The Office: Season 8 (Blu+DVD)
Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1
$5.99
47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Battleship
The Breakfast Club
Hellraiser: Bloodlines/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld
Inglourious Basterds
Jaws
Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)
Oblivion (Blu+DVD)
Pulp Fiction
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Waterworld
$14.99
Divergent (4K+Blu)
Divergent: Insurgent (4K+Blu)
$16.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $21.99 (6/17)
Despicable Me (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu3D+DVD)
$18.99
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
$27.99
Deepwater Horizon (Blu+DVD)
Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $54.99
Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures
