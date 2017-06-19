Fry's Ads 6/18-24

Posted Today, 04:44 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



Note: I may not be able to post these ads over the next several weeks. I will do what I can, but it may not be timely or particularly pretty.



3DS



$34.99

Pokemon X



$36.99

Pokemon Moon

Pokemon Sun



$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) (B&M only) / $199

Black New 3DS XL Handheld



$199

Blue New 3DS XL Handheld



PS4



$34.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

World of Final Fantasy



$39.99

Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Plantronics RIG 500HS Camo Stereo Gaming Headset



$49.99

God Wars: Future Past (Avail. Tue.)

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick



$59.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals



$69.99

Roccat Cross Gaming Headset



$129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



$299.99

PS4 1TB Core Console



$399

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$9.99

Hori Playstand



$28.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $34.99 (6/17)

PDP Switch Starter Kit

PDP Switch Starter Kit: Mario Icon Edition



$29.95

Cave Story+



$34.99

?



$49.96

1-2 Switch



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Disgaea 5 Complete



$59.28

Arms



$59.88

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



$59.96

Switch Backpack



XBox One



$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99 ($29.99 - $15 MiR)

Antec XBox One Cooler



$24.99

Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner



$29.99

Gears of War 4

Halo Wars 2



$69.99

Roccat Cross Gaming Headset



$159.99

Thrustmaster TMX Racing Wheel



$299

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 w/ $50 Gift Card



$349

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3 w/ $50 Gift Card (w/ XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2 w/ $50 Gift Card (w/ XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)



PC



$19.99

Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse

Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse



$26.99

Corsair HS30 Raptor Gaming Headset



$34.99

Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse



$39.99

Gamdias HEBE M1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mose

Creative Sound Blaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick



$58.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Gamdias Hermes 7-Color Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals



$69.99

Gamdias Hermes P1 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Roccat Cross Gaming Headset



$84.99

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Chrome Lighting Headset



$89.99

Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset



$129.99

Roccat Skeltr RGB Gaming Keyboard



$149.95

Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device



$149.99

Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



$289 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (6/17) / $299

NVidia Shield Pro 500GB Console w/ 6-Month Plex Pass



Blu-Ray



$2.99

Dino King 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Killers

Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (Blu+DVD)

Legendary Amazons

McCanick

On the Job

Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal

Triple Tap (Blu+DVD)

War of the Arrows (Blu+DVD)

Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)



$4.99

Heroes: Season 3

House M.D.: Season 7

The Office: Season 5

The Office: Season 8 (Blu+DVD)

Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1



$5.99

47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)

Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition

Battleship

The Breakfast Club

Hellraiser: Bloodlines/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld

Inglourious Basterds

Jaws

Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)

Oblivion (Blu+DVD)

Pulp Fiction

Ride Along (Blu+DVD)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Waterworld



$14.99

Divergent (4K+Blu)

Divergent: Insurgent (4K+Blu)



$16.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $21.99 (6/17)

Despicable Me (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me 2 (Blu3D+DVD)



$18.99

Get Out (Blu+DVD)

Split (Blu+DVD)

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)



$27.99

Deepwater Horizon (Blu+DVD)

Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)

Sing (Blu+DVD)



$32.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $54.99

Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures

