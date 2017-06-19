Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Xbox One S Battlefield bundle with extra controller - $206 at Walmart.com

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 04:31 PM

#1 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   5958 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 04:31 PM

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff


#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17365 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

Man, that's cheap

#3 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted Today, 04:35 PM

Awesome deal, too bad its not at gamestop though.

#4 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Amazing deal.


#5 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   974 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 04:38 PM

Damn. I swear this is why I'm not buying that X at launch. These things drop so quickly

#6 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

This could be a price mistake, maybe its supposed to be 306.

#7 jondy1703   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   65 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

jondy1703

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

It weirdly didn't charge me tax at checkout?

 

Anyone ever had that happen? Do they usually revise the order by the time it ships?


#8 Weagle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   310 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Weagle

Posted Today, 04:50 PM

I doubt it will ship, but I'm in for one.


#9 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

I doubt it will ship, but I'm in for one.


Wal-Mart is pretty good at giving gift cards out for cancellations. So its a win win situation.

#10 Camm  

Camm

Posted Today, 04:54 PM

It weirdly didn't charge me tax at checkout?

Anyone ever had that happen? Do they usually revise the order by the time it ships?

Same. No tax added. And I'm in Texas, so I know there's supposed to be tax...

I'm willing to bet the order gets cancelled by the end of the day.


Edit: It's sold out now.

#11 sn9ke.eyes   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   59 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

sn9ke.eyes

Posted Today, 05:09 PM

Out of stock now

#12 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted Today, 05:11 PM

Out of stock, price was changed to 4.99 and sold by panda rover now.

#13 bee01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   51 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

bee01

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

Placed an order... initiate cancellation watch!


#14 VideoGameFan  

VideoGameFan

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

Thank god it's out of stock. That $200 can go towards the X. 


