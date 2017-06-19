https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff
Xbox One S Battlefield bundle with extra controller - $206 at Walmart.com
Posted Today, 04:31 PM
Posted Today, 04:34 PM
Posted Today, 04:35 PM
Posted Today, 04:37 PM
Amazing deal.
Posted Today, 04:38 PM
Posted Today, 04:40 PM
Posted Today, 04:40 PM
It weirdly didn't charge me tax at checkout?
Anyone ever had that happen? Do they usually revise the order by the time it ships?
Posted Today, 04:50 PM
I doubt it will ship, but I'm in for one.
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
I doubt it will ship, but I'm in for one.
Wal-Mart is pretty good at giving gift cards out for cancellations. So its a win win situation.
Posted Today, 04:54 PM
Same. No tax added. And I'm in Texas, so I know there's supposed to be tax...
It weirdly didn't charge me tax at checkout?
Anyone ever had that happen? Do they usually revise the order by the time it ships?
I'm willing to bet the order gets cancelled by the end of the day.
Edit: It's sold out now.
Posted Today, 05:09 PM
Posted Today, 05:11 PM
Posted Today, 05:18 PM
Placed an order... initiate cancellation watch!
Posted Today, 05:22 PM
Thank god it's out of stock. That $200 can go towards the X.