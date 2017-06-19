Jump to content

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Zoo Tycoon (XB1) Free On Japanese Microsoft Store Region Free!

By BronsonsArmor, Today, 08:42 PM

BronsonsArmor  

BronsonsArmor

Posted Today, 08:42 PM

So I was browsing around on slickdeals the other day and I saw that zoo tycoon was free in the Xbox Japan store. It's region free which meant that while it does not show up in the NA store, you don't have to change your xbox region.

Link to Japanese M$ store: https://www.microsof...UEApG3c5tMYA)()

Credit goes to user SlickDealio for the find.
https://slickdeals.n...bl-gold-members

Attached is a video I made to help people navigate through the Japanese menus.



I wasn't sure whether or not to put this in the gaming section or free section. Decided on the gaming section since it seems like there's generally less traffic in the free section. Hope this helps people who are unaware of the free game!

Darby27  

Darby27

Posted Today, 08:44 PM

A+ for effort!


Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.

Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted Today, 09:31 PM

Thanks for the video. Super easy.
