Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

1TB WD EasyStore portable hard drive - $39.99 @ Best Buy

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 01:12 AM
Hard drive ps4 xbox

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1925 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

One of the deals of the day, good price for additional storage for Xbox one or PS4, normally $100.

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5792404

CBrownsT10.png

#2 Do the Dew   DEW THE DEW CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

Do the Dew

Posted Today, 02:07 AM

I just bought this the other day for $45 during flash sale works great with my ps4

#3 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 02:19 AM

This is what I use with my PS4. Held up well so far and no issues.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Hard drive, ps4, xbox

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy