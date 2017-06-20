One of the deals of the day, good price for additional storage for Xbox one or PS4, normally $100.
1TB WD EasyStore portable hard drive - $39.99 @ Best Buy
I just bought this the other day for $45 during flash sale works great with my ps4
This is what I use with my PS4. Held up well so far and no issues.
