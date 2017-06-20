Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Pokken Pro Pad Pikachu Edition - $10.97 at Gamestop

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 12:21 PM

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

http://www.gamestop....gamestop/130472

 

This is for Wii U....but now works with Nintendo Switch after the 3.0 update yesterday. Keep in mind if you use it for Switch, the home/screenshot buttons will not work.


gospelman

Posted Today, 12:32 PM

Considering it but this line from the descritpion on amazon confuses me:

  • Wired USB controller designed exclusively for use with Pokken Tournament (Will not function properly with other game titles)

 

Does this work like a standard controller or does it really only work for that one title?  I'd want to use it with Xenoblade and Tokyo Mirage


