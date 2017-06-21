Jump to content

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

MODS plz delete -- thx

By EvilChamp, Today, 03:22 PM

#1 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

DELETE -- TARGETED OFFER -- MY BAD


#2 thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 03:26 PM

Code doesn't work for me. Was this a emailed coupon code?


#3 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 03:26 PM

No, it is front and center on the website. 


#4 gwaki  

gwaki

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Code does not work for me either.


#5 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

I'm not even gonna try and just say code doesn't work for me either.

#6 thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

No, it is front and center on the website. 

Yeah, they do that too and target customers who are logged in. I'm salty or anything, just trying to figure out if it's a public code or not.


#7 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

  I'm sorry guys. Here is a screenshot. 

 

GO_zps8pxt5hjh.jpg


#8 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

Yeah, they do that too and target customers who are logged in. I'm salty or anything, just trying to figure out if it's a public code or not.

OK. I honestly did not know. I'll update post. Thanks. 


#9 lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

"Sorry, that code cannot be applied to this purchase"


#10 TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Ah Groupon codes, where you need to have the planets align and a butterfly to be killed in the past on where you sit for it to work on your account.

#11 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

Thanks for trying OP!
