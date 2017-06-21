Jump to content

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

$10 PSN card for $7 - PC Gaming Suppy Digital Delivery

By asspickle, Today, 09:03 PM

#1 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1639 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

https://mobile.pcgam...ecial-promotion

 

Paypal Users can use the link below

 

https://mobile.pcgamesupply.com/


#2 chriscolbert   Push Me, Pull Me CAGiversary!   2559 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 09:09 PM

Woo-hoo thanks for the heads up!

Phantom Pain for $7 bitches!

782879.png

#3 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4921 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 09:10 PM

Wish I had waited a day to grab Amnesia and Crypt of the NecroDancer in the latest sale. I've spent way too much lately so as enticing as it is to get more credit, I need to stop.

#4 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

Thanks mister pickled ass.

Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#5 Fear No Darkness   So say we all! CAGiversary!   451 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Fear No Darkness

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

Ugh why do they need a phone number to sign up?


How many fanboys does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

10, 1 to do it & 9 to complain how much better the 1st one was.

#6 Camm  

Camm

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

Is it one per customer or is there a limit? I'd like to know before I register.


#7 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   503 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

flash sale this Friday? previous sale pattern seems to suggest Flash Sale to tend occur the same week

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

#8 miguelq08  

miguelq08

Posted Today, 09:28 PM

Is it one per customer


Yes.
miguelq08.png


I'm drawn to $5 games like flies to shit... even if the game itself is shit.

#9 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1639 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 09:31 PM

Gonna use mine on Nex Machina, I missed out on the pre-order discount so this kinda makes up for it haha


#10 InfiniumRequiem  

InfiniumRequiem

Posted Today, 09:49 PM

Thanks for posting! Going to grab a few episodes of Hitman to see what all the hype is about now that they're independent. 


#11 Fear No Darkness   So say we all! CAGiversary!   451 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Fear No Darkness

Posted Today, 09:59 PM

Well it works, thanks. I'll either be putting it towards Darkest Dungeon DLC or Necro pack for Diablo 3 whichever hits first.


How many fanboys does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

10, 1 to do it & 9 to complain how much better the 1st one was.

#12 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   1727 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 10:03 PM

Thanks OP! 


Lakers for Life!

#13 freeza   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   76 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

freeza

Posted Today, 10:07 PM

Nice, thanks for posting.  These psn card deals have been weak for months now.

Anything 20% and over is rare now.


#14 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   1727 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 10:08 PM

flash sale this Friday? previous sale pattern seems to suggest Flash Sale to tend occur the same week

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

Thats what I'm hoping. If not this weekend, then this $10 PSN will be used on MGS V PS4.


Lakers for Life!
