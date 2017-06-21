(DEAD) $10 PSN card for $7 - PC Gaming Suppy Digital Delivery

https://mobile.pcgam...ecial-promotion
Paypal Users can use the link below
https://mobile.pcgamesupply.com/
Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM
https://mobile.pcgam...ecial-promotion
Paypal Users can use the link below
https://mobile.pcgamesupply.com/
Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM
Too much real life, not enough time for video games
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM
Ugh why do they need a phone number to sign up?
How many fanboys does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
10, 1 to do it & 9 to complain how much better the 1st one was.
Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM
Is it one per customer or is there a limit? I'd like to know before I register.
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM
Is it one per customer
Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM
Gonna use mine on Nex Machina, I missed out on the pre-order discount so this kinda makes up for it haha
Posted Yesterday, 09:49 PM
Thanks for posting! Going to grab a few episodes of Hitman to see what all the hype is about now that they're independent.
Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM
Well it works, thanks. I'll either be putting it towards Darkest Dungeon DLC or Necro pack for Diablo 3 whichever hits first.
How many fanboys does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
10, 1 to do it & 9 to complain how much better the 1st one was.
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Thanks OP!
Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Nice, thanks for posting. These psn card deals have been weak for months now.
Anything 20% and over is rare now.
Posted Yesterday, 10:08 PM
flash sale this Friday? previous sale pattern seems to suggest Flash Sale to tend occur the same week
Thats what I'm hoping. If not this weekend, then this $10 PSN will be used on MGS V PS4.
Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Got one. Thanks OP!
Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Thanks! Love this recurring deal.
Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Thanx OP.
Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Anyone else not getting the PayPal link on the mobile page like they usually do for these deals?
Credit Card button shows fine, but no Papal
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM
Ahhh... I was clicking on the 2nd link but I was scrolling down to where the promo was. That link only shows CC, but the regular $10 page shows PayPal. Thanks!
Are you sure you are using the second link in the OP and clicking on the $10 PSN card?
Posted Yesterday, 11:20 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM
Is there a way around the limit of 1 per customer? Can I just use a different email address each time or will they notice if I am using the same payment method each time?
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM
I only had that issue once, and it was because I didn't verify my phone number the right way. Ever since, all my purchases have been successful.
Anyone have any issues ordering? Received an email saying they couldn't process my order and refunded me $7. Now I can't order a $10 card at the $7 price. I've successfully ordered from them several times in the past.