CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

- - - - -

(DEAD) $10 PSN card for $7 - PC Gaming Suppy Digital Delivery

By asspickle, Yesterday, 09:03 PM

#1 asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM

https://mobile.pcgam...ecial-promotion

 

Paypal Users can use the link below

 

https://mobile.pcgamesupply.com/


#2 chriscolbert  

chriscolbert

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

Woo-hoo thanks for the heads up!

Phantom Pain for $7 bitches!

782879.png

#3 awp  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM

Wish I had waited a day to grab Amnesia and Crypt of the NecroDancer in the latest sale. I've spent way too much lately so as enticing as it is to get more credit, I need to stop.

#4 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

Thanks mister pickled ass.

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

#5 Fear No Darkness  

Fear No Darkness

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

Ugh why do they need a phone number to sign up?


How many fanboys does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

10, 1 to do it & 9 to complain how much better the 1st one was.

#6 Camm  

Camm

Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM

Is it one per customer or is there a limit? I'd like to know before I register.


#7 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

flash sale this Friday? previous sale pattern seems to suggest Flash Sale to tend occur the same week

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

#8 miguelq08  

miguelq08

Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM

Is it one per customer


Yes.
miguelq08.png


I'm drawn to $5 games like flies to shit... even if the game itself is shit.

#9 asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

Gonna use mine on Nex Machina, I missed out on the pre-order discount so this kinda makes up for it haha


#10 InfiniumRequiem  

InfiniumRequiem

Posted Yesterday, 09:49 PM

Thanks for posting! Going to grab a few episodes of Hitman to see what all the hype is about now that they're independent. 


#11 Fear No Darkness  

Fear No Darkness

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

Well it works, thanks. I'll either be putting it towards Darkest Dungeon DLC or Necro pack for Diablo 3 whichever hits first.


How many fanboys does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

10, 1 to do it & 9 to complain how much better the 1st one was.

#12 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

Thanks OP! 


Lakers for Life!

#13 freeza  

freeza

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Nice, thanks for posting.  These psn card deals have been weak for months now.

Anything 20% and over is rare now.


#14 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Yesterday, 10:08 PM

flash sale this Friday? previous sale pattern seems to suggest Flash Sale to tend occur the same week

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

Thats what I'm hoping. If not this weekend, then this $10 PSN will be used on MGS V PS4.


Lakers for Life!

#15 Brendan_Frye  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Got one. Thanks OP!


giphy.gif

#16 AtlusParker  

AtlusParker

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM

Anyone have any issues ordering? Received an email saying they couldn't process my order and refunded me $7. Now I can't order a $10 card at the $7 price. I've successfully ordered from them several times in the past.

#17 AFarewell2Arms  

AFarewell2Arms

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM

Thanks asspickle. Combining this with the $15 back promo and 20% off coupon from the gold PS4 will make for some great savings.

#18 Mister Squirrel  

Mister Squirrel

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM

The ass pickle pulls through!
I enjoy hoarding acorns, running up trees, and playing in traffic.

#19 Brendan_Frye  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

The ass pickle pulls out!

Fixed that for you ;)


giphy.gif

#20 mlow44  

mlow44

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM

Thanks! Love this recurring deal.


#21 J2damuahz  

J2damuahz

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM

Thanx OP.


#22 ARenzo  

ARenzo

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

Thanks!!! Got 1!!!!


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#23 avatar94  

avatar94

Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM

Anyone else not getting the PayPal link on the mobile page like they usually do for these deals?
Credit Card button shows fine, but no Papal

Tons of game guides for trade/sale

 

Avatar94.png

#24 evanjavo  

evanjavo

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

Back at it again!

#25 AFarewell2Arms  

AFarewell2Arms

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

Anyone else not getting the PayPal link on the mobile page like they usually do for these deals?
Credit Card button shows fine, but no Papal


Are you sure you are using the second link in the OP and clicking on the $10 PSN card?

#26 Backlog Hog  

Backlog Hog

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Got 1. Thanks to the butt vegetable.

#27 avatar94  

avatar94

Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM

Are you sure you are using the second link in the OP and clicking on the $10 PSN card?

Ahhh... I was clicking on the 2nd link but I was scrolling down to where the promo was. That link only shows CC, but the regular $10 page shows PayPal. Thanks!

Tons of game guides for trade/sale

 

Avatar94.png

#28 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 11:20 PM

Damn man, this is awesome! I'm 3 for 3 the last 3 months! Thanks OP!

#29 Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

Is there a way around the limit of 1 per customer?  Can I just use a different email address each time or will they notice if I am using the same payment method each time?


#30 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

Anyone have any issues ordering? Received an email saying they couldn't process my order and refunded me $7. Now I can't order a $10 card at the $7 price. I've successfully ordered from them several times in the past.

I only had that issue once, and it was because I didn't verify my phone number the right way. Ever since, all my purchases have been successful.
