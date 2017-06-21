Jump to content

Rise of the Tomb Raider PS4 $34.99 ($27.99 GCU) @ Best Buy

By Mighty Beck, Today, 09:27 PM
#1 Mighty Beck  

Mighty Beck

Posted Today, 09:27 PM

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5163502

 

Did not see this in the Best Buy thread. Not sure if the price has been lower. This does not appear to include the art book (are those sold out from Best Buy?).


nitrosmob

Posted Today, 09:34 PM  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

Too much....will get around $20 before GCU.


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 09:46 PM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 09:46 PM

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5163502

Did not see this in the Best Buy thread. Not sure if the price has been lower. This does not appear to include the art book (are those sold out from Best Buy?).


I thought the 20 year celebration was the art book version. Did they ever even release a non art book version for ps4?

