Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan Xbox One $9.99 FREE SHIPPING MS Store (DEAL DEAD. OOS)

Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan $9.99 with free shipping (plus tax) at the Microsoft Store.
From Platinum Games. Not a bad deal for ten bucks and change...
EDIT: OUT OF STOCK (Again)
Posted Today, 03:50 AM
Posted Today, 03:55 AM
Awful, awful game.
Not even worth $10.
Posted Today, 03:56 AM
Thanks OP. Been waiting for this to come back in stock. Dead Island Definitive is also on sale for $7.99
Posted Today, 04:49 AM
Thanks snatcher33 got Dead Island and to my surprise i was able to use my Xbox money to pay for it. Is this new?
Also another vote for Turtles being a really crappy game.
The enemy's and levels were dull and repetitive and the lack of local co-op was ridiculous.
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Posted Today, 05:46 AM
Thanks snatcher33 got Dead Island and to my surprise i was able to use my Xbox money to pay for it. Is this new?
I herd about it coming but haven't used it yet. I do have $10.00 credit, tempting
Posted Today, 05:51 AM
Posted Today, 11:15 AM
Devastation was a much better game. Compares to that, Activision prolly only gave half of the budget to Platinum Games to develop this TMNT game and the quality shows. $10 is an ok price for it though if your son is a fan of TMNT.
My son loved the transformers total devastation game, how does this compare?
Sent from my LG-H918 using Tapatalk
Posted Today, 12:03 PM
Posted Today, 12:21 PM
this game is dogcrap : )
Posted Today, 12:40 PM
So glad I stumbled on this post. Not for Turtles but for Dead Island. Missed it when it sold out a week or two ago. Thanks guys. Also surprised you can pay using Microsoft money. That seems pretty cool.
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
Posted Today, 01:17 PM
ugh. I can only find Dead Island for $19.99. Does anyone have a link for the $7.99 price?
Nevermind. I just found it.
Posted Today, 02:04 PM
Posted Today, 04:57 PM
Snagged a TMNT and a Dead Island.
Love that I can pay with Xbox credit now. Thanks OP!
Posted Today, 05:11 PM
Posted Today, 06:01 PM
