Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan Xbox One $9.99 FREE SHIPPING MS Store (DEAL DEAD. OOS)

By sdragon, Today, 03:50 AM
Ninja Turtles TMNT Mutants in Manhattan Xbox One X1 Platinum Games Beat em up

#1 sdragon  

sdragon

Posted Today, 03:50 AM

Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan $9.99 with free shipping (plus tax) at the Microsoft Store. 

 

From Platinum Games. Not a bad deal for ten bucks and change... 

 

EDIT: OUT OF STOCK (Again)


#2 DrUnkAgAIn  

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

Awful, awful game.

Not even worth $10.


#3 snatcher33  

snatcher33

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

Thanks OP.  Been waiting for this to come back in stock.  Dead Island Definitive is also on sale for $7.99


#4 the Gooseler  

the Gooseler

Posted Today, 04:49 AM

Thanks snatcher33 got Dead Island and to my surprise i was able to use my Xbox money to pay for it. Is this new?

Also another vote for Turtles being a really crappy game.

The enemy's and levels were dull and repetitive and the lack of local co-op was ridiculous.


#5 arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Sweeeeet. Picked up dead island for 7.99. Was waiting for that to come back in stock
#6 WickedEndoNinja  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 05:46 AM

I herd about it coming but haven't used it yet. I do have $10.00 credit, tempting :D


#7 DrPooper  

DrPooper

Posted Today, 05:51 AM

My son loved the transformers total devastation game, how does this compare?

Sent from my LG-H918 using Tapatalk

#8 MPoWeRM3  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Today, 11:15 AM

Devastation was a much better game. Compares to that, Activision prolly only gave half of the budget to Platinum Games to develop this TMNT game and the quality shows. $10 is an ok price for it though if your son is a fan of TMNT.

#9 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Today, 12:03 PM

Fantastic price for Dead Island DE. Picked up a copy for myself and my godson.

#10 nnthomas  

nnthomas

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

this game is dogcrap : )


#11 WNYX585AM  

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 12:40 PM

So glad I stumbled on this post.  Not for Turtles but for Dead Island.  Missed it when it sold out a week or two ago.  Thanks guys.  Also surprised you can pay using Microsoft money.  That seems pretty cool.


#12 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Guess I'll buy a copy of dead island. I loved and played the hell out if the first game but never played riptide.

#13 mightymek  

mightymek

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Also grabbed Dead Island and paid with Microsoft balance, which like most of you, I was very surprised, and pleased about! Thanks for the heads-up of that one coming back in stock!

#14 ka561668  

ka561668

Posted Today, 01:17 PM

ugh. I can only find Dead Island for $19.99. Does anyone have a link for the $7.99 price?

 

Nevermind. I just found it.


#15 crazedracerguy  

crazedracerguy

Posted Today, 02:04 PM

Snagged a Dead Island. Thanks!

#16 BobbyTastic  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

Snagged a TMNT and a Dead Island.

 

Love that I can pay with Xbox credit now. Thanks OP!


#17 Faithful  

Faithful

Posted Today, 05:11 PM

Dead island trades for $8 base at GS. Nice addition to your trade stack if you're doing 6+ with PRO for the 70% boost. Even better you can use Microsoft credit for this, then replace it with an Xbox live card using trade credit.

#18 Insidious Dreams  

Insidious Dreams

Posted Today, 06:01 PM

TMNT is back in stock again. Was just able to order both TMNT and Dead Island DE.
Thanks OP!

#19 emg28  

emg28

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

Thanks. In for dead island.

I can wait for a lower price for TMNT. I probably would've picked up at a higher price if it had local co-op. What a shame.


