Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan Xbox One $9.99 FREE SHIPPING MS Store

Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan $9.99 with free shipping (plus tax) at the Microsoft Store.
From Platinum Games. Not a bad deal for ten bucks and change...
Posted Today, 03:50 AM
Over 300+ positive feedback
Over 12 years+ member on CAG
Posted Today, 03:55 AM
Awful, awful game.
Not even worth $10.
Posted Today, 03:56 AM
Thanks OP. Been waiting for this to come back in stock. Dead Island Definitive is also on sale for $7.99
Posted Today, 04:49 AM
Thanks snatcher33 got Dead Island and to my surprise i was able to use my Xbox money to pay for it. Is this new?
Also another vote for Turtles being a really crappy game.
The enemy's and levels were dull and repetitive and the lack of local co-op was ridiculous.
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Posted Today, 05:46 AM
I herd about it coming but haven't used it yet. I do have $10.00 credit, tempting
Posted Today, 05:51 AM
