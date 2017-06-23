Jump to content

A brand new show, followed by all our mini-podcasts recorded at E3 2017!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan Xbox One $9.99 FREE SHIPPING MS Store

By sdragon, Today, 03:50 AM
Ninja Turtles TMNT Mutants in Manhattan Xbox One X1 Platinum Games Beat em up

#1 sdragon   CAG's Top Dragon CAGiversary!   8537 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

sdragon

Posted Today, 03:50 AM

Ninja Turtles Mutants in Manhattan $9.99 with free shipping (plus tax) at the Microsoft Store. 

 

From Platinum Games. Not a bad deal for ten bucks and change... 


#2 DrUnkAgAIn   I like money. CAGiversary!   1101 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

Awful, awful game.

Not even worth $10.


#3 snatcher33   Marry me Jenny!!! CAGiversary!   705 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

snatcher33

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

Thanks OP.  Been waiting for this to come back in stock.  Dead Island Definitive is also on sale for $7.99


#4 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   764 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted Today, 04:49 AM

Thanks snatcher33 got Dead Island and to my surprise i was able to use my Xbox money to pay for it. Is this new?

Also another vote for Turtles being a really crappy game.

The enemy's and levels were dull and repetitive and the lack of local co-op was ridiculous.


#5 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   1864 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Sweeeeet. Picked up dead island for 7.99. Was waiting for that to come back in stock
#6 WickedEndoNinja   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3414 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted Today, 05:46 AM

Thanks snatcher33 got Dead Island and to my surprise i was able to use my Xbox money to pay for it. Is this new?

I herd about it coming but haven't used it yet. I do have $10.00 credit, tempting :D


#7 DrPooper   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

DrPooper

Posted Today, 05:51 AM

My son loved the transformers total devastation game, how does this compare?

