Groupon $10 off and Google Express

I just received an email from Groupon for $10 off any item with promo code



EXTRA10



I used this with the Google express promo where they offer $40 in your account for $15. Using the promo makes this $40 for $5.



Costco has ps4 controllers for $45. Essentially $10 for a new controller after the deal. Some other stores that carry games through Google express are fry's and toys r us.



EDIT: It looks like the EXTRA10 code isn't working for some people on Google express. Sorry :/ Still, you've got $10 off other things now

