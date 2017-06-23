Groupon $10 off and Google Express
#1
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
EXTRA10
I used this with the Google express promo where they offer $40 in your account for $15. Using the promo makes this $40 for $5.
Costco has ps4 controllers for $45. Essentially $10 for a new controller after the deal. Some other stores that carry games through Google express are fry's and toys r us.
EDIT: It looks like the EXTRA10 code isn't working for some people on Google express. Sorry :/ Still, you've got $10 off other things now
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1413 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:39 PM
#3
Posted Today, 02:41 PM
I'm getting "sorry, code can't apply to this purchase" when trying to use it on the Google express deal.
That's weird. Mine went through just fine. YMMV I guess? Sorry :/
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 6 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:41 PM
EXTRA10 didn't work for me unfortunately, said it wasn't valid.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1413 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:52 PM
That's weird. Mine went through just fine. YMMV I guess? Sorry :/
Weird indeed. I even made sure that I got the email and I did. Perhaps it was fixed from the time you used it till now?
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 263 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:23 PM
These are almost always YMMV. should go in the title but thanks