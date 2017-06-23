Jump to content

Groupon $10 off and Google Express

By IMpLeXiTy, Today, 02:26 PM

#1 IMpLeXiTy  

IMpLeXiTy

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

I just received an email from Groupon for $10 off any item with promo code

EXTRA10

I used this with the Google express promo where they offer $40 in your account for $15. Using the promo makes this $40 for $5.

Costco has ps4 controllers for $45. Essentially $10 for a new controller after the deal. Some other stores that carry games through Google express are fry's and toys r us.

EDIT: It looks like the EXTRA10 code isn't working for some people on Google express. Sorry :/ Still, you've got $10 off other things now

#2 exileinoblivion   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1413 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

exileinoblivion

Posted Today, 02:39 PM

I'm getting "sorry, code can't apply to this purchase" when trying to use it on the Google express deal.

#3 IMpLeXiTy  

IMpLeXiTy

Posted Today, 02:41 PM

I'm getting "sorry, code can't apply to this purchase" when trying to use it on the Google express deal.


That's weird. Mine went through just fine. YMMV I guess? Sorry :/

#4 spliffdizzle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

spliffdizzle

Posted Today, 02:41 PM

EXTRA10 didn't work for me unfortunately, said it wasn't valid.


#5 exileinoblivion   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1413 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

exileinoblivion

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

That's weird. Mine went through just fine. YMMV I guess? Sorry :/


Weird indeed. I even made sure that I got the email and I did. Perhaps it was fixed from the time you used it till now?

#6 Viper51989   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   263 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Viper51989

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

These are almost always YMMV. should go in the title but thanks


