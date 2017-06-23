Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

A brand new show, followed by all our mini-podcasts recorded at E3 2017!

* * * * - 3 votes

$15 off $75 at eBay once again, lasts until 8 PM PT 6/23

By abbabaab, Yesterday, 09:29 PM

abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM

Use code PSUMMER15OFF

 

One per account, still excludes gift cards.


Flandy  

Flandy

Posted Yesterday, 09:33 PM

Does it include gif- oh


Liquid Metal  

Liquid Metal

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

thanks. came in just in time


#4 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM

Woot, just what I needed!

gundamb0i  

gundamb0i

Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM

 Thanks..I just picked up the Microsoft points


Lnkcld  

Lnkcld

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

This is perfect for a Skyward Link amiibo :booty:


Mostly Human  

Mostly Human

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

It happened again!


Part of the crew, part of the ship.

#8 KD95  

KD95

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

how are some people getting PSN/Xbox gift cards with this promo?


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 12:13 AM

Thanks..I just picked up the Microsoft points


Thought it excluded gift cards?

#10 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 12:13 AM

picked up more backlog goodies. 


anigif22d8b.gifbhyfr4.jpg

