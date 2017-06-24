YMMV Xbox elite controller and Razer wildcat
For those interested upc for Xbox elite controller is 885370902297 Razer wild cat is 811254027480
Just picked up two of each myself.
brickseek still shows $149 around the country for the elite, were they specially marked down or did they ring up those prices in the system? thanks
Posted Today, 12:21 PM
Posted Today, 12:25 PM
Posted Today, 12:29 PM
The submitted SKU was invalid. Please try searching for a different SKU/UPC
46477980 SKU for XBox One Elite Controller.
This seems very unlikely to be duplicated.
Everytime I go into a Walmart to have anything pricematched, they look at me like I'm trying to pull that PS4 for $10 trick. Ever since then, they have scrutinized every video game related item I bring them and it takes forever to have it matched. I have gone the online route for pricematching through them. They just ask for the place you found it online and check, and then ask for your order number.
Mine only price matches Walmart.com, shipped by Walmart, they make us add it to the cart to ensure it's in stock. You're lucky they still PM.