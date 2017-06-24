YMMV Xbox elite controller and Razer wildcat

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Everytime I go into a Walmart to have anything pricematched, they look at me like I'm trying to pull that PS4 for $10 trick. Ever since then, they have scrutinized every video game related item I bring them and it takes forever to have it matched. I have gone the online route for pricematching through them. They just ask for the place you found it online and check, and then ask for your order number.

