YMMV Xbox elite controller and Razer wildcat

By bluebigman2006, Today, 11:28 AM

#1 bluebigman2006  

bluebigman2006

Posted Today, 11:28 AM

Select Wal-Mart location have Xbox elite controllers for $20. Also have Razer wildcat controllers for $15.

For those interested upc for Xbox elite controller is 885370902297 Razer wild cat is 811254027480

Just picked up two of each myself.

#2 lectersvictim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   173 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

lectersvictim

Posted Today, 12:08 PM

brickseek still shows $149 around the country for the elite, were they specially marked down or did they ring up those prices in the system? thanks


#3 bluebigman2006  

bluebigman2006

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

They have a clearance sticker of $40 but rung up for $20

#4 justadude  

justadude

Posted Today, 12:25 PM

Fake news. You got a one-off chance at your specific store. No Walmart actually marks anything clearance down more than 2 cents.

#5 bluebigman2006  

bluebigman2006

Posted Today, 12:29 PM

Maybe with the picture some of you can price match somewhere. The elite rung up as $20 and Razer rung up as $15

#6 dennisb407   Orlando,FL home of mass shootings and the Orlando Tragic CAGiversary!   4602 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 01:21 PM


For those interested upc for Xbox elite controller is 885370902297

The submitted SKU was invalid. Please try searching for a different SKU/UPC


#7 Zodiac080704   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   78 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Zodiac080704

Posted Today, 01:24 PM

46477980  SKU for XBox One Elite Controller.


#8 gamerdad101  

gamerdad101

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

Change the search from sku to upc.

#9 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1314 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

None near me at that price but thanks for the heads up

#10 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 02:04 PM

Damn if that worked it would be amazing! I got mine new for $70 without the usb cable (I just use batteries and it updates wirelessly so...). I would have definitely have replaced my storm grey controller that I never use with another one of these!

#11 derrtaysouth95   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1192 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

derrtaysouth95

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

This seems very unlikely to be duplicated.

#12 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 02:06 PM

This seems very unlikely to be duplicated.


This

#13 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Everytime I go into a Walmart to have anything pricematched, they look at me like I'm trying to pull that PS4 for $10 trick. Ever since then, they have scrutinized every video game related item I bring them and it takes forever to have it matched. I have gone the online route for pricematching through them. They just ask for the place you found it online and check, and then ask for your order number.

#14 Humble Odin  

Humble Odin

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

Everytime I go into a Walmart to have anything pricematched, they look at me like I'm trying to pull that PS4 for $10 trick. Ever since then, they have scrutinized every video game related item I bring them and it takes forever to have it matched. I have gone the online route for pricematching through them. They just ask for the place you found it online and check, and then ask for your order number.

Mine only price matches Walmart.com, shipped by Walmart, they make us add it to the cart to ensure it's in stock. You're lucky they still PM.


