Last Guardian $16.59 free ship ebay (in and out of stock)
#1 Super Nintendo CAGiversary! 1791 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
http://www.ebay.com/itm/132118730345
(My trade list) (Follow me on Twitter)
What I'm playing right now:
Witcher 3 Complete (PS4; first run);
Alienation -- couch coop (PS4)
#2 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 2785 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:14 PM
I'd grab it if my backlog wasn't so ridiculous.
- chubbyninja1319 likes this
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1188 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
Seems to be popping back in stock briefly, just grabbed one. Thanks OP.
- showtimefolks likes this
Originally Posted by the4thnobleman
I need power to come back on! I still need to spend $10 or so to get my $20. Stupid hurricane Sandy Vagina!
#4
Posted Today, 03:22 PM
#5
Posted Today, 03:31 PM
Seems to be popping back in stock briefly, just grabbed one. Thanks OP.
This is digital code for game download or physical disk copy
#6
Posted Today, 03:31 PM
Still available, just ordered one.
#7
Posted Today, 03:35 PM
This is digital code for game download or physical disk copy
Disk
#8
Posted Today, 03:43 PM
Disk
Thanks now out of stock
#9
Posted Today, 04:15 PM
Rated Pegi-12!
#10 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 55 Posts Joined 6.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:37 PM
Thanks OP. It was out of stock first time I checked, but I F5ed 10 mins later and got one.
#11
Posted Today, 04:40 PM
Beautiful game. Will make you want to throw your controller at the wall.
Making Trico dive underwater was probably the most frustrated I've ever been playing a video game.
#12
Posted Today, 04:52 PM
Beautiful game. Will make you want to throw your controller at the wall.
Making Trico dive underwater was probably the most frustrated I've ever been playing a video game.
Ever fight Seth? (SFIV)
#13
Posted Today, 05:02 PM
Ever fight Seth? (SFIV)
Not skilled at fighting games, so I tend to avoid them. Fighter is pretty OP I take it?