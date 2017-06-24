Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

A brand new show, followed by all our mini-podcasts recorded at E3 2017!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Last Guardian $16.59 free ship ebay (in and out of stock)

By EvilChamp, Today, 01:12 PM

#1 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   1791 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

i didnt like game

http://www.ebay.com/itm/132118730345

(My trade list) (Follow me on Twitter

What I'm playing right now:

Witcher 3 Complete (PS4; first run);

Alienation -- couch coop (PS4)

#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2785 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 01:14 PM

Ringing endorsement, lol.

I'd grab it if my backlog wasn't so ridiculous.

ROH.png

komentra.png

#3 RealDeals   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1188 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

RealDeals

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

Seems to be popping back in stock briefly, just grabbed one. Thanks OP. 


http://t3.gstatic.co...4wtuy3FpqqoZSRA

Originally Posted by the4thnobleman Posted Image
I need power to come back on! I still need to spend $10 or so to get my $20. Stupid hurricane Sandy Vagina!

Posted Image

#4 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

Is this digital or physical version

#5 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

Seems to be popping back in stock briefly, just grabbed one. Thanks OP.


This is digital code for game download or physical disk copy

#6 nickXup  

nickXup

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

Still available, just ordered one.


#7 nickXup  

nickXup

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

This is digital code for game download or physical disk copy

Disk


#8 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

Disk


Thanks now out of stock

#9 frosty47  

frosty47

Posted Today, 04:15 PM

Rated Pegi-12!


#10 Dreamweapon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   55 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Dreamweapon

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Thanks OP.  It was out of stock first time I checked, but I F5ed 10 mins later and got one.  


#11 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

Beautiful game. Will make you want to throw your controller at the wall.

 

Making Trico dive underwater was probably the most frustrated I've ever been playing a video game.


#12 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Beautiful game. Will make you want to throw your controller at the wall.

Making Trico dive underwater was probably the most frustrated I've ever been playing a video game.


Ever fight Seth? (SFIV)

#13 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 05:02 PM

Ever fight Seth? (SFIV)

Not skilled at fighting games, so I tend to avoid them. Fighter is pretty OP I take it?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy