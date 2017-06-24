Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

A brand new show, followed by all our mini-podcasts recorded at E3 2017!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$10 PSN card for $7 - PC Game Suppy Digital Delivery

By asspickle, Today, 03:23 PM

#1 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1648 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

https://mobile.pcgam...ecial-promotion


#2 Royal High Knight   CAG's #1 Knucklehead CAGiversary!   5162 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Royal High Knight

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Damn pickle, back at it again with the psn credit.

#3 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1648 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

lol Wasn't expecting another one so soon, but its a great way to stock up on credit :D


#4 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   984 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

This site never can process my payment. Oh well

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#5 cmgirty   Grr Arrgh CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

cmgirty

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

That link for paypal doesn't offer paypal as an option


b3tt33whit3.png

#6 Outrun9   Let's Go! CAGiversary!   615 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Outrun9

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

I always miss these cause for some reason I'm unable to click the PayPal link

Nintendo_staff.gif          10Player_zps0028ed08.gif?t=1406797248

#7 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   984 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

Don't see PayPal payment option anywhere.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#8 pjgamer007   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   370 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

pjgamer007

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

Missed the one from a couple of days ago, but got in on this one.  Thanks OP!


Join Ebates

#9 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1648 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

Yea the paypal option seems to be missing for some reason


#10 cmgirty   Grr Arrgh CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

cmgirty

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

It's only for that offer too. Which is weird cause I definitely got the last one with paypal. Probably to stop multiples


b3tt33whit3.png

#11 mlow44   Memo to self: put something clever here CAGiversary!   426 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

mlow44

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Not too happy about the lack of Paypal option, especially with that security breach that one person claimed last time, but I'm giving it a shot.


#12 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

They eliminated the paypal option from JUST the $10 card.uUJLWe3.png


#13 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   984 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

Damn my shadyness detector is going off like crazy.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

#14 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1648 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

Its probably to cut down on ppl buying multiples like the other poster said.


#15 evanjavo  

evanjavo

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

Mmm, should I? But no PayPal son?

#16 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:09 PM

Used my paypal debit card. Code has been delivered.


#17 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7523 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 04:15 PM

there was a security breach? curious if thats how my info was grabbed. i thought my card info was stolen from gamestop but maybe it was this site all along.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#18 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1648 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

there was a security breach? curious if thats how my info was grabbed. i thought my card info was stolen from gamestop but maybe it was this site all along.

Never was a security breach on this site to my knowledge....gamestop actually released a statement on their breach so my bets on them lol

 

#19 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7523 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

 

Never was a security breach on this site to my knowledge....gamestop actually released a statement on their breach so my bets on them lol

 

 

i realize that. but i spent money at gamestop in december of last year and didnt have fraudulent charges on my card til 2 weeks ago, about a month after I used this site. this site wouldnt have sent out a statement, its not a huge company.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#20 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:36 PM

Looks like it's already dead?

 

EDIT: Nevermind. Guess you can only get to it through the specific link on the homepage now.


#21 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1648 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

i realize that. but i spent money at gamestop in december of last year and didnt have fraudulent charges on my card til 2 weeks ago, about a month after I used this site. this site wouldnt have sent out a statement, its not a huge company.

My bet is still on gamestop, you guys are paranoid lol

 

"The company hasn't released any numbers yet, but anyone who placed an online order with them between August 10, 2016 and February 9, 2017 is at risk."


#22 Opelousai  

Opelousai

Posted Today, 04:50 PM

To use a credit or pass this deal. That is the question


Birger1.png

#23 growsinwater  

growsinwater

Posted Today, 05:00 PM

Thanks, got in this go around!


#24 mitch079   Fun hurts my lungs. CAGiversary!   12422 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

To use a credit or pass this deal. That is the question

That's an easy pass for me.  Paypal or nothing.


Under Construction

 

spoiler.JPG

 

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy