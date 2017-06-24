Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

A brand new show, followed by all our mini-podcasts recorded at E3 2017!

(DEAD) $10 PSN card for $7 - PC Game Suppy Digital Delivery

By asspickle, Yesterday, 03:23 PM

asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM

https://mobile.pcgam...ecial-promotion


Royal High Knight  

Royal High Knight

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

Damn pickle, back at it again with the psn credit.

asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM

lol Wasn't expecting another one so soon, but its a great way to stock up on credit :D


elitewillie  

elitewillie

Posted Yesterday, 03:34 PM

This site never can process my payment. Oh well

cmgirty  

cmgirty

Posted Yesterday, 03:35 PM

That link for paypal doesn't offer paypal as an option


Outrun9  

Outrun9

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

I always miss these cause for some reason I'm unable to click the PayPal link

elitewillie  

elitewillie

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

Don't see PayPal payment option anywhere.

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Yesterday, 03:38 PM

Missed the one from a couple of days ago, but got in on this one.  Thanks OP!


asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 03:38 PM

Yea the paypal option seems to be missing for some reason


cmgirty  

cmgirty

Posted Yesterday, 03:40 PM

It's only for that offer too. Which is weird cause I definitely got the last one with paypal. Probably to stop multiples


mlow44  

mlow44

Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM

Not too happy about the lack of Paypal option, especially with that security breach that one person claimed last time, but I'm giving it a shot.


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 03:58 PM

They eliminated the paypal option from JUST the $10 card.uUJLWe3.png


elitewillie  

elitewillie

Posted Yesterday, 04:02 PM

Damn my shadyness detector is going off like crazy.

asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 PM

Its probably to cut down on ppl buying multiples like the other poster said.


evanjavo  

evanjavo

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 PM

Mmm, should I? But no PayPal son?

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM

Used my paypal debit card. Code has been delivered.


FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 04:15 PM

there was a security breach? curious if thats how my info was grabbed. i thought my card info was stolen from gamestop but maybe it was this site all along.


asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 04:22 PM

there was a security breach? curious if thats how my info was grabbed. i thought my card info was stolen from gamestop but maybe it was this site all along.

Never was a security breach on this site to my knowledge....gamestop actually released a statement on their breach so my bets on them lol

 

FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

 

Never was a security breach on this site to my knowledge....gamestop actually released a statement on their breach so my bets on them lol

 

 

i realize that. but i spent money at gamestop in december of last year and didnt have fraudulent charges on my card til 2 weeks ago, about a month after I used this site. this site wouldnt have sent out a statement, its not a huge company.


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 04:36 PM

Looks like it's already dead?

 

EDIT: Nevermind. Guess you can only get to it through the specific link on the homepage now.


asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

i realize that. but i spent money at gamestop in december of last year and didnt have fraudulent charges on my card til 2 weeks ago, about a month after I used this site. this site wouldnt have sent out a statement, its not a huge company.

My bet is still on gamestop, you guys are paranoid lol

 

"The company hasn't released any numbers yet, but anyone who placed an online order with them between August 10, 2016 and February 9, 2017 is at risk."


Opelousai  

Opelousai

Posted Yesterday, 04:50 PM

To use a credit or pass this deal. That is the question


growsinwater  

growsinwater

Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM

Thanks, got in this go around!


mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM

To use a credit or pass this deal. That is the question

That's an easy pass for me.  Paypal or nothing.


keyweez360  

keyweez360

Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM

If there's one thing I'm comfortable being "paranoid" about, it's the safety of my money and personal info! Thank you anyways OP. 


acthechamp  

acthechamp

Posted Yesterday, 05:26 PM

Will pass. Taking Paypal out just makes it shady.


J2damuahz  

J2damuahz

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM

Thanks OP surprised this was offered again in the same month.


asspickle  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM

If there's one thing I'm comfortable being "paranoid" about, it's the safety of my money. Thank you anyways OP. 

understandable, but I never had any issues with them. If anybody is worried about hacks and breaches never use your CC online is my advice to you haha

 

Will pass. Taking Paypal out just makes it shady.

I think it was to prevent multiples IMO


Saphoon  

Saphoon

Posted Yesterday, 05:41 PM

For the first time, I got an order through. Now just need to see if the code gets here (it said up to 30 minutes).


Raw_Orangejuice  

Raw_Orangejuice

Posted Yesterday, 06:07 PM

Thanks OP. Hate your profile picture. 


