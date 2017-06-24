(DEAD) $10 PSN card for $7 - PC Game Suppy Digital Delivery

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

i realize that. but i spent money at gamestop in december of last year and didnt have fraudulent charges on my card til 2 weeks ago, about a month after I used this site. this site wouldnt have sent out a statement, its not a huge company.

My bet is still on gamestop, you guys are paranoid lol

"The company hasn't released any numbers yet, but anyone who placed an online order with them between August 10, 2016 and February 9, 2017 is at risk."