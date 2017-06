Posted Today, 06:52 AM

I cannot get this to work more than once. I used someone else's phone and a different credit card number and email address, and it says that I've already used the promotion before.

Same here. I had to use a different phone to get it to work. Not sure if you can use a tablet and a legit phone number but it doesn't seem you can use the same device twice even with different phone numbers.Using the same PayPal worked though.