CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

A brand new show, followed by all our mini-podcasts recorded at E3 2017!

Fry's Ads 6/25-7/1

By fidodido, Today, 09:50 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 09:50 AM

Sorry for the abbreviated listings, but I'm with limited internet access at time:

 

Here's just the software listings:

 

3DS

$36.99
Pokemon Moon
Pokemon Sun

$39.95
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

$39.99
Ever Oasis (Avail. Tue.)

PS4

$16.99
Bloodborne
God of War III: Remastered
The Last of Us: Remastered
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted Cllection
Until Dawn

$34.96
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix

$34.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2

$39.99
Valkyria Revolution (Avail. Tue.)

$49.99
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

XBox One

$34.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2

$39.99
Valkyria Revolution (Avail. Tue.)

$49.99
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Blu-Ray

$4.99
Fiddler on the Roof
West Side Story: 50th Anniversary Edition

$6.99
The African Queen
Saturday Night Fever

$9.99
Allied (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)

$12.99
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Fences (Blu+DVD)
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
Moonlight

$16.99
The Expendables (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 2 (4K+Blu)

$17.99
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)

$18.99
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

$19.99
La La Land (Blu+DVD)

$24.99
Donnie Darko: Limited Edition

$28.99
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)

$29.99
House: Two Stories

$49.99
The Mummy: Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)

$69.99
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box
 


