3DS Games $10 Off at Toys R Us

http://www.toysrus.c...n17&sr=1&ppg=96
Looks like it's everything regularly $29.99-39.99. Just preordered Hey! Pikmin with free shipping a couple bucks under GCU.
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
Posted Today, 02:32 PM
Not bad. Ever Oasis and the Fire Emblems are also $29.99 each.
Posted Today, 03:05 PM
If it was $20 off I would bite on at least one game. At least it's some discount.
Posted Today, 03:17 PM
Posted Today, 03:25 PM
Cool. Nothing I really want personally. But Ever Oasis is getting some pretty good reviews.
Posted Today, 04:59 PM
Toys R Us never has Link Between Worlds in stock :(