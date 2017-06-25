Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

CAGcast #503: E3 2017 X

A brand new show, followed by all our mini-podcasts recorded at E3 2017!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

3DS Games $10 Off at Toys R Us

By BobTheFlub, Today, 02:11 PM

#1 BobTheFlub   Sepulchritude CAGiversary!   198 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

BobTheFlub

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

http://www.toysrus.c...n17&sr=1&ppg=96

 

Looks like it's everything regularly $29.99-39.99. Just preordered Hey! Pikmin with free shipping a couple bucks under GCU.


Steam Profile - Bobster
freaking baers - The Fat Lazy Useless Blog

#2 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   9989 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

Not bad.  Ever Oasis and the Fire Emblems are also $29.99 each.


#3 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7426 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

If it was $20 off I would bite on at least one game. At least it's some discount.


#4 prateeko   IN THE BUTT! CAGiversary!   2565 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

prateeko

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

Makes many of them just slightly better than GCU, but then you miss out on dem points

#5 motaku96   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1561 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

motaku96

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Cool. Nothing I really want personally. But Ever Oasis is getting some pretty good reviews.


#6 blueArcana   So glad The Cheat is not dead CAGiversary!   812 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted Today, 04:59 PM

Toys R Us never has Link Between Worlds in stock :(


blueArcana.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy