XBL Deals - DwG: Evolve, Mafia, Final Fantasy, more | Assassin's Creed, Trials | GwG: Forza MS 5, Trials Fusion, Hydro Thun Hurr

Forza Motorsport 6 Free Play for Gold weekend - 9/1 - 9/4
- Forza Motorsport 5
- Car Pass - $5.00 - 75% off - Price History
- VIP Membership - $3.00 - 85% off - Price History
- Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition - $29.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Deluxe Edition - $41.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Ultimate Edition - $53.99 - 40% off - Price History
Date Night Drops
_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold
- Aug 16 - Sep 15 - Trials Fusion
- Sep 1-30 - Forza Motorsport 5: Racing GOTY Edition
- Sep1-15 - Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- Sep 16 - Oct 15 - Oxenfree
- Sep 16-30 - Battlefield 3
________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
8/29 - 9/4
- Battle Islands Commanders
- Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle - $12.99 - 35% off - Price History
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $30.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Duke Nukem Bundle - $32.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Core Fighters 30 Character Set - $35.69 - 30% off - Price History
- Character: Kokoro - Free for Gold - Price History
- Flower Set - $13.64 - 30% off - Price History
- Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set - $6.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Mai Shiranui + Debut Costume Set - $11.19 - 30% off - Price History
- Naotora II + Debut Costume Set - $8.39 - 30% off - Price History
- Newcomer Set - $13.29 - 30% off - Price History
- Pop Idol Costume Set - $10.49 - 30% off - Price History
- Ultimate Kokoro Content - $10.75 - 50% off - Price History
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Evolve - $7.50 - 75% off - Price History
- Digital Deluxe - $10.00 - 75% off - Price History
- Ultimate Edition - $12.50 - 75% off - Price History
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD - $15.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Forza Horizon 2 VIP - $4.00 - 80% off - Price History
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Fast & Furious Car Pack - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
- VIP - $5.00 - 75% off - Price History
- Goat Simulator
- Goat MMO Simulator - $1.65 - 67% off - Price History
- Goatz - $1.65 - 67% off - Price History
- Payday - $2.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Waste Of Space - $3.24 - 35% off - Price History
- Mafia III - $25.99 - 35% off - Price History
- Deluxe Edition - $38.99 - 35% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $19.49 - 35% off - Price History
- Ride 2 - $24.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $25.00 - 50% off
- Year 2 Gold Edition - $43.99 - 45% off - Price History
- Complete Edition - $54.99 - 45% off
- Tour De France 2017 - $29.99 - 40% off - Price History
- 0 Day Attack On Earth - $7.49 - 50% off - Price History
- Bound By Flame - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Contrast - $2.49 - 75% off - Price History
- Crystal Defenders - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Divinity II - The Dragon Knight Saga - $7.49 - 75% off - Price History
- Faery: Legends Of Avalon - $1.87 - 75% off - Price History
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 - $9.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Gyromancer - $7.49 - 50% off - Price History
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII - $9.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Mafia II - $7.49 - 75% off - Price History
- Moon Diver - $7.49 - 50% off - Price History
- Space Invaders Extreme - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Yosumin! Live - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
________________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials
Misc
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition - $49.79 - 17% off - Price History - Until 9/8
- Don't Knock Twice - $9.99 - 20% off - Price History
- Rock Of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $13.49 - 10% off - Price History - Until 9/4
- The Town Of Light - $15.99 - 20% off - Price History - Until 9/5
- Trials Fusion - Until 9/4
- Platinum Pack - $19.49 - 35% off - Price History
- Gold Pack - $13.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Silver Pack - $7.99 - 20% off - Price History
- Bronze Pack - $4.49 - 10% off - Price History
- Trials Of The Blood Dragon - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History - Until 9/4
- Trials Fusion
- Season Pass - $5.99 - 70% off - Price History
- After The Incident - $1.64 - 67% off - Price History
- Empire Of The Sky - $1.64 - 67% off - Price History
- Fault One Zero - $1.64 - 67% off - Price History
- Fire In The Deep - $1.64 - 67% off - Price History
- Riders Of The Rustland - $1.64 - 67% off - Price History
- Welcome To The Abyss - $1.64 - 67% off - Price History
Assassin's Creed - 8/29 - 9/4
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Trilogy - $10.00 - 60% off - Price History
- China - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
- India - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Russia - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $12.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $6.60 - 67% off - Price History
- Freedom Cry - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Illustrious Pirates Pack - $3.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $20.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Gold Edition - $28.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $9.90 - 67% off - Price History
- Jack The Ripper - $6.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Steampunk Pack - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Streets Of London Pack - $3.50 - 50% off - Price History
- The Last Maharaja Missions Pack - $3.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Victorian Legends Pack - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $25.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate - $29.70 - 67% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $12.00 - 60% off - Price History
- Secrets Of The Revolution - $2.80 - 60% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed III - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Season Pass - $9.89 - 67% off - Price History
- The Battle Hardened Pack - $3.29 - 67% off - Price History
- The Betrayal - $3.29 - 67% off - Price History
- The Hidden Secrets Pack - $1.64 - 67% off - Price History
- The Infamy - $3.29 - 67% off - Price History
- The Redemption - $2.63 - 67% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD - $6.59 - 67% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - $9.89 - 67% off - Price History
Misc Drops
- Forza Horizon 2 Standard - 10th Anniversary Edition - $19.99 - 60% off
- Seum: Speedrunners From Hell - $12.74 - 15% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 9/22
- The Coma: Recut - $11.99 - 20% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 9/21
- Ink - $7.49 - 25% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 9/22
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle - $62.39 - 20% off - Price History
- Forza Horizon 3 - $49.99 - 17% off
- Deluxe Edition - $69.99 - 13% off
- Ultimate Edition - $89.99 - 10% off
- Bleed - $7.99 - 20% off - Price History - Preorder - Releases 8/24
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - FREE
- Game Of Thrones - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
- Lego City Undercover - $49.99 - 17% off
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $19.99 - 33% off
- Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 25% off
- Mortal Kombat XL - $29.99 - 25% off
- Inside & Limbo Bundle - $26.99 - 10% off
- Light & Dark Bundle - $22.49 - 25% off
- Slender: The Arrival, Valley
- The Shadow Warrior Collection - $59.49 - 15% off
- Mass Effect: Andromeda - $39.99 - 33% off
- Deluxe Edition - $49.99 - 29% off