Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

The gang talks Destiny 2, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels book, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 12 votes

XBL Deals - DwG: Overwatch, Styx, Livelock, Rockstar on 360, more | Battlefield, Far Cry | GwG: Oxenfree, Forza MS 5, Battlefield 3

By Bloomy, Jun 29 2017 06:00 AM
XBL Xbox One Xbox 360 Xbox Live Deals with Gold Games with Gold DwG GwG XB1 360

#1 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3474 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Bloomy

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:00 AM

Date Night Drops

  •  
​​Some notes
Spoiler

_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold

________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold

 

9/19 - 9/25

Spoiler

________________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials

 

Battlefield / Far Cry / Mighty No. 9 - 9/19 - 9/25

Spoiler
________________________________________________________________________

Misc Drops

 


#2 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3474 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Bloomy

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:01 AM

Prior Threads

Spoiler

 


#3 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3474 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Bloomy

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:02 AM

Spoiler

#4 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3474 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Bloomy

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:02 AM

Ultimate Game Sale - 6/30 - 7/10 - Ending ~6am Eastern 7/11 unless struck through

Spoiler

#5 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3474 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Bloomy

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:03 AM

Last reserved post - post away!


#6 Biggquis   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2119 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Biggquis

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:07 AM

Heyyy!!!


#7 Donken   Auditor CAGiversary!   2507 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:07 AM

Thank you for the new thread Bloomy! You do an awesome job keeping this updated! I'm ready for the ultimate summer sale!

#8 HyperG   GamersVlog.com CAGiversary!   2786 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

HyperG

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:12 AM

Keep up the excellent work. As always, thanks!


Share your gaming videos here - www.GamersVlog.com

#9 BEKFAST   Member Title CAGiversary!   277 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

BEKFAST

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:14 AM

:beer:


#10 David Hibiki   You must be tired... CAGiversary!   10800 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

David Hibiki

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:16 AM

Bloomy is love.

Bloomy is life.


... go to sleep.

#11 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7648 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:17 AM

who farted?


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#12 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5372 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:17 AM

Ahhh... That fresh car smell...

Thanks Bloomy! Hope today's sale ushers in this thread with style.

#13 Armstrong x360a   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   811 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Armstrong x360a

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:27 AM

So fresh and so clean, clean. Thanks Bloomy!

#14 Z-Saber   Dancing is about butts now CAGiversary!   5422 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Z-Saber

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:34 AM

Huzzah

XBL: Z 5aber

Steam: http://steamcommunity.com/id/z_saber

Uplay: Z-Saber

Origin: Z_Saber_64

Battle.net BattleTag: Zsaber#11913

PSN: Zsaber64

#15 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6377 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:34 AM

Eat Lead: Return of Matt Hazard sux yo.

 

I think WWE 2k17 is on the free play weekend again.


birdie-intro.gifAlpha 2

Stop wasting your money on videogames and sign up at prizerebel! Just do some simple and short surveys and in a couple of weeks time, you'll have enough credit to buy a $60 release! Or PSN/Xbox credit. Why pay money to fund your hoarding addiction when you can do it for freeeee!!!

#16 MendicantBS   Black Mage CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

MendicantBS

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:40 AM

Thanks Bloomy for keeping us informed.


#17 KurishiaMarurade   You seem familiar, did I annoy you before? CAGiversary!   3587 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

KurishiaMarurade

Posted 29 June 2017 - 06:55 AM

Thanks Bloomy!!!

I wont smell the thread or do other weird shit. Doesnt mean I dont appreciate the work you put in.

You know what, take the upcoming weekend off, you deserve it. :-P Dont forget to take advantage of the ultimate game sale, where everything is upto 65% off - meaning 90% of the shit will be 30% off and some (previous) GwG title will be 80% off.

#18 captbrannigan  

captbrannigan

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:04 AM

OP too short, BC is dead, 4k too soon/x1x doomed, no indies on sale and/or only retro games ever go on sale, I own all the GwG so they suck, *** was on sale on cheaper on PC/PSN...


#First

#19 Bizzquik   TheBizz CAGiversary!   1788 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Bizzquik

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:06 AM

We made it, fam!

 

Glad to be here on the first page, basking in Bloomy's brilliance.



Steam ID: Bizzquik
Xbox Live Gamertag: Bizzquik
PSN Network ID: Bummblue
WiiU ID: Bizzquik
Proud user of PinnacleGameProfiler: turning beloved keyboard+mouse PC games into controller-enabled, couch-friendly gaming experiences.

#20 jatty   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   109 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

jatty

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:12 AM

Ultimate game sale for new xbox

#21 MoCiWe   Sporked In The Heart CAGiversary!   7329 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

MoCiWe

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:16 AM

New thread smell, so delicious  :bouncy: Keep up the awesome work like always Bloomy! 


659629.png?68329996

 

I like to stream sometimes! twitch.tv/mociwe

#22 ZombiesWorld   Would you kindly? CAGiversary!   709 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

ZombiesWorld

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:18 AM

[insert Bloomy praise comment here]

 

[Insert new thread smell comment here]



Twitch: zombiesworld
 
Zombies+World.png

fss_overall.png

8-) A CAG that plays his games 8-)

#23 im_dany   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1125 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

im_dany

Posted 29 June 2017 - 08:35 AM

Bloomy please tell your father Major Nelson to put something good on sale

 

4pm eastern means in less than 12 hours, right?

 

My wishlist is:

- Shadow of Mordor DLCs

- Dark Souls 3 DLCs (or complete edition)

- L4D2 DLCs


#24 emg28   esteeohpee CAGiversary!   3019 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

emg28

Posted 29 June 2017 - 08:51 AM

Look ma, I made first page!
1097269.png

#25 wampler13   That's just like, your opinion, man! CAGiversary!   368 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

wampler13

Posted 29 June 2017 - 08:54 AM

Hello, everyone

#26 TheeStriker  

TheeStriker

Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:06 AM

Thanks for all the hard word!
New thread is lovely 😀

#27 entexman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

entexman

Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:25 AM

Thanks Bloomy! You are awesome!


1093497.png

 

#28 Amblix   Chinglish CAGiversary!   2223 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Amblix

Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:37 AM

New thread hype!

Just in time for the summer sale.

[Making the CAG Blog Better, daily]-[Obligitory Buy/Sell List]-[2011 Movies]-[2011 Games]

 

89233.png

#29 Iveyboy722  

Iveyboy722

Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:48 AM

Nice! New thread now bring on the deals.

#30 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:51 AM

What up fam!!!!!!!!!! Let's hope for some good deals
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: XBL, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Live, Deals with Gold, Games with Gold, DwG, GwG, XB1, 360

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy