ThinkGeek Summer Clearance Sale
a few items from the sale...
Mega Man Mega Buster Mug $6.49
Mass Effect N7 Logo T-Shirt $10.49 $14.99 Sale
PlayStation Symbols Fizz Funnel Neck Ladies' Hoodie $29.99 $59.99 Sale
Jump to content
Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:10 PM
ThinkGeek Summer Clearance Sale
a few items from the sale...
Mega Man Mega Buster Mug $6.49
Mass Effect N7 Logo T-Shirt $10.49 $14.99 Sale
PlayStation Symbols Fizz Funnel Neck Ladies' Hoodie $29.99 $59.99 Sale
Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:12 PM
Any Xbox Onesies in here?!?
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip
GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0
Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:43 PM
Thanks OP. Picked up Iron Man 3D light up head and Deadpool Fanny Pack. Wish they would of had the rest of the Superhero light up's would of bought them all.
Posted 29 June 2017 - 08:08 PM
Posted 29 June 2017 - 08:09 PM
Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam? Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group! Add me on Steam for an invite: http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox
Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:05 PM
Any Xbox Onesies in here?!?
A Nintendo Switchblade would be nice.
Check out my new album! BRW Tries Español (Horribly)
Flips Won't Die - Suckira Incognito - BRW Fonsi Ft. Nico Yazawa
Check out the CAG Backloggers Anonymous Group! Game of August: Final Fantasy Type-0
AWD Unboxing Video AWD Unboxing 2: The Revenge Nier Automata: Black Box CE Unboxing
Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:26 PM
Anyone have experience with the Zelda decal thing?
http://www.thinkgeek...duct/15d8/#tabs
Looks like the only have the Link Swinging one though :\
Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:24 PM
I have one in my man cave. It's big, detailed & looks great. It's vinyl so its easy to remove and transfer. Its been on sale for that price for like 6 months now.
Anyone have experience with the Zelda decal thing?
http://www.thinkgeek...duct/15d8/#tabs
Looks like the only have the Link Swinging one though :\
Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:49 PM
Well. Now I have 75+ in junk coming to my house again. FYI, always read the reviews.
But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.
Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:58 PM
those prices are liek that FOREVER, I got that megaman mug for the same price 2-3 months ago
Posted 31 July 2017 - 06:47 AM
Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:37 AM
Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:42 PM
There's a lot of stuff like that, though. There's still Star Trek folks that despise Star Wars and vice versa.
I am a proud nerd through and through and it warms my heart to see others passionate about their stupid hobbies and fandom...
But why do I hate Dr who and its fans so much? It's like the nickleback of nerd stuff. Hated even by other nerds. Maybe it's just me.
Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:22 PM
Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:41 PM
I picked up the Barrett Final Fantasy VII Play Arts Kai figure from Gamestop yesterday on clearance for $69.97.
Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:48 PM
tl;dr: I expect too much out of a show that was made for kids in the first place.