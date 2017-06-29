Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

ThinkGeek Summer Clearance Sale

By CheapyD, Jun 29 2017 07:10 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17411 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:10 PM

ThinkGeek Summer Clearance Sale

 

 

a few items from the sale...

 

208e_mega_man_buster_gun.jpgMega Man Mega Buster Mug $6.49

 

jpui_mass_effect_n7_logo_tee_mb.jpgMass Effect N7 Logo T-Shirt $10.49 $14.99 Sale

 

 

jnmk_playstation_neck_ladies_hoodie.jpgPlayStation Symbols Fizz Funnel Neck Ladies' Hoodie $29.99 $59.99 Sale

 


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#2 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7965 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:12 PM

Any Xbox Onesies in here?!?


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

#3 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted 29 June 2017 - 07:43 PM

Thanks OP. Picked up Iron Man 3D light up head and Deadpool Fanny Pack. Wish they would of had the rest of the Superhero light up's would of bought them all. 


http://www.ebay.com/usr/chittumjr

 

 

810225.png

#4 bradbo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   669 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

bradbo

Posted 29 June 2017 - 08:08 PM

Jeez that stuff sure seems over priced.

#5 IAmTheCheapestFox   Better Than You CAGiversary!   19502 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 29 June 2017 - 08:09 PM

Why are the ladies hoodies all fashionable and the men's ones just dorky looking? Discrimination!

Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam?  Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group!  Add me on Steam for an invite:  http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox

 

 

 

 

#6 BlackRockWaifu   Advocate for the Black Friday Champion Fredyyy CAGiversary!   2526 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

BlackRockWaifu

Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:05 PM

Any Xbox Onesies in here?!?

A Nintendo Switchblade would be nice.


Check out my new album! BRW Tries Español (Horribly)

Flips Won't Die - Suckira     Incognito - BRW Fonsi Ft. Nico Yazawa

 

Check out the CAG Backloggers Anonymous Group! Game of August: Final Fantasy Type-0

 

AWD Unboxing Video      AWD Unboxing 2: The Revenge     Nier Automata: Black Box CE Unboxing

#7 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   4041 Posts   Joined 2.6 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted 29 June 2017 - 09:26 PM

Anyone have experience with the Zelda decal thing?

 

http://www.thinkgeek...duct/15d8/#tabs

 

Looks like the only have the Link Swinging one though :\


#8 gmsick   $50,000... CASH!!! CAGiversary!   1352 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

gmsick

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:24 PM

Anyone have experience with the Zelda decal thing?

http://www.thinkgeek...duct/15d8/#tabs

Looks like the only have the Link Swinging one though :\

I have one in my man cave. It's big, detailed & looks great. It's vinyl so its easy to remove and transfer. Its been on sale for that price for like 6 months now.

#9 nadohawk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   789 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

nadohawk

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:49 PM

Well. Now I have 75+ in junk coming to my house again. FYI, always read the reviews.


  1. 1 John 1:7,9

But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

 

 

#10 Davivascaino   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1356 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Davivascaino

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:58 PM

those prices are liek that FOREVER, I got that megaman mug for the same price 2-3 months ago


DaviVascaino.png         Davivascaino.png

#11 helpmeplease84   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

helpmeplease84

Posted 31 July 2017 - 06:47 AM

Love that mega man mug,thanks op

#12 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 31 July 2017 - 08:37 AM

I am a proud nerd through and through and it warms my heart to see others passionate about their stupid hobbies and fandom...

But why do I hate Dr who and its fans so much? It's like the nickleback of nerd stuff. Hated even by other nerds. Maybe it's just me.

#13 CaptainJoel   Justice Lord CAGiversary!   15152 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CaptainJoel

Posted 31 July 2017 - 12:42 PM

I am a proud nerd through and through and it warms my heart to see others passionate about their stupid hobbies and fandom...

But why do I hate Dr who and its fans so much? It's like the nickleback of nerd stuff. Hated even by other nerds. Maybe it's just me.

There's a lot of stuff like that, though. There's still Star Trek folks that despise Star Wars and vice versa.

Though it's not really the same as being the Nickleback of Scifi, I do feel like, as a Doctor Who fan from the Eccleston/Tennant days, I got to point out that I really dislike most of the fans that showed up during the Smith days to now. The show quickly became all flash and no substance, leaving behind the deep arcs and mysteries that would usually go for a whole season or more for half hearted mysteries of which pretty much everyone knew the answer to in the beginning (looking at you, Melody Pond). The fact that so many fans came in after Tennant and Davies left made BBC feel like it was working and the show kind of turned into a dumpster fire.

Honestly, it's probably just me not liking change after I became so invested in a show after a few seasons where it was crafted for young adults. The landscape of the fandom changed so heavily to lean towards those that don't want everything explained and that should be fine, I guess. It's really probably just that I expect way too much out of a show originally meant for Elementary and Middle schoolers. Still, I can't wait for the new Doctor. I'm always excited for the face change and the feel of new teeth. Still not Ginger.

tl;dr: I expect too much out of a show that was made for kids in the first place.

#14 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:22 PM

Hating doctor who fans? Ha. I wonder if this is in the same vein as "people who play Xbox/ps are Stupid". Previous post is right about some groups always despising another. I remember playing magic and some people saying that digimon players were so nerdy. I couldn't help but laugh at the thought of us neck beard, smelly magic players being the master race of card games.

That being said, I tend to dislike when people act snobby about their fandom or like they are a superior fan of the genre. And there are a good amount of doctor who fans that really think anything besides "their doctor" is crap.

Poor Matt Smith. He did fine. He just came after an amazing doctor which lead to bad comparisons.

Crud! Topic! Off to check deals on doctor who and fallout stuff. I wish there was more items that were subtle about what fandom they are part of. I like when most people don't recognize what the shirt is from and then that 1/100 does.

#15 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3642 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:41 PM

I picked up the Barrett Final Fantasy VII Play Arts Kai figure from Gamestop yesterday on clearance for $69.97.


NnZPC5V.png

Check Out My Gaming Stream

Kaiser499.png

#16 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 31 July 2017 - 01:48 PM

tl;dr: I expect too much out of a show that was made for kids in the first place.


Hell, I'm an adventure Time fan so I can sympathize.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy