ThinkGeek Summer Clearance Sale

I am a proud nerd through and through and it warms my heart to see others passionate about their stupid hobbies and fandom...



But why do I hate Dr who and its fans so much? It's like the nickleback of nerd stuff. Hated even by other nerds. Maybe it's just me.

There's a lot of stuff like that, though. There's still Star Trek folks that despise Star Wars and vice versa.Though it's not really the same as being the Nickleback of Scifi, I do feel like, as a Doctor Who fan from the Eccleston/Tennant days, I got to point out that I really dislike most of the fans that showed up during the Smith days to now. The show quickly became all flash and no substance, leaving behind the deep arcs and mysteries that would usually go for a whole season or more for half hearted mysteries of which pretty much everyone knew the answer to in the beginning (looking at you, Melody Pond). The fact that so many fans came in after Tennant and Davies left made BBC feel like it was working and the show kind of turned into a dumpster fire.Honestly, it's probably just me not liking change after I became so invested in a show after a few seasons where it was crafted for young adults. The landscape of the fandom changed so heavily to lean towards those that don't want everything explained and that should be fine, I guess. It's really probably just that I expect way too much out of a show originally meant for Elementary and Middle schoolers. Still, I can't wait for the new Doctor. I'm always excited for the face change and the feel of new teeth. Still not Ginger.tl;dr: I expect too much out of a show that was made for kids in the first place.