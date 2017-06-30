PSN Weekly Deals - 8/29: Far Cry and PS+ Specials Sales! $12 Nex Machina, $28 Mafia III, $10 NBA Playgrounds, & More!

Post-PS+ Free Cross Buy Games
Resogun - PS3
/Vita
- Might require adding the PS4
version to the cart with the others to work correctly.
Zen Pinball 2 - Star Wars Pinball - PS4
Zen Pinball 2 - Zen Pinball Classics - PS4
/PS3
/Vita
If you grabbed the original versions of these games when they were available on PS+, you can grab these new ports or whatever on new platforms for free thanks to Cross Buy support. The nice thing is that these versions have no time limit attached to them, so they're yours to keep forever. Let me know of games I missed or new things I've forgotten to add to the list.
The History of Free Games on PlayStation Plus
June 2010 - 3 Games
Age of Zombies - Minis - 6/29/10
Rally Cross - PS1 - 6/29/10
Wipeout HD - PSN - 6/29/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 1
July 2010 - 4 Games
Critter Crunch - PSN - 7/27/10
Fieldrunners - Minis - 7/6/10
Kahoots - Minis - 7/27/10
Syphon Filter - PS1 - 7/27/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
August 2010 - 4 Games
2Xtreme - PS1 - 8/24/10
Aero Racer - Minis - 8/10/10
Mushroom Wars - PSN - 8/24/10
Vempire - Minis - 8/24/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
September 2010 - 4 Games
Blast Off - Minis - 9/7/10
Echoes - Minis - 9/21/10
Syphon Filter 3 - PS1 - 9/21/10
Zen Pinball - PSN - 9/21/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
October 2010 - 4 Games
Bloons - Minis - 10/19/10
Bubble Trubble - Minis - 10/5/10
Burn Zombie Burn - PSN - 10/19/10
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee - PS1 - 10/19/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
November 2010 - 5 Games
Breakquest - Minis - 11/2/10
Dynogems - Minis - 11/16/10
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus - PS1 - 11/16/10
Shatter - PSN - 11/16/10
Vector TD - Minis - 11/30/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
December 2010 - 5 Games
Crash Team Racing - PS1 - 12/14/10
Fieldrunners - Minis - 12/14/10 - Repeat
Sackboy's Prehistoric Moves - PSN - 12/7/10
Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - Episodes 1-5 - PSN - 12/14/10
A Space Shooter For 2 Bucks - Minis - 12/21/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
January 2011 - 4 Games
Hero of Sparta - Minis - 1/18/11
Lead and Gold: Gangs for the Wild West - PSN - 1/4/11
Pipe Madness – Minis - 1/4/11
Spyro the Dragon - PS1 - 1/4/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
February 2011 - 5 Games
Digger HD - PSN - 2/1/11
Karimogi - Minis - 2/1/11
Let’s Golf - Minis - 2/15/11
Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage - PS1 - 2/1/11
Stacking - PSN - 2/8/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
March 2011 - 8 Games
Comet Crash - PSN - 3/29/11
Enigmo - Minis - 3/1/11
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - PS1 - 3/29/11 - Repeat
Pix’n Love Rush - Minis - 3/1/11
Sonic the Hedgehog - PSN - 3/1/11
A Space Shooter for 2 Bucks! - Minis - 3/29/11 - Repeat
Spyro Year of the Dragon - PS1 - 3/1/11
Vector TD - Minis - 3/29/11 - Repeat
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 4
April 2011 - 2 Games
Duael Invaders - Minis - 4/5/11
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 4/5/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 1
June 2011 - 10 Games
The 2D Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character - Minis - 6/2/11
Babel the King of Blocks - Minis - 6/2/11
Comet Crash - PSN - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Disney's Lilo & Stitch - PS1 - 6/7/11
Duael Invaders - Minis - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Magic: The Gathering: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2011 - PSN - 6/7/11
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - PS1 - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Streets of Rage 2 - PSN - 6/14/11
Vector TD - Minis - 6/2/11 - Repeat
PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 4
July 2011 - 6 Games
Alien Zombie Death - Minis - 7/5/11
Bomberman Ultra - PSN - 7/5/11
Golden Axe - PSN - 7/12/11
Guerrilla War - Minis - 7/19/11
Me Monstar: Hear Me Roar - Minis - 7/5/11
Medievil - PS1 - 7/5/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
August 2011 - 6 Games
Comix Zone - PSN - 8/9/11
Crash Commando - PSN - 8/2/11
Destruction Derby - PS1 - 8/2/11
Dr. Maybe and the Adventures of Scarygirl - Minis - 8/2/11
I Must Run! - Minis - 8/23/11
OMG-Z! - Minis - 8/2/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
September 2011 - 9 Games
Altered Beast - PSN - 9/6/11
Astro Tripper - PSN - 9/6/11
Bashi Blocks - Minis - 9/6/11
Jelly Pops - Minis - 9/13/11
Jet Moto - PS1 - 9/6/11
Plants vs. Zombies - PSN - 9/6/11
Resident Evil Director’s Cut - PS1 - 9/20/11
Resident Evil 2 - PS1 - 9/20/11
Resident 3 - PS1 - 9/20/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 4 - Minis: 2
October 2011 - 10 Games
1000 Tiny Claws - Minis - 10/4/11
Age of Zombies - Minis - 10/18/11 - Repeat
Alien Zombie Death - Minis - 10/18/11 - Repeat
Burn Zombie Burn - PSN - 10/18/11 - Repeat
Costume Quest - PSN - 10/4/11
Dead Nation - PSN - 10/18/11
Elemental Monster Online Card Game - PSN - 10/4/11
Speedball 2 Evolution - Minis - 10/4/11
Street Smart - Minis - 10/18/11
Warhawk - PS1 - 10/4/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 5
November 2011 - 10 Games
Crash Bandicoot - PS1 - 11/1/11
Crash Bandicoot 2 - PS1 - 11/1/11
Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped - PS1 - 11/1/11
CTR: Crash Team Racing - PS1 - 11/1/11 - Repeat
Doodle Fit - Minis - 11/15/11
Hydrophobia: Prophecy - PSN - 11/1/11
Ninjamurai - Minis - 11/22/11
Revoltin' Youth - Minis - 11/29/11
Rumble Trucks - Minis - 11/1/11
Where is my Heart? - Minis - 11/8/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 4 - Minis: 5
December 2011 - 8 Games
Mad Blocker Alpha - Minis - 12/6/11
Marvel Pinball - PSN - 12/13/11
Orbit - Minis - 12/6/11
A Space Shooter for 2 Bucks! - Minis - 12/20/11 - Repeat
Spyro the Dragon - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat
Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat
Spyro Year of the Dragon - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat
Tomb Raider: Underworld - PS3 - 12/6/11
PS3: 1 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 3 - Minis: 3
January 2012 - 7 Games
Back to the Future: The Game - PSN - 1/3/12
Mecho Wars - Minis - 1/10/12
Stick Man Rescue - Minis - 1/10/12
Sword & Soldiers HD - PSN - 1/3/12
Syphon Filter - PS1 - 1/3/12 - Repeat
Syphon Filter 2 - PS1 - 1/3/12
Syphon Filter 3 - PS1 - 1/3/12 - Repeat
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 3 - Minis: 2
February 2012 - 17 Games
Altered Beast - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Battle Fantasia - PSN - 2/14/12
Comix Zone - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Far Cry 2 - PS3 - 2/14/12
Fatal Inertia - PSN - 2/14/12
Final Fantasy V - PS1 - 2/7/12
Gold Medalist - Minis - 2/7/12
Golden Axe - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Hamsterball - PSN - 2/14/12
Hungry Giraffe - Minis - 2/7/12
Inferno Pool - PSN - 2/14/12
Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom - PSN - 2/14/12
The Simpson Arcade Game - PSN - 2/7/12
Sonic the Hedgehog - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Streets of Rage 2 - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket Powered Battle Cars - PSN - 2/14/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 13 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
March 2012 - 4 Games
Bermuda Triangle - Minis - 3/6/12
Sly Cooper and the Thievius Racoonus - PS3 - 3/6/12
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - PSN - 3/6/12
Um Jammer Lammy - PS1 - 3/6/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 1
April 2012 - 7 Games
Canabalt - Minis - 4/3/12
Defenders of the Mystic Garden - Minis - 4/10/12
Farm Frenzy 2 - Minis - 4/3/12
Frogger Returns - PSN - 4/17/12
Shank 2 - PSN - 4/3/12
Shift 2 Unleashed - PS3 - 4/3/12
Silent Hill - PS1 - 4/3/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
May 2012 - 7 Games
Awesomenauts - PSN - 5/1/12
Castlevania Chronicles - PS1 - 5/1/12
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - PS1 - 5/1/12
Floating Cloud God Saves The Pilgrims - Minis - 5/1/12
Rock of Ages - PSN - 5/15/12
Trine 2 - PSN - 5/1/12
Velocity - Minis - 5/1/12
PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 2
June 2012 - 12 Games
Choplifter HD - PSN - 6/5/12
Hard Corp: Uprising - PSN - 6/5/12
Infamous 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Just Cause 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - PSN - 6/5/12
LittleBigPlanet 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One - PS3 - 6/5/12
Saints Row 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Sideway NY - PSN - 6/5/12
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown - PSN - 6/5/12
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - PS3 - 6/5/12
Zombie Apocalypse Never Die Alone - PSN - 6/5/12
PS3: 6 - PSN: 6 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0
July 2012 - 5 Games
Gotham City Impostors - PSN - 7/3/12
Hot Shots Golf 2 - PS1 - 7/17/12
International Track and Field - PS1 - 7/17/12
Pac-Man Championship Edition DX - PSN - 7/3/12
Renegade Ops - PSN - 7/3/12
PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 0
August 2012 - 5 Games
BloodRayne: Betrayal - PSN - 8/14/12
Outland - PSN - 8/14/12
Ronnie O'Sullivan's Snooker - Minis - 8/28/12
The Walking Dead Episode 1 - PSN - 8/7/12
The Walking Dead Episode 2 - PSN - 8/7/12
PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 1
September 2012 - 4 Games
Borderlands - PS3 - 9/4/12
Double Dragon Neon - PSN - 9/11/12
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - PSN - 9/11/12
Starhawk Single-Player Campaign - PS3 - 9/25/12
PS3: 2 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0
October 2012 - 3 Games
The King of Fighters XIII - PS3 - 10/9/12
NFL Blitz - PSN - 10/2/12
PayDay: The Heist - PSN - 10/16/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0
November 2012 - 10 Games
Classic Sonic Bundle - PSN - 11/20/12 - Repeat
Dungeon Defenders - PSN - 11/20/12
Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions - PSP/Vita - 11/20/12
Gravity Rush - Vita - 11/20/12
Jet Set Radio - Vita - 11/20/12
Quantum Conundrum - PSN - 11/13/12
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition - PS3 - 11/6/12
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack - Vita - 11/20/12
Uncharted: Golden Abyss - Vita - 11/20/12
Wipeout 2048 - Vita - 11/20/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 5
December 2012 - 7 Games
Anomaly Warzone Earth - PSN - 12/18/12
BioShock 2 - PS3 - 12/4/12
Chronovolt - Vita - 12/31/12
NBA Jam: On Fire Edition - PSN - 12/31/12
Retro City Rampage - PSN/Vita - 12/24/12
Rochard - PSN - 12/11/12
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition - PS3 - 12/11/12
PS3: 2 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
January 2013 - 5 Games
Darksiders - PS3 - 1/15/13
Foosball 2012 - PSN/Vita - 1/22/13
Mega Man 9 - PSN - 1/8/13
Mega Man 10 - PSN - 1/8/13
Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus - Vita - 1/29/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
February 2013 - 5 Games
Closure - PSN - 2/12/13
Guardians of Middle Earth - PSN - 2/5/13
Mega Man Maverick Hunter X - PSP/Vita - 2/19/13
Plants vs. Zombies - Vita - 2/26/13
Vanquish - PS3 - 2/19/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
March 2013 - 5 Games
The Cave - PSN - 3/19/13
Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention - Vita - 3/26/13
Joe Danger 2: The Movie - PSN - 3/12/13
Spec Ops: The Line - PS3 - 3/5/13
Tekken 6 - PSP/Vita - 3/19/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
April 2013 - 5 Games
Demon's Souls - PS3 - 4/2/13
Labyrinth Legends - PSN - 4/9/13
Malicious - PSN - 4/16/13
SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny - PSP/Vita - 4/23/13
Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge - PSN/Vita - 4/30/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
May 2013 - 5 Games
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend - Vita - 5/28/13
Germinator - Vita - 5/21/13
Knytt Underground - PSN/Vita - 5/14/13
Pinball Arcade - PSN/Vita - 5/21/13
Sleeping Dogs - PS3 - 5/7/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
June 2013 - 8 Games
Deus Ex: Human Revolution - PS3 - 6/4/13
Gods Eater Burst - PSP/Vita - 6/18/13
LittleBigPlanet Karting - PS3 - 6/11/13
Machinarium - PSN - 6/11/13
Saints Row: The Third - PS3 - 6/18/13
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Single-Player Campaign via the Free-to-Play Multiplayer game - PS3 - 6/11/13
XCOM: Enemy Unknown - PS3 - 6/11/13
Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward - Vita - 6/25/13
PS3: 5 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
July 2013 - 5 Games
Battlefield 3 - PS3 - 7/2/13
Dokuro - Vita - 7/30/13
Jet Set Radio - PSN - 7/16/13
Metal Slug XX - PSP/Vita - 7/23/13
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - PSN - 7/9/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
August 2013 - 5 Games
Bit.Trip Presents... Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien - PSN - 8/13/13
Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower - PSP - 8/20/13
Hitman Absolution - PS3 - 8/6/13
Machinarium - Vita - 8/27/13
Zen Pinball 2 - Star Wars Pinball - PSN/Vita - 8/20/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 2
September 2013 - 5 Games
Galaga Legions DX - PSN - 9/10/13
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories - PSP/Vita - 9/17/13
Ico HD - PS3 - 9/17/13
Rayman Origins - Vita - 9/24/13
Resident Evil Chronicles HD Collection - PSN - 9/3/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
October 2013 - 5 Games
Hotline Miami - PSN/Vita - 10/22/13
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning - PS3 - 10/1/13
Poker Night 2 - PSN - 10/15/13
Shadow of the Colossus - PS3 - 10/8/13
Sine Mora - Vita - 10/29/13
PS3: 2 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
November 2013 - 7 Games
Binary Domain - PS3 - 11/19/13
Contrast - PS4 - 11/15/13
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - PS3 - 11/5/13
Ibb & Obb - PS3 - 11/12/13
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - Vita - 11/19/13
Resogun - PS4 - 11/15/13
Soul Sacrifice - Vita - 11/26/13
PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
December 2013 - 5 Games
Borderlands 2 - PS3 - 12/10/13
Dyad - PS3 - 12/17/13
Grid 2 - PS3 - 12/3/13
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed - Vita - 12/24/13
Urban Trial Freestyle - Vita - 12/31/13
PS4: 0 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
January 2014 - 6 Games
BioShock Infinite - PS3 - 1/14/14
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - PSN - 1/21/14
DmC: Devil May Cry - PS3 - 1/7/14
Don't Starve - PS4 - 1/7/14
Smart As... - Vita - 1/28/14
Worms Battle Islands - PSP - 1/21/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 2 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
February 2014 - 6 Games
Metro: Last Light - PS3 - 2/4/14
ModNation Racers: Road Trip - Vita - 2/25/14
Outlast - PS4 - 2/4/14
Payday 2 - PS3 - 2/11/14
Remember Me - PS3 - 2/18/14
Street Fighter X Tekken - Vita - 2/18/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PSN: 0 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
March 2014 - 6 Games
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition - PS4 - 3/4/14
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut - PS3/Vita - 3/11/14
Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite - PSP - 3/25/14
Thomas Was Alone - PS3/Vita - 3/18/14
Tomb Raider - PS3 - 3/4/14
Unit 13 - Vita - 3/18/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 3
April 2014 - 6 Games
Batman: Arkham City - PS3 - 4/1/14
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse (w/Genesis version) - PS3 - 4/15/14
Mercenary Kings - PS4 - 4/1/14
PixelJunk Monsters Ultimate HD - Vita - 4/22/14
Stealth Inc.: A Clone in the Dark - PS3/Vita - 4/8/14
Velocity Ultra - Vita - 4/29/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
May 2014 - 6 Games
Limbo - Vita - 5/27/14
Pro Evolution Soccer 2014 - PS3 - 5/6/14
Puppeteer - PS3 - 5/20/14
Skullgirls Encore - PS3 - 5/13/14
Stick it to the Man! - PS4 - 5/6/14
Surge Deluxe - Vita - 5/20/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
June 2014 - 6 Games
Mutant Mudds Deluxe - PS3/Vita - 6/24/14
NBA 2K14 - PS3 - 6/3/14
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate - PS4/Vita - 6/3/14
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time - PS3/Vita - 6/10/14
Terraria - Vita - 6/17/14
Trine 2: Complete Story - PS4 - 6/3/14
PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
July 2014 - 6 Games
Dead Space 3 - PS3 - 7/1/14
Doki-Doki Universe - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/1/14
Muramasa Rebirth - Vita - 7/1/14
Strider - PS4 - 7/1/14
Towerfall Ascension - PS4 - 7/1/14
Vessel - PS3 - 7/1/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
August 2014 - 6 Games
Crysis 3 - PS3 - 8/5/14
Dragon's Crown - PS3/Vita - 8/5/14
Fez - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/5/14
Metrico - Vita - 8/5/14
Proteus - PS3/Vita - 8/5/14
Road Not Taken - PS4 - 8/5/14
PS4: 2 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
September 2014 - 6 Games
Hoard - PS3 - 9/2/14
Joe Danger - Vita - 9/2/14
PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale - PS3/Vita - 9/2/14
Sportsfriends - PS4/PS3 - 9/2/14
TxK - Vita - 9/2/14
Velocity 2X - PS4/Vita - 9/2/14
PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
October 2014 - 6 Games
Batman: Arkham Asylum - PS3 - 10/7/14
Dust: An Elysian Tail - PS4 - 10/7/14
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara - PS3 - 10/7/14
Pix the Cat - PS4/Vita - 10/7/14
Rainbow Moon - PS3/Vita - 10/7/14
Spelunky - PS4/PS3/Vita - 10/7/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
November 2014 - 6 Games
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14
Escape Plan - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14
Frozen Synapse Prime - PS3 - 11/6/14
The Hungry Horde - Vita - 11/6/14
Luftrausers - PS3/Vita - 11/6/14
SteamWorld Dig - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 5
December 2014 - 6 Games
Deadly Premonition: The Director's Cut - PS3 - 12/2/14
Final Horizon - Vita - 12/2/14
Hitman Trilogy HD - PS3 - 12/2/14
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - PS4 - 12/2/14
Secret Ponchos - PS4 - 12/2/14
Titan Attacks! - PS4/PS3/Vita - 12/2/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
January 2015 - 6 Games
DuckTales Remastered - PS3 - 1/6/15
Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition - PS3/Vita - 1/6/15
Infamous First Light - PS4 - 1/6/15
Prototype 2 - PS3 - 1/6/15
The Swapper - PS4/PS3/Vita - 1/6/15
Woah Dave! - Vita - 1/6/15
PS4: 2 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
February 2015 - 6 Games
Apotheon - PS4 - 2/3/15
Kick & Fennick - Vita - 2/3/15
Rogue Legacy - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/3/15
Thief - PS3 - 2/3/15
Transistor - PS4 - 2/3/15
Yakuza 4 - PS3 - 2/3/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
March 2015 - 8 Games
CounterSpy - PS4/PS3/Vita - 3/3/15
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - PS4 - 3/3/15
OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood - PS4/Vita - 3/3/15
Papo & Yo - PS3 - 3/3/15
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments - PS3 - 3/3/15
Valiant Hearts - PS4 - 3/3/15
Woah Dave! - PS4 - 3/31/15
Woah Dave! - Vita - 3/31/15 - Repeat
PS4: 5 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
April 2015 - 6 Games
Aaru's Awakening - PS4/PS3 - 4/7/15
Dishonored - PS3 - 4/7/15
Killzone Mercenary - Vita - 4/7/15
MonsterBag - Vita - 4/7/15
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - PS4 - 4/7/15
Tower of Guns - PS4/PS3 - 4/7/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
May 2015 - 6 Games
Ether One - PS4 - 5/5/15
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition - PS4 - 5/5/15
Hohokum - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15
Murasaki Baby - Vita - 5/5/15
Race the Sun - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15
The Unfinished Swan - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15
PS4: 5 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
June 2015 - 6 Games
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - PS3 - 6/2/15
Cloudberry Kingdom - PS3 - 6/2/15
Futuridium EP Deluxe - PS4/Vita - 6/2/15
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes - PS4 - 6/2/15
Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - PS4 - 6/2/15
Super Exploding Zoo - PS4/Vita - 6/2/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
July 2015 - 6 Games
Entwined - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/7/15
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - Vita - 7/7/15
MouseCraft - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/7/15
Rain - PS3 - 7/7/15
Rocket League - PS4 - 7/7/15
Styx: Master of Shadows - PS4 - 7/7/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
August 2015 - 6 Games
CastleStorm Complete Edition - PS3/Vita - 8/4/15
God of War Ascension - PS3 - 8/4/15
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - PS4 - 8/4/15
Limbo - PS4 - 8/4/15
Sound Shapes - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/4/15
Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/4/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
September 2015 - 6 Games
Grow Home - PS4 - 9/1/15
La-Mulana EX - Vita - 9/1/15
Super Time Force Ultra - PS4/Vita - 9/1/15
Teslagrad - PS4/PS3 - 9/1/15
Twisted Metal - PS3 - 9/1/15
Xeodrifter - PS4/Vita - 9/1/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
October 2015 - 6 Games
Broken Age - PS4/Vita - 10/6/15
Chariot - PS3 - 10/6/15
Kickbeat - PS3/Vita - 10/6/15
Kung Fu Rabbit - PS3/Vita - 10/6/15
Super Meat Boy - PS4/Vita - 10/6/15
Unmechanical: Extended - PS4/PS3 - 10/6/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
November 2015 - 6 Games
Beyond Good & Evil - PS3 - 11/3/15
Dragon Fin Soul - PS4/PS3/Vita - 11/3/15
Invizimals - PSP - 11/3/15
Magicka 2 - PS4 - 11/3/15
Mass Effect 2 - PS3 - 11/3/15
The Walking Dead: Season Two - PS4 - 11/3/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
December 2015 - 6 Games
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - PS3 - 12/1/15
Freedom Wars - Vita - 12/1/15
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition - PS4 - 12/1/15
King's Quest Chapter 1: A Knight to Remember - PS4 - 12/1/15
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken - Vita - 12/1/15
SSX - PS3 - 12/1/15
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
January 2016 - 6 Games
Dragon Age: Origins - PS3 - 1/5/16
Grim Fandango Remastered - PS4/Vita - 1/5/16
Hardware: Rivals - PS4 - 1/5/16
Legends of War Patton - PSP - 1/5/16
Medal of Honor Warfighter - PS3 - 1/5/16
Nihilumbra - Vita - 1/5/16
PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
February 2016 - 6 Games
Grid Autosport - PS3 - 2/2/16
Helldivers: Democracy Strikes Back - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/2/16
Lemmings Touch - Vita - 2/2/16
Nom Nom Galaxy - PS4 - 2/2/16
Nova-111 - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/2/16
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - PS3 - 2/2/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
March 2016 - 6 Games
Broforce - PS4 - 3/1/16
Flame Over - Vita - 3/1/16
Galak-Z - PS4 - 3/1/16
I Am Alive - PS3 - 3/1/16 - 3/2/16
The Last Guy - PS3 - 3/1/16
Reality Fighters - Vita - 3/1/16
Super Stardust HD - PS3 - 3/3/16
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
April 2016 - 6 Games
A Virus Named Tom - Vita - 4/5/16
Dead Star - PS4 - 4/5/16
I Am Alive - PS3 - 4/5/16
Savage Moon - PS3 - 4/5/16
Shutshimi - PS4/Vita - 4/5/16
Zombi - PS4 - 4/5/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
May 2016 - 6 Games
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - 5/3/16
God of War: Ghost of Sparta - 5/3/16
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! - 5/3/16
Switch Galaxy Ultra - 5/3/16
Table Top Racing: World Tour - 5/3/16
Tropico 5 - 5/3/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
June 2016 - 6 Games
echochrome - 6/6/16
God of War: Chains of Olympus - 6/6/16
Gone Home: Console Edition - 6/6/16
Little Deviants - 6/6/16
NBA 2K16 - 6/6/16
Siren: Blood Curse - 6/6/16
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
July 2016 - 7 Games
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood - 7/5/16
Fat Princess - 7/5/16
Furi - 7/5/16
Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines - 7/5/16
Paragon - PS+ Starter Pack - 7/5/16
Prince of Persia: Revelation - 7/5/16
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 7/5/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
August 2016 - 6 Games
Patapon 3 - 8/2/16
Rebel Galaxy - 8/2/16
Retro/Grade - 8/2/16 - Supports GH/RB Guitars
Tricky Towers - 8/2/16
Yakuza 5 - 8/2/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
September 2016 - 6 Games
Amnesia: Memories - 9/6/16
Datura - 9/6/16
Journey - 9/6/16
Lords of the Fallen - 9/6/16
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - 9/6/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
October 2016 - 6 Games
Actual Sunlight
Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth
From Dust
Mad Riders
Resident Evil
Transformers: Devastation
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
November 2016 - 6 Games
Costume Quest 2
The Deadly Tower of Monsters
Dirt 3
Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
Letter Quest Remastered
PS4: 4 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
December 2016 - 6 Games
Color Guardians
PSVR
Hyper Void
Invisible Inc Console Edition
Stories: The Path of Destinies
VVVVVV
PS4: 5 - PSVR: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
January 2017 - 6 Games
Azkend 2: The World Beneath
BlazeRush
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Titan Souls
PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
February 2017 - 6 Games
Anna Extended Edition
LittleBigPlanet 3
Ninja Senki DX
Not A Hero
Starwhal
TorqueL
PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
March 2017 - 6 Games
Disc Jam
Earth Defense Force 2025
Lumo
Severed
Tearaway Unfolded
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
PS4: 3 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
April 2017 - 6 Games
10 Second Ninja X
Alien Rage
Curses ‘N Chaos
Drawn To Death
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
May 2017 - 6 Games
Abzu
Blood Knights
Laser Disco Defenders
Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants
Tales from the Borderlands
Type:Rider
PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
June 2017 - 6 Games
Abyss Odyssey
Killing Floor 2
Life is Strange
Neon Chrome
Spy Chameleon
WRC 5: World Rally Championship
PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
July 2017 - 12 Games
Darkstalkers Resurrection
Don’t Die, Mr. Robot!
Element4l
Game of Thrones - Season Pass
Game of Thrones Episode 2
Game of Thrones Episode 3
Game of Thrones Episode 4
Game of Thrones Episode 5
Game of Thrones Episode 6
That’s You! - Ends 10/24
Tokyo Jungle
Until Dawn
PS4: 9 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
August 2017 - 7 Games
Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry
Downwell
Just Cause 3
Level 22
Snakeball
Super Motherload
That’s You! - Ends 10/24
PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2