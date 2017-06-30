PSN Weekly Deals - 8/29: QuakeCon Sale! $5 Evil Within, $10 ESO, $20 Shadow Warrior 2, & More!

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:03 PM

Post-PS+ Free Cross Buy Games

Resogun - PS3 Vita - Might require adding the PS4 version to the cart with the others to work correctly.

PS3/Vita Zen Pinball 2 - Marvel Pinball - PS4

Zen Pinball 2 - Star Wars Pinball - PS4

PS3/Vita Zen Pinball 2 - Zen Pinball Classics - PS4

If you grabbed the original versions of these games when they were available on PS+, you can grab these new ports or whatever on new platforms for free thanks to Cross Buy support. The nice thing is that these versions have no time limit attached to them, so they're your's to keep forever. Let me know of games I missed or new things I've forgotten to add to the list.

The History of Free Games on PlayStation Plus

June 2010 - 3 Games

Age of Zombies - Minis - 6/29/10

Rally Cross - PS1 - 6/29/10

Wipeout HD - PSN - 6/29/10

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 1

July 2010 - 4 Games

Critter Crunch - PSN - 7/27/10

Fieldrunners - Minis - 7/6/10

Kahoots - Minis - 7/27/10

Syphon Filter - PS1 - 7/27/10

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

August 2010 - 4 Games

2Xtreme - PS1 - 8/24/10

Aero Racer - Minis - 8/10/10

Mushroom Wars - PSN - 8/24/10

Vempire - Minis - 8/24/10

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

September 2010 - 4 Games

Blast Off - Minis - 9/7/10

Echoes - Minis - 9/21/10

Syphon Filter 3 - PS1 - 9/21/10

Zen Pinball - PSN - 9/21/10

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

October 2010 - 4 Games

Bloons - Minis - 10/19/10

Bubble Trubble - Minis - 10/5/10

Burn Zombie Burn - PSN - 10/19/10

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee - PS1 - 10/19/10

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

November 2010 - 5 Games

Breakquest - Minis - 11/2/10

Dynogems - Minis - 11/16/10

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus - PS1 - 11/16/10

Shatter - PSN - 11/16/10

Vector TD - Minis - 11/30/10

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3

December 2010 - 5 Games

Crash Team Racing - PS1 - 12/14/10

Fieldrunners - Minis - 12/14/10 - Repeat

Sackboy's Prehistoric Moves - PSN - 12/7/10

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - Episodes 1-5 - PSN - 12/14/10

A Space Shooter For 2 Bucks - Minis - 12/21/10

PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

January 2011 - 4 Games

Hero of Sparta - Minis - 1/18/11

Lead and Gold: Gangs for the Wild West - PSN - 1/4/11

Pipe Madness – Minis - 1/4/11

Spyro the Dragon - PS1 - 1/4/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

February 2011 - 5 Games

Digger HD - PSN - 2/1/11

Karimogi - Minis - 2/1/11

Let’s Golf - Minis - 2/15/11

Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage - PS1 - 2/1/11

Stacking - PSN - 2/8/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

March 2011 - 8 Games

Comet Crash - PSN - 3/29/11

Enigmo - Minis - 3/1/11

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - PS1 - 3/29/11 - Repeat

Pix’n Love Rush - Minis - 3/1/11

Sonic the Hedgehog - PSN - 3/1/11

A Space Shooter for 2 Bucks! - Minis - 3/29/11 - Repeat

Spyro Year of the Dragon - PS1 - 3/1/11

Vector TD - Minis - 3/29/11 - Repeat

PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 4

April 2011 - 2 Games

Duael Invaders - Minis - 4/5/11

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 4/5/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 1

June 2011 - 10 Games

The 2D Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character - Minis - 6/2/11

Babel the King of Blocks - Minis - 6/2/11

Comet Crash - PSN - 6/2/11 - Repeat

Disney's Lilo & Stitch - PS1 - 6/7/11

Duael Invaders - Minis - 6/2/11 - Repeat

Magic: The Gathering: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2011 - PSN - 6/7/11

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - PS1 - 6/2/11 - Repeat

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 6/2/11 - Repeat

Streets of Rage 2 - PSN - 6/14/11

Vector TD - Minis - 6/2/11 - Repeat

PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 4

July 2011 - 6 Games

Alien Zombie Death - Minis - 7/5/11

Bomberman Ultra - PSN - 7/5/11

Golden Axe - PSN - 7/12/11

Guerrilla War - Minis - 7/19/11

Me Monstar: Hear Me Roar - Minis - 7/5/11

Medievil - PS1 - 7/5/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3

August 2011 - 6 Games

Comix Zone - PSN - 8/9/11

Crash Commando - PSN - 8/2/11

Destruction Derby - PS1 - 8/2/11

Dr. Maybe and the Adventures of Scarygirl - Minis - 8/2/11

I Must Run! - Minis - 8/23/11

OMG-Z! - Minis - 8/2/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3

September 2011 - 9 Games

Altered Beast - PSN - 9/6/11

Astro Tripper - PSN - 9/6/11

Bashi Blocks - Minis - 9/6/11

Jelly Pops - Minis - 9/13/11

Jet Moto - PS1 - 9/6/11

Plants vs. Zombies - PSN - 9/6/11

Resident Evil Director’s Cut - PS1 - 9/20/11

Resident Evil 2 - PS1 - 9/20/11

Resident 3 - PS1 - 9/20/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 4 - Minis: 2

October 2011 - 10 Games

1000 Tiny Claws - Minis - 10/4/11

Age of Zombies - Minis - 10/18/11 - Repeat

Alien Zombie Death - Minis - 10/18/11 - Repeat

Burn Zombie Burn - PSN - 10/18/11 - Repeat

Costume Quest - PSN - 10/4/11

Dead Nation - PSN - 10/18/11

Elemental Monster Online Card Game - PSN - 10/4/11

Speedball 2 Evolution - Minis - 10/4/11

Street Smart - Minis - 10/18/11

Warhawk - PS1 - 10/4/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 5

November 2011 - 10 Games

Crash Bandicoot - PS1 - 11/1/11

Crash Bandicoot 2 - PS1 - 11/1/11

Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped - PS1 - 11/1/11

CTR: Crash Team Racing - PS1 - 11/1/11 - Repeat

Doodle Fit - Minis - 11/15/11

Hydrophobia: Prophecy - PSN - 11/1/11

Ninjamurai - Minis - 11/22/11

Revoltin' Youth - Minis - 11/29/11

Rumble Trucks - Minis - 11/1/11

Where is my Heart? - Minis - 11/8/11

PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 4 - Minis: 5

December 2011 - 8 Games

Mad Blocker Alpha - Minis - 12/6/11

Marvel Pinball - PSN - 12/13/11

Orbit - Minis - 12/6/11

A Space Shooter for 2 Bucks! - Minis - 12/20/11 - Repeat

Spyro the Dragon - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat

Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat

Spyro Year of the Dragon - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat

Tomb Raider: Underworld - PS3 - 12/6/11

PS3: 1 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 3 - Minis: 3

January 2012 - 7 Games

Back to the Future: The Game - PSN - 1/3/12

Mecho Wars - Minis - 1/10/12

Stick Man Rescue - Minis - 1/10/12

Sword & Soldiers HD - PSN - 1/3/12

Syphon Filter - PS1 - 1/3/12 - Repeat

Syphon Filter 2 - PS1 - 1/3/12

Syphon Filter 3 - PS1 - 1/3/12 - Repeat

PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 3 - Minis: 2

February 2012 - 17 Games

Altered Beast - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat

Battle Fantasia - PSN - 2/14/12

Comix Zone - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat

Far Cry 2 - PS3 - 2/14/12

Fatal Inertia - PSN - 2/14/12

Final Fantasy V - PS1 - 2/7/12

Gold Medalist - Minis - 2/7/12

Golden Axe - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat

Hamsterball - PSN - 2/14/12

Hungry Giraffe - Minis - 2/7/12

Inferno Pool - PSN - 2/14/12

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom - PSN - 2/14/12

The Simpson Arcade Game - PSN - 2/7/12

Sonic the Hedgehog - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat

Streets of Rage 2 - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket Powered Battle Cars - PSN - 2/14/12

PS3: 1 - PSN: 13 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2

March 2012 - 4 Games

Bermuda Triangle - Minis - 3/6/12

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Racoonus - PS3 - 3/6/12

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - PSN - 3/6/12

Um Jammer Lammy - PS1 - 3/6/12

PS3: 1 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 1

April 2012 - 7 Games

Canabalt - Minis - 4/3/12

Defenders of the Mystic Garden - Minis - 4/10/12

Farm Frenzy 2 - Minis - 4/3/12

Frogger Returns - PSN - 4/17/12

Shank 2 - PSN - 4/3/12

Shift 2 Unleashed - PS3 - 4/3/12

Silent Hill - PS1 - 4/3/12

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3

May 2012 - 7 Games

Awesomenauts - PSN - 5/1/12

Castlevania Chronicles - PS1 - 5/1/12

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - PS1 - 5/1/12

Floating Cloud God Saves The Pilgrims - Minis - 5/1/12

Rock of Ages - PSN - 5/15/12

Trine 2 - PSN - 5/1/12

Velocity - Minis - 5/1/12

PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 2

June 2012 - 12 Games

Choplifter HD - PSN - 6/5/12

Hard Corp: Uprising - PSN - 6/5/12

Infamous 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12

Just Cause 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - PSN - 6/5/12

LittleBigPlanet 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12

Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One - PS3 - 6/5/12

Saints Row 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12

Sideway NY - PSN - 6/5/12

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown - PSN - 6/5/12

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - PS3 - 6/5/12

Zombie Apocalypse Never Die Alone - PSN - 6/5/12

PS3: 6 - PSN: 6 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0

July 2012 - 5 Games

Gotham City Impostors - PSN - 7/3/12

Hot Shots Golf 2 - PS1 - 7/17/12

International Track and Field - PS1 - 7/17/12

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX - PSN - 7/3/12

Renegade Ops - PSN - 7/3/12

PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 0

August 2012 - 5 Games

BloodRayne: Betrayal - PSN - 8/14/12

Outland - PSN - 8/14/12

Ronnie O'Sullivan's Snooker - Minis - 8/28/12

The Walking Dead Episode 1 - PSN - 8/7/12

The Walking Dead Episode 2 - PSN - 8/7/12

PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 1

September 2012 - 4 Games

Borderlands - PS3 - 9/4/12

Double Dragon Neon - PSN - 9/11/12

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - PSN - 9/11/12

Starhawk Single-Player Campaign - PS3 - 9/25/12

PS3: 2 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0

October 2012 - 3 Games

The King of Fighters XIII - PS3 - 10/9/12

NFL Blitz - PSN - 10/2/12

PayDay: The Heist - PSN - 10/16/12

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0

November 2012 - 10 Games

Classic Sonic Bundle - PSN - 11/20/12 - Repeat

Dungeon Defenders - PSN - 11/20/12

Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions - PSP/Vita - 11/20/12

Gravity Rush - Vita - 11/20/12

Jet Set Radio - Vita - 11/20/12

Quantum Conundrum - PSN - 11/13/12

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition - PS3 - 11/6/12

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack - Vita - 11/20/12

Uncharted: Golden Abyss - Vita - 11/20/12

Wipeout 2048 - Vita - 11/20/12

PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 5

December 2012 - 7 Games

Anomaly Warzone Earth - PSN - 12/18/12

BioShock 2 - PS3 - 12/4/12

Chronovolt - Vita - 12/31/12

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition - PSN - 12/31/12

Retro City Rampage - PSN/Vita - 12/24/12

Rochard - PSN - 12/11/12

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition - PS3 - 12/11/12

PS3: 2 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

January 2013 - 5 Games

Darksiders - PS3 - 1/15/13

Foosball 2012 - PSN/Vita - 1/22/13

Mega Man 9 - PSN - 1/8/13

Mega Man 10 - PSN - 1/8/13

Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus - Vita - 1/29/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

February 2013 - 5 Games

Closure - PSN - 2/12/13

Guardians of Middle Earth - PSN - 2/5/13

Mega Man Maverick Hunter X - PSP/Vita - 2/19/13

Plants vs. Zombies - Vita - 2/26/13

Vanquish - PS3 - 2/19/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

March 2013 - 5 Games

The Cave - PSN - 3/19/13

Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention - Vita - 3/26/13

Joe Danger 2: The Movie - PSN - 3/12/13

Spec Ops: The Line - PS3 - 3/5/13

Tekken 6 - PSP/Vita - 3/19/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

April 2013 - 5 Games

Demon's Souls - PS3 - 4/2/13

Labyrinth Legends - PSN - 4/9/13

Malicious - PSN - 4/16/13

SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny - PSP/Vita - 4/23/13

Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge - PSN/Vita - 4/30/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

May 2013 - 5 Games

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend - Vita - 5/28/13

Germinator - Vita - 5/21/13

Knytt Underground - PSN/Vita - 5/14/13

Pinball Arcade - PSN/Vita - 5/21/13

Sleeping Dogs - PS3 - 5/7/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4

June 2013 - 8 Games

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - PS3 - 6/4/13

Gods Eater Burst - PSP/Vita - 6/18/13

LittleBigPlanet Karting - PS3 - 6/11/13

Machinarium - PSN - 6/11/13

Saints Row: The Third - PS3 - 6/18/13

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Single-Player Campaign via the Free-to-Play Multiplayer game - PS3 - 6/11/13

XCOM: Enemy Unknown - PS3 - 6/11/13

Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward - Vita - 6/25/13

PS3: 5 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

July 2013 - 5 Games

Battlefield 3 - PS3 - 7/2/13

Dokuro - Vita - 7/30/13

Jet Set Radio - PSN - 7/16/13

Metal Slug XX - PSP/Vita - 7/23/13

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - PSN - 7/9/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

August 2013 - 5 Games

Bit.Trip Presents... Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien - PSN - 8/13/13

Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower - PSP - 8/20/13

Hitman Absolution - PS3 - 8/6/13

Machinarium - Vita - 8/27/13

Zen Pinball 2 - Star Wars Pinball - PSN/Vita - 8/20/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 2

September 2013 - 5 Games

Galaga Legions DX - PSN - 9/10/13

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories - PSP/Vita - 9/17/13

Ico HD - PS3 - 9/17/13

Rayman Origins - Vita - 9/24/13

Resident Evil Chronicles HD Collection - PSN - 9/3/13

PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

October 2013 - 5 Games

Hotline Miami - PSN/Vita - 10/22/13

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning - PS3 - 10/1/13

Poker Night 2 - PSN - 10/15/13

Shadow of the Colossus - PS3 - 10/8/13

Sine Mora - Vita - 10/29/13

PS3: 2 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

November 2013 - 7 Games

Binary Domain - PS3 - 11/19/13

Contrast - PS4 - 11/15/13

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - PS3 - 11/5/13

Ibb & Obb - PS3 - 11/12/13

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - Vita - 11/19/13

Resogun - PS4 - 11/15/13

Soul Sacrifice - Vita - 11/26/13

PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

December 2013 - 5 Games

Borderlands 2 - PS3 - 12/10/13

Dyad - PS3 - 12/17/13

Grid 2 - PS3 - 12/3/13

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed - Vita - 12/24/13

Urban Trial Freestyle - Vita - 12/31/13

PS4: 0 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

January 2014 - 6 Games

BioShock Infinite - PS3 - 1/14/14

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - PSN - 1/21/14

DmC: Devil May Cry - PS3 - 1/7/14

Don't Starve - PS4 - 1/7/14

Smart As... - Vita - 1/28/14

Worms Battle Islands - PSP - 1/21/14

PS4: 1 - PS3: 2 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

February 2014 - 6 Games

Metro: Last Light - PS3 - 2/4/14

ModNation Racers: Road Trip - Vita - 2/25/14

Outlast - PS4 - 2/4/14

Payday 2 - PS3 - 2/11/14

Remember Me - PS3 - 2/18/14

Street Fighter X Tekken - Vita - 2/18/14

PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PSN: 0 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

March 2014 - 6 Games

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition - PS4 - 3/4/14

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut - PS3/Vita - 3/11/14

Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite - PSP - 3/25/14

Thomas Was Alone - PS3/Vita - 3/18/14

Tomb Raider - PS3 - 3/4/14

Unit 13 - Vita - 3/18/14

PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 3

April 2014 - 6 Games

Batman: Arkham City - PS3 - 4/1/14

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse (w/Genesis version) - PS3 - 4/15/14

Mercenary Kings - PS4 - 4/1/14

PixelJunk Monsters Ultimate HD - Vita - 4/22/14

Stealth Inc.: A Clone in the Dark - PS3/Vita - 4/8/14

Velocity Ultra - Vita - 4/29/14

PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

May 2014 - 6 Games

Limbo - Vita - 5/27/14

Pro Evolution Soccer 2014 - PS3 - 5/6/14

Puppeteer - PS3 - 5/20/14

Skullgirls Encore - PS3 - 5/13/14

Stick it to the Man! - PS4 - 5/6/14

Surge Deluxe - Vita - 5/20/14

PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

June 2014 - 6 Games

Mutant Mudds Deluxe - PS3/Vita - 6/24/14

NBA 2K14 - PS3 - 6/3/14

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate - PS4/Vita - 6/3/14

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time - PS3/Vita - 6/10/14

Terraria - Vita - 6/17/14

Trine 2: Complete Story - PS4 - 6/3/14

PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4

July 2014 - 6 Games

Dead Space 3 - PS3 - 7/1/14

Doki-Doki Universe - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/1/14

Muramasa Rebirth - Vita - 7/1/14

Strider - PS4 - 7/1/14

Towerfall Ascension - PS4 - 7/1/14

Vessel - PS3 - 7/1/14

PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

August 2014 - 6 Games

Crysis 3 - PS3 - 8/5/14

Dragon's Crown - PS3/Vita - 8/5/14

Fez - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/5/14

Metrico - Vita - 8/5/14

Proteus - PS3/Vita - 8/5/14

Road Not Taken - PS4 - 8/5/14

PS4: 2 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4

September 2014 - 6 Games

Hoard - PS3 - 9/2/14

Joe Danger - Vita - 9/2/14

PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale - PS3/Vita - 9/2/14

Sportsfriends - PS4/PS3 - 9/2/14

TxK - Vita - 9/2/14

Velocity 2X - PS4/Vita - 9/2/14

PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4

October 2014 - 6 Games

Batman: Arkham Asylum - PS3 - 10/7/14

Dust: An Elysian Tail - PS4 - 10/7/14

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara - PS3 - 10/7/14

Pix the Cat - PS4/Vita - 10/7/14

Rainbow Moon - PS3/Vita - 10/7/14

Spelunky - PS4/PS3/Vita - 10/7/14

PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

November 2014 - 6 Games

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14

Escape Plan - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14

Frozen Synapse Prime - PS3 - 11/6/14

The Hungry Horde - Vita - 11/6/14

Luftrausers - PS3/Vita - 11/6/14

SteamWorld Dig - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14

PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 5

December 2014 - 6 Games

Deadly Premonition: The Director's Cut - PS3 - 12/2/14

Final Horizon - Vita - 12/2/14

Hitman Trilogy HD - PS3 - 12/2/14

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - PS4 - 12/2/14

Secret Ponchos - PS4 - 12/2/14

Titan Attacks! - PS4/PS3/Vita - 12/2/14

PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

January 2015 - 6 Games

DuckTales Remastered - PS3 - 1/6/15

Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition - PS3/Vita - 1/6/15

Infamous First Light - PS4 - 1/6/15

Prototype 2 - PS3 - 1/6/15

The Swapper - PS4/PS3/Vita - 1/6/15

Woah Dave! - Vita - 1/6/15

PS4: 2 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

February 2015 - 6 Games

Apotheon - PS4 - 2/3/15

Kick & Fennick - Vita - 2/3/15

Rogue Legacy - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/3/15

Thief - PS3 - 2/3/15

Transistor - PS4 - 2/3/15

Yakuza 4 - PS3 - 2/3/15

PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

March 2015 - 8 Games

CounterSpy - PS4/PS3/Vita - 3/3/15

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - PS4 - 3/3/15

OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood - PS4/Vita - 3/3/15

Papo & Yo - PS3 - 3/3/15

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments - PS3 - 3/3/15

Valiant Hearts - PS4 - 3/3/15

Woah Dave! - PS4 - 3/31/15

Woah Dave! - Vita - 3/31/15 - Repeat

PS4: 5 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

April 2015 - 6 Games

Aaru's Awakening - PS4/PS3 - 4/7/15

Dishonored - PS3 - 4/7/15

Killzone Mercenary - Vita - 4/7/15

MonsterBag - Vita - 4/7/15

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - PS4 - 4/7/15

Tower of Guns - PS4/PS3 - 4/7/15

PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

May 2015 - 6 Games

Ether One - PS4 - 5/5/15

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition - PS4 - 5/5/15

Hohokum - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15

Murasaki Baby - Vita - 5/5/15

Race the Sun - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15

The Unfinished Swan - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15

PS4: 5 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4

June 2015 - 6 Games

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - PS3 - 6/2/15

Cloudberry Kingdom - PS3 - 6/2/15

Futuridium EP Deluxe - PS4/Vita - 6/2/15

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes - PS4 - 6/2/15

Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - PS4 - 6/2/15

Super Exploding Zoo - PS4/Vita - 6/2/15

PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

July 2015 - 6 Games

Entwined - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/7/15

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - Vita - 7/7/15

MouseCraft - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/7/15

Rain - PS3 - 7/7/15

Rocket League - PS4 - 7/7/15

Styx: Master of Shadows - PS4 - 7/7/15

PS4: 4 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

August 2015 - 6 Games

CastleStorm Complete Edition - PS3/Vita - 8/4/15

God of War Ascension - PS3 - 8/4/15

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - PS4 - 8/4/15

Limbo - PS4 - 8/4/15

Sound Shapes - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/4/15

Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/4/15

PS4: 4 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

September 2015 - 6 Games

Grow Home - PS4 - 9/1/15

La-Mulana EX - Vita - 9/1/15

Super Time Force Ultra - PS4/Vita - 9/1/15

Teslagrad - PS4/PS3 - 9/1/15

Twisted Metal - PS3 - 9/1/15

Xeodrifter - PS4/Vita - 9/1/15

PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

October 2015 - 6 Games

Broken Age - PS4/Vita - 10/6/15

Chariot - PS3 - 10/6/15

Kickbeat - PS3/Vita - 10/6/15

Kung Fu Rabbit - PS3/Vita - 10/6/15

Super Meat Boy - PS4/Vita - 10/6/15

Unmechanical: Extended - PS4/PS3 - 10/6/15

PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4

November 2015 - 6 Games

Beyond Good & Evil - PS3 - 11/3/15

Dragon Fin Soul - PS4/PS3/Vita - 11/3/15

Invizimals - PSP - 11/3/15

Magicka 2 - PS4 - 11/3/15

Mass Effect 2 - PS3 - 11/3/15

The Walking Dead: Season Two - PS4 - 11/3/15

PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

December 2015 - 6 Games

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - PS3 - 12/1/15

Freedom Wars - Vita - 12/1/15

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition - PS4 - 12/1/15

King's Quest Chapter 1: A Knight to Remember - PS4 - 12/1/15

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken - Vita - 12/1/15

SSX - PS3 - 12/1/15

PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

January 2016 - 6 Games

Dragon Age: Origins - PS3 - 1/5/16

Grim Fandango Remastered - PS4/Vita - 1/5/16

Hardware: Rivals - PS4 - 1/5/16

Legends of War Patton - PSP - 1/5/16

Medal of Honor Warfighter - PS3 - 1/5/16

Nihilumbra - Vita - 1/5/16

PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

February 2016 - 6 Games

Grid Autosport - PS3 - 2/2/16

Helldivers: Democracy Strikes Back - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/2/16

Lemmings Touch - Vita - 2/2/16

Nom Nom Galaxy - PS4 - 2/2/16

Nova-111 - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/2/16

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - PS3 - 2/2/16

PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

March 2016 - 6 Games

Broforce - PS4 - 3/1/16

Flame Over - Vita - 3/1/16

Galak-Z - PS4 - 3/1/16

I Am Alive - PS3 - 3/1/16 - 3/2/16

The Last Guy - PS3 - 3/1/16

Reality Fighters - Vita - 3/1/16

Super Stardust HD - PS3 - 3/3/16

PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

April 2016 - 6 Games

A Virus Named Tom - Vita - 4/5/16

Dead Star - PS4 - 4/5/16

I Am Alive - PS3 - 4/5/16

Savage Moon - PS3 - 4/5/16

Shutshimi - PS4/Vita - 4/5/16

Zombi - PS4 - 4/5/16

PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

May 2016 - 6 Games

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - 5/3/16 Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - 5/3/16

God of War: Ghost of Sparta - 5/3/16 God of War: Ghost of Sparta - 5/3/16

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! - 5/3/16 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! - 5/3/16

Switch Galaxy Ultra - 5/3/16 Switch Galaxy Ultra - 5/3/16

Table Top Racing: World Tour - 5/3/16 Table Top Racing: World Tour - 5/3/16

Tropico 5 - 5/3/16 Tropico 5 - 5/3/16

PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

June 2016 - 6 Games

echochrome - 6/6/16 echochrome - 6/6/16

God of War: Chains of Olympus - 6/6/16 God of War: Chains of Olympus - 6/6/16

Gone Home: Console Edition - 6/6/16 Gone Home: Console Edition - 6/6/16

Little Deviants - 6/6/16 Little Deviants - 6/6/16

NBA 2K16 - 6/6/16 NBA 2K16 - 6/6/16

Siren: Blood Curse - 6/6/16 Siren: Blood Curse - 6/6/16

PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

July 2016 - 7 Games

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood - 7/5/16 Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood - 7/5/16

Fat Princess - 7/5/16 Fat Princess - 7/5/16

Furi - 7/5/16 Furi - 7/5/16

Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines - 7/5/16 Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines - 7/5/16

Paragon - PS+ Starter Pack - 7/5/16 Paragon - PS+ Starter Pack - 7/5/16

Prince of Persia: Revelation - 7/5/16 Prince of Persia: Revelation - 7/5/16

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 7/5/16 Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 7/5/16

PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

August 2016 - 6 Games

Patapon 3 - 8/2/16 Patapon 3 - 8/2/16

Rebel Galaxy - 8/2/16 Rebel Galaxy - 8/2/16

Retro/Grade - 8/2/16 - Supports GH/RB Guitars Retro/Grade - 8/2/16 - Supports GH/RB Guitars

Tricky Towers - 8/2/16 Tricky Towers - 8/2/16

Ultratron - 8/2/16 Ultratron - 8/2/16

Yakuza 5 - 8/2/16 Yakuza 5 - 8/2/16

PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1

September 2016 - 6 Games

Amnesia: Memories - 9/6/16 Amnesia: Memories - 9/6/16

Badland: Game of the Year Edition - 9/6/16 Badland: Game of the Year Edition - 9/6/16

Datura - 9/6/16 Datura - 9/6/16

Journey - 9/6/16 Journey - 9/6/16

Lords of the Fallen - 9/6/16 Lords of the Fallen - 9/6/16

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - 9/6/16 Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - 9/6/16

PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

October 2016 - 6 Games

Actual Sunlight Actual Sunlight

Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth

From Dust From Dust

Mad Riders Mad Riders

Resident Evil Resident Evil

Transformers: Devastation Transformers: Devastation

PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

November 2016 - 6 Games

Costume Quest 2 Costume Quest 2

The Deadly Tower of Monsters The Deadly Tower of Monsters

Dirt 3 Dirt 3

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Letter Quest Remastered Letter Quest Remastered

Pumped BMX+ Pumped BMX+

PS4: 4 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

December 2016 - 6 Games

Color Guardians Color Guardians

PSVR Hyper Void Hyper Void

Invisible Inc Console Edition Invisible Inc Console Edition

Stories: The Path of Destinies Stories: The Path of Destinies

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Tiny Troopers Joint Ops

VVVVVV VVVVVV

PS4: 5 - PSVR: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3

January 2017 - 6 Games

Azkend 2: The World Beneath Azkend 2: The World Beneath

BlazeRush BlazeRush

Day of the Tentacle Remastered Day of the Tentacle Remastered

The Swindle The Swindle

This War of Mine: The Little Ones This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Titan Souls Titan Souls

PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4

February 2017 - 6 Games

Anna Extended Edition Anna Extended Edition

LittleBigPlanet 3 LittleBigPlanet 3

Ninja Senki DX Ninja Senki DX

Not A Hero Not A Hero

Starwhal Starwhal

TorqueL TorqueL

PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

March 2017 - 6 Games

Disc Jam Disc Jam

Earth Defense Force 2025 Earth Defense Force 2025

Lumo Lumo

Severed Severed

Tearaway Unfolded Tearaway Unfolded

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late

PS4: 3 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

April 2017 - 6 Games

10 Second Ninja X 10 Second Ninja X

Alien Rage Alien Rage

Curses ‘N Chaos Curses ‘N Chaos

Drawn To Death Drawn To Death

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

May 2017 - 6 Games

Abzu Abzu

Blood Knights Blood Knights

Laser Disco Defenders Laser Disco Defenders

Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants

Tales from the Borderlands Tales from the Borderlands

Type:Rider Type:Rider

PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

June 2017 - 6 Games

Abyss Odyssey Abyss Odyssey

Killing Floor 2 Killing Floor 2

Life is Strange Life is Strange

Neon Chrome Neon Chrome

Spy Chameleon Spy Chameleon

WRC 5: World Rally Championship WRC 5: World Rally Championship

PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

July 2017 - 12 Games