PSN Weekly Deals - 9/12: PlayStation Picks Sale! $10 Axiom Verge, $12 Titanfall 2, Free SW Battlefront SP, $6 GalGun, & More!

September’s PS+ Games - Ends 10/3/17

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry

Downwell

Just Cause 3

Level 22

Snakeball

Super Motherload

That’s You! - Ends 10/24

Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $26.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 10/3

PSVR DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/20

Elex - $53.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/17

Hob - $17.99 - 10% Off - $15.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 9/26

Horizon Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds - $14.99 - 25% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31

Jydge - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 10/3 N Crimsonland and Neon Chrome for

NBA Live 18: The One Edition - $40.19 - 33% Off - Pre-order ends 9/15

We Happy Few - $50.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/18

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe - $67.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/18

Subscriptions

PlayStation Now - 1-Month Subscription - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/22 - New subscribers only

PlayStation Now - 12-Month Subscription - $99.99 - 44% Off - Ends 9/22

Cross Buy

Axiom Verge - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Blue-Collar Astronaut - $6.99 - 30% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 10/31

The Bridge - $2.89 - 71% Off - $1.89 - 81% Off - Ends 9/19 N

DC Universe Online - Power Bundle 2017 - $23.44 - 33% Off - $20.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

DC Universe Online - Starter Pack by LexCorp - $5.35 - 33% Off - $4.79 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

DC Universe Online - Ultimate Edition 2017 - $60.29 - 33% Off - $53.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

PSVR Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle - $9.99 - 60% Off - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19

Pinball Arcade - The Addams Family Pinball Table - $4.49 - 10% Off - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/29

Pinball Arcade - The Addams Family Pro Table Pack - $7.19 - 10% Off - $6.39 - 20% Off - Ends 9/29

Pinball Arcade - The Addams Family Pro Upgrade - $3.59 - 10% Off - $3.19 - 20% Off - Ends 9/29

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate - $11.99 - 20% Off

Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut - $2.99 - 70% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Samurai Shodown V Special - $13.49 - 10% Off - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26 N

SteamWorld Heist - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Super Motherload - $5.24 - 65% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

PS4 - PSVR means the game is playable with or without PSVR.

Assault Android Cactus - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Bully - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Citizens of Earth - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Deer Simulator - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dirt Rally - $23.99 - 60% Off - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dishonored Definitive Edition - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dishonored 2 - $29.99 - 25% Off - $27.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N

PSVR Don’t Knock Twice - $15.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/19

Dragon Quest Builders - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

DreamBreak - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Driveclub PlayStation Plus Edition & Season Pass Bundle - $19.99 - 69% Off

Dying: Reborn - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N

EA Family Bundle - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Fortnite Deluxe Founder’s Pack - $47.99 - 20% Off - $44.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Fortnite Standard Founder’s Pack - $31.99 - 20% Off - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/19 N

GalGun: Double Peace - $8.99 - 70% Off - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto III - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle - $41.79 - 45% Off - $34.19 - 55% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle - $74.79 - 45% Off - $61.19 - 55% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle - $54.44 - 45% Off - $44.54 - 55% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $20.99 - 40% Off - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

I Am Setsuna - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

JumpJet Rex - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 12/30/20

Last Stitch Goodnight - $8.49 - 15% Off - $7.49 - 25% Off - Ends 9/13

Life is Strange Complete Season - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Mafia III - $29.99 - 25% Off - $25.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Mafia III Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 25% Off - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Maize - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/25 N

Manhunt - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Max Payne - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Megadimension Neptunia VII - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Metro 2033 Redux - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Metro: Last Light Redux - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

MLB The Show 17 All Star Edition - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 - 30% Off - $41.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Mordheim: City of the Damned - $13.99 - 65% Off - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Need for Speed - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle - $24.99 - 50% Off - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 30% Off - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Need for Speed Rivals - $9.99 - 50% Off - $6.59 - 67% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Nier: Automata - $41.99 - 30% Off - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Paddle vs Paddle - $4.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/29

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Planet of the Eyes - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - $8.49 - 66% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Puzzle Showdown 4K - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Randall - $11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 9/29

Red Dead Revolver - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Resident Evil - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Resident Evil 0 - $11.99 - 40% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

resident evil 4 - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Risen 3: Enhanced Edition - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Rive - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Rocket League - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Rocket League Game of the Year Edition - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle - $44.99 - 40% Off - $37.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Root Letter - $11.99 - 60% Off - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

PSVR Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $5.09 - 83% Off - Ends 9/18 N

Street Fighter V - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Street Fighter V 2017 Deluxe Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off - $39.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness - $26.99 - 55% Off - $20.99 - 65% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Styx: Shards of Darkness - $24.99 - 50% off - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Super Blast Deluxe - $4.79 - 20% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Tekken 7 - $47.99 - 20% Off - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition - $67.99 - 20% Off - $59.49 - 30% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Titanfall 2 Standard Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Tumblestone - $9.99 - 60% Off - $9.74 - 61% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Unravel - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Verdun - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

The Warriors - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Watch Dogs 2 - $31.19 - 48% Off - $25.19 - 58% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $41.99 - 40% Off - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $54.99 - 45% Off - $44.99 - 55% Off - Ends 9/19 N

We Are The Dwarves - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Yazuka 0 - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto IV - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle - $28.04 - 45% Off - $22.94 - 55% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle - $48.99 - 50% Off - $39.19 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle - $39.59 - 45% Off - $32.39 - 55% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Life is Strange Complete Season - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition - $13.99 - 50% Off - $9.79 - 65% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Resident Evil HD Bundle - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Risen 3 Titan Lords Complete Edition - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $6.74 - 55% Off - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Saints Row IV - $5.24 - 65% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Whitetail Challenge - $1.49 - 70% Off - $0.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

World Hunter - $1.49 - 70% Off - $0.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

PS2 Classics - PS3 Only

Vita - PS TV Compatibility

Citizens of Earth - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dragon Quest Builders - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dying: Reborn - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N

GalGun: Double Peace - $8.99 - 70% Off - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

HTR+ Slot Car Simulation - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 10/12 N

Root Letter - $8.79 - 60% Off - $5.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Super Blast Deluxe - $4.79 - 20% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Rockstar Games Vita Collection - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/19 N



PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

PS4 Add-ons



APB Reloaded

2800 G1C - $31.49 - 10% Off - $29.74 - 15% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- 4000 G1C - $44.99 - 10% Off - $42.49 - 15% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- 8000 G1C - $79.99 - 20% Off - $74.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

Digital Slime Bundle - $2.99 - 40% Off - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Driveclub

Bikes Expansion - $14.99 - 25% Off - PSN Driveclub Owner Discount

The Elder Scrolls Online

Morrowind Upgrade - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/29

Four Kings Casino

400,000 Chip Pack - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Grand Theft Auto V

Life is Strange

Episode 2 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Episode 3 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Episode 4 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Episode 5 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Mafia III

Season Pass - $22.49 - 25% Off - $19.49 - 35% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Marvel Heroes Omega

Avengers Pack - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- X-Men Pack - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Neverwinter

Champion of the North Pack - $35.99 - 40% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Dragonborn Legend Pack - $44.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Pinball Arcade

PlanetSide 2

Nanite Systems Starter Bundle - $10.00 - 50% Off

Rocket League

Skyforge

Star Trek Online

Empire Pack - $23.99 - 40% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Starfleet Pack - $23.99 - 40% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Star Wars Battlefront

Season Pass - Free - 100% Off - Ends 10/5 N

Street Fighter V

2016 Summer Costume Bundle - $9.95 - 17% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Season 1 Character Pass - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Trove

Double Dragon Pack - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Essentials Pack - $8.99 - 70% Off - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/19 N

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Tanks

PS3 Add-ons

Ace Combat Infinity

Life is Strange

Episode 2 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Episode 3 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Episode 4 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

- Episode 5 - $1.74 - 65% Off - $1.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/19 N

Vita Add-ons

