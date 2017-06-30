Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

CAGcast #514: We Also Have Nipples

The gang talks Destiny 2, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels book, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

* * * * - 6 votes

PSN Weekly Deals - 9/19: Assassin's Creed/Batman/Battlefield 1 Sales! $39 Nier Automata, $16.79 FFIX PS4, $8 Batman AK, & More!

By FriskyTanuki, Jun 30 2017 12:59 PM
PSN PS4 Vita PS3 PlayStation Plus PSVR Pre-orders Games PSP

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 30 June 2017 - 12:59 PM

Index

Current Deals - Store Updates Every Tuesday, Usually By 8 AM PT/11 AM ET
Visit The Web PS Store

Key:
N - New This Week
Ending Soon
$XX.XX - Price for All PSN Members
$XX.XX - Price for PS+ Members

 

September’s PS+ Games - Ends 10/3/17

:ps3: Handball 16

:ps4:  :vita: Hatoful Boyfriend

:ps4: Infamous Second Son

PSVR Rigs Mechanized Combat League - Ends 11/7

:ps4: Strike Vector EX

:ps4: That’s You! - Ends 10/24

:ps3: Truck Racer

:ps4:  :vita: We Are Doomed

 

Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

:ps4: Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $26.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 10/3

PSVR DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/20

:ps4: Elex - $53.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/17

:ps4: Hob - $17.99 - 10% Off - $15.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 9/26

:ps4: Horizon Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds - $14.99 - 25% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31

:ps4: Jydge - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 10/3 N 

:ps4: Raid: World War II - $53.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 10/13 N

We Happy Few - $50.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/18

:ps4: We Happy Few Digital Deluxe - $67.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/18

 

Subscriptions

:ps4: PlayStation Now - 1-Month Subscription - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/22 - New subscribers only

:ps4: PlayStation Now - 12-Month Subscription - $99.99 - 44% Off - Ends 9/22

 

Cross Buy

:ps3:  :vita: Assassin’s Creed III Gold Edition + ACIII: Liberation - $26.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/26 N

:ps4:  :ps3:  :vita: Blue-Collar Astronaut - $6.99 - 30% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 10/31

:ps3:  :vita: Pinball Arcade - The Addams Family Pinball Table - $4.49 - 10% Off - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/29

:ps3:  :vita: Pinball Arcade - The Addams Family Pro Table Pack - $7.19 - 10% Off - $6.39 - 20% Off - Ends 9/29

:ps3:  :vita: Pinball Arcade - The Addams Family Pro Upgrade - $3.59 - 10% Off - $3.19 - 20% Off - Ends 9/29

:ps4:  :vita: PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate - $11.99 - 20% Off

:ps4:  :vita: Samurai Shodown V Special - $13.49 - 10% Off - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26

:ps4:  :vita: Skylight Freerange - $7.49 - 25% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 10/3 N

:ps4:  :vita: Skylight Freerange 2: Gachduine - $11.24 - 25% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 10/3 N

 

PS4 - 

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - $27.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate - $40.49 - 55% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Unity - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Batman: Arkham Knight - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

PSVR Batman: Arkham VR - $15.99 - 20% Off - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Batman: Return to Arkham - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Battlefield 1 Revolution - $47.99 - 20% Off - $40.19 - 33% Off - Ends 9/25 N

Battlefield Bundle - $14.99 - 50% Off - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 9/25 N

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/25 N

The Coma: Recut - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/22

Driveclub PlayStation Plus Edition & Season Pass Bundle - $19.99 - 69% Off

PSVR End Space - $17.99 - 10% Off - Ends 9/27 N

Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition - $16.79 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/29 N

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/29 N

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Injustice 2 - $47.99 - 20% Off - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Ink - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26 N

JumpJet Rex - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 12/30/20

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 50% Off - $13.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Maize - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/25

Nier: Automata - $41.99 - 30% Off - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 10/13 N

Paddle vs Paddle - $4.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/29

Plague Road - $17.99 - 10% Off - $15.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Planet of the Eyes - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26

Randall - $11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 9/29

Robonauts - $13.49 - 10% Off - $9.89 - 34% Off - Ends 10/2 N

Shoppe Keep - $10.39 - 20% Off - Ends 9/25 N

Wanderjahr - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 10/16

 

PS3

Assassin’s Creed - $4.94 - 67% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed III - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed III Ultimate Edition - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Ultimate Edition - $8.39 - 70% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD and Freedom Cry Bundle - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Ultimate Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Battlefield 3 - $9.99 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/25 N

Battlefield 3 Premium Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/25 N

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/29 N

Wicked Monsters Blast! HD - $0.99 - 90% Off - Ends 10/16

 

 PS2 Classics - PS3 Only

N/A
 
Vita PS TV Compatibility

AeternoBlade - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 10/16

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

HTR+ Slot Car Simulation - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 10/12

Plague Road - $17.99 - 10% Off - $15.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Wanderjahr - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 10/16

 

PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A

 
PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/26 N

 

Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A

 
PS4 Add-ons

 

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Batman: Arkham Knight

  • Season Pass - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Battlefield 1

Driveclub

The Elder Scrolls Online

Injustice 2

  • Ultimate Pack - $31.99 - 20% Off - $27.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/26 N

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

  • Season Pass - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/26 N

Pinball Arcade

PlanetSide 2

Star Wars Battlefront

Street Fighter V

Warframe

 

PS3 Add-ons

 

N/A

 

Vita Add-ons
N/A

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to provide feedback for ways to improve this thread. Thanks!


FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:01 PM

Other Deals
 

My Singing Monsters

Endless Deals

:ps4: Attacking Zegeta - $1.99 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: Attacking Zegata 2 - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: :ps3:  :vita: Back to Bed Game & Dynamic Theme Bundle -$11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: Electronic Super Joy - $7.49 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: Fluster Cluck - $7.49 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: The Last Tinker: City of Colors - $11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: The Last Tinker: City of Colors Game and Theme Bundle - $13.59 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: The Last Tinker & Fluster Cluck Mini Bundle - $12.79 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :vita: Loot Action-Packed Bundle -$13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :ps3: :vita: Loot Strategy-Packed Bundle - $17.49 - 30% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :ps3:  :vita: Loot Ultimate Games & Themes Bundle - $24.49 - 30% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :ps3:  :vita: Q*Bert: Rebooted - $7.49 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :ps3:  :vita: Q*Bert: Rebooted Game and Pixels Theme Bundle - $9.59 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :ps3: :vita: Q*Bert: Rebooted & Fluster Cluck Mini Bundle - $10.39 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: Skyforge: The Risen Exile - Clas Bundle - $35.09 - 10% Off - $26.12 - 33% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: Spear of Destiny - $15.29 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :vita: Velocibox - $9.36 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20
PSVR  :ps4: VR Invaders/Skyforge Loremaster Bundle - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 12/31/20
PSVR  :ps4: VR Invaders/Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: Warhammer: End Times Vermintide Digital Value Pack - $39.99 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4:  :vita: Whispering Willows & Fluster Cluck Mini Bundle - $10.79 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20
:ps4: :vita: Whispering Willows Game and Theme - $9.36 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20
 
Protection Plans
:ps4: PlayStation Protection Plan - Accidental Damage 36 Months - $53.99 - 10% Off
:ps4: PlayStation Protection Plan - Non-Accidental Damage 36 Months - $44.99 - 10% Off
 
FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:03 PM

Post-PS+ Free Cross Buy Games
 
Resogun - PS3/Vita - Might require adding the PS4 version to the cart with the others to work correctly.
Zen Pinball 2 - Marvel Pinball - PS4/PS3/Vita
Zen Pinball 2 - Star Wars Pinball - PS4
Zen Pinball 2  - Zen Pinball Classics - PS4/PS3/Vita
 
If you grabbed the original versions of these games when they were available on PS+, you can grab these new ports or whatever on new platforms for free thanks to Cross Buy support. The nice thing is that these versions have no time limit attached to them, so they're yours to keep forever. Let me know of games I missed or new things I've forgotten to add to the list.
 
 
The History of Free Games on PlayStation Plus
 
June 2010 - 3 Games
Age of Zombies - Minis - 6/29/10
Rally Cross - PS1 - 6/29/10
Wipeout HD - PSN - 6/29/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 1
 
July 2010 - 4 Games
Critter Crunch - PSN - 7/27/10
Fieldrunners - Minis - 7/6/10
Kahoots - Minis - 7/27/10
Syphon Filter - PS1 - 7/27/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
August 2010 - 4 Games
2Xtreme - PS1 - 8/24/10
Aero Racer - Minis - 8/10/10
Mushroom Wars - PSN - 8/24/10
Vempire - Minis - 8/24/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
September 2010 - 4 Games
Blast Off - Minis - 9/7/10
Echoes - Minis - 9/21/10
Syphon Filter 3 - PS1 - 9/21/10
Zen Pinball - PSN - 9/21/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
October 2010 - 4 Games
Bloons - Minis - 10/19/10
Bubble Trubble - Minis - 10/5/10
Burn Zombie Burn - PSN - 10/19/10
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee - PS1 - 10/19/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
November 2010 - 5 Games
Breakquest - Minis - 11/2/10
Dynogems - Minis - 11/16/10
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus - PS1 - 11/16/10
Shatter - PSN - 11/16/10
Vector TD - Minis - 11/30/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
 
December 2010 - 5 Games
Crash Team Racing - PS1 - 12/14/10
Fieldrunners - Minis - 12/14/10 - Repeat
Sackboy's Prehistoric Moves - PSN - 12/7/10
Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - Episodes 1-5 - PSN - 12/14/10
A Space Shooter For 2 Bucks - Minis - 12/21/10
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
January 2011 - 4 Games
Hero of Sparta - Minis - 1/18/11
Lead and Gold: Gangs for the Wild West - PSN - 1/4/11
Pipe Madness – Minis - 1/4/11
Spyro the Dragon - PS1 - 1/4/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
February 2011 - 5 Games
Digger HD - PSN - 2/1/11
Karimogi - Minis - 2/1/11
Let’s Golf - Minis - 2/15/11
Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage - PS1 - 2/1/11
Stacking - PSN - 2/8/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
March 2011 - 8 Games
Comet Crash - PSN - 3/29/11
Enigmo - Minis - 3/1/11
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - PS1 - 3/29/11 - Repeat
Pix’n Love Rush - Minis - 3/1/11
Sonic the Hedgehog - PSN - 3/1/11
A Space Shooter for 2 Bucks! - Minis - 3/29/11 - Repeat
Spyro Year of the Dragon - PS1 - 3/1/11
Vector TD - Minis - 3/29/11 - Repeat
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 4
 
April 2011 - 2 Games
Duael Invaders - Minis - 4/5/11
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 4/5/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 1
 
June 2011 - 10 Games
The 2D Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character - Minis - 6/2/11
Babel the King of Blocks - Minis - 6/2/11
Comet Crash - PSN - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Disney's Lilo & Stitch - PS1 - 6/7/11
Duael Invaders - Minis - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Magic: The Gathering: Duels of the Planeswalkers 2011 - PSN - 6/7/11
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - PS1 - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 6/2/11 - Repeat
Streets of Rage 2 - PSN - 6/14/11
Vector TD - Minis - 6/2/11 - Repeat
PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 4
 
July 2011 - 6 Games
Alien Zombie Death - Minis - 7/5/11
Bomberman Ultra - PSN - 7/5/11
Golden Axe - PSN - 7/12/11
Guerrilla War - Minis - 7/19/11
Me Monstar: Hear Me Roar - Minis - 7/5/11
Medievil - PS1 - 7/5/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
 
August 2011 - 6 Games
Comix Zone - PSN - 8/9/11
Crash Commando - PSN - 8/2/11
Destruction Derby - PS1 - 8/2/11
Dr. Maybe and the Adventures of Scarygirl - Minis - 8/2/11
I Must Run! - Minis - 8/23/11
OMG-Z! - Minis - 8/2/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
 
September 2011 - 9 Games
Altered Beast - PSN - 9/6/11
Astro Tripper - PSN - 9/6/11
Bashi Blocks - Minis - 9/6/11
Jelly Pops - Minis - 9/13/11
Jet Moto - PS1 - 9/6/11
Plants vs. Zombies - PSN - 9/6/11
Resident Evil Director’s Cut - PS1 - 9/20/11
Resident Evil 2 - PS1 - 9/20/11
Resident 3 - PS1 - 9/20/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 4 - Minis: 2
 
October 2011 - 10 Games
1000 Tiny Claws - Minis - 10/4/11
Age of Zombies - Minis - 10/18/11 - Repeat
Alien Zombie Death - Minis - 10/18/11 - Repeat
Burn Zombie Burn - PSN - 10/18/11 - Repeat
Costume Quest - PSN - 10/4/11
Dead Nation - PSN - 10/18/11
Elemental Monster Online Card Game - PSN - 10/4/11
Speedball 2 Evolution - Minis - 10/4/11
Street Smart - Minis - 10/18/11
Warhawk - PS1 - 10/4/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 5
 
November 2011 - 10 Games
Crash Bandicoot - PS1 - 11/1/11
Crash Bandicoot 2 - PS1 - 11/1/11
Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped - PS1 - 11/1/11
CTR: Crash Team Racing - PS1 - 11/1/11 - Repeat
Doodle Fit - Minis - 11/15/11
Hydrophobia: Prophecy - PSN - 11/1/11
Ninjamurai - Minis - 11/22/11
Revoltin' Youth - Minis - 11/29/11
Rumble Trucks - Minis - 11/1/11
Where is my Heart? - Minis - 11/8/11
PS3: 0 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 4 - Minis: 5
 
December 2011 - 8 Games
Mad Blocker Alpha - Minis - 12/6/11
Marvel Pinball - PSN - 12/13/11
Orbit - Minis - 12/6/11
A Space Shooter for 2 Bucks! - Minis - 12/20/11 - Repeat
Spyro the Dragon - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat
Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat
Spyro Year of the Dragon - PS1 - 12/6/11 - Repeat
Tomb Raider: Underworld - PS3 - 12/6/11
PS3: 1 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 3 - Minis: 3
 
January 2012 - 7 Games
Back to the Future: The Game - PSN - 1/3/12
Mecho Wars - Minis - 1/10/12
Stick Man Rescue - Minis - 1/10/12
Sword & Soldiers HD - PSN - 1/3/12
Syphon Filter - PS1 - 1/3/12 - Repeat
Syphon Filter 2 - PS1 - 1/3/12
Syphon Filter 3 - PS1 - 1/3/12 - Repeat
PS3: 0 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 3 - Minis: 2
 
February 2012 - 17 Games
Altered Beast - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Battle Fantasia - PSN - 2/14/12
Comix Zone - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Far Cry 2 - PS3 - 2/14/12
Fatal Inertia - PSN - 2/14/12
Final Fantasy V - PS1 - 2/7/12
Gold Medalist - Minis - 2/7/12
Golden Axe - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Hamsterball - PSN - 2/14/12
Hungry Giraffe - Minis - 2/7/12
Inferno Pool - PSN - 2/14/12
Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom - PSN - 2/14/12
The Simpson Arcade Game - PSN - 2/7/12
Sonic the Hedgehog - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Streets of Rage 2 - PSN - 2/21/12 - Repeat
Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket Powered Battle Cars - PSN - 2/14/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 13 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 2
 
March 2012 - 4 Games
Bermuda Triangle - Minis - 3/6/12
Sly Cooper and the Thievius Racoonus - PS3 - 3/6/12
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - PSN - 3/6/12
Um Jammer Lammy - PS1 - 3/6/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 1
 
April 2012 - 7 Games
Canabalt - Minis - 4/3/12
Defenders of the Mystic Garden - Minis - 4/10/12
Farm Frenzy 2 - Minis - 4/3/12
Frogger Returns - PSN - 4/17/12
Shank 2 - PSN - 4/3/12
Shift 2 Unleashed - PS3 - 4/3/12
Silent Hill - PS1 - 4/3/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 1 - Minis: 3
 
May 2012 - 7 Games
Awesomenauts - PSN - 5/1/12
Castlevania Chronicles - PS1 - 5/1/12
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - PS1 - 5/1/12
Floating Cloud God Saves The Pilgrims - Minis - 5/1/12
Rock of Ages - PSN - 5/15/12
Trine 2 - PSN - 5/1/12
Velocity - Minis - 5/1/12
PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 2
 
June 2012 - 12 Games
Choplifter HD - PSN - 6/5/12
Hard Corp: Uprising - PSN - 6/5/12
Infamous 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Just Cause 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - PSN - 6/5/12
LittleBigPlanet 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One - PS3 - 6/5/12
Saints Row 2 - PS3 - 6/5/12
Sideway NY - PSN - 6/5/12
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown - PSN - 6/5/12
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - PS3 - 6/5/12
Zombie Apocalypse Never Die Alone - PSN - 6/5/12
PS3: 6 - PSN: 6 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0
 
July 2012 - 5 Games
Gotham City Impostors - PSN - 7/3/12
Hot Shots Golf 2 - PS1 - 7/17/12
International Track and Field - PS1 - 7/17/12
Pac-Man Championship Edition DX - PSN - 7/3/12
Renegade Ops - PSN - 7/3/12
PS3: 0 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 2 - Minis: 0
 
August 2012 - 5 Games
BloodRayne: Betrayal - PSN - 8/14/12
Outland - PSN - 8/14/12
Ronnie O'Sullivan's Snooker - Minis - 8/28/12
The Walking Dead Episode 1 - PSN - 8/7/12
The Walking Dead Episode 2 - PSN - 8/7/12
PS3: 0 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 1
 
September 2012 - 4 Games
Borderlands - PS3 - 9/4/12
Double Dragon Neon - PSN - 9/11/12
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - PSN - 9/11/12
Starhawk Single-Player Campaign - PS3 - 9/25/12
PS3: 2 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0
 
October 2012 - 3 Games
The King of Fighters XIII - PS3 - 10/9/12
NFL Blitz - PSN - 10/2/12
PayDay: The Heist - PSN - 10/16/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0
 
November 2012 - 10 Games
Classic Sonic Bundle - PSN - 11/20/12 - Repeat
Dungeon Defenders - PSN - 11/20/12
Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions - PSP/Vita - 11/20/12
Gravity Rush - Vita - 11/20/12
Jet Set Radio - Vita - 11/20/12
Quantum Conundrum - PSN - 11/13/12
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition - PS3 - 11/6/12
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack - Vita - 11/20/12
Uncharted: Golden Abyss - Vita - 11/20/12
Wipeout 2048 - Vita - 11/20/12
PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 5
 
December 2012 - 7 Games
Anomaly Warzone Earth - PSN - 12/18/12
BioShock 2 - PS3 - 12/4/12
Chronovolt - Vita - 12/31/12
NBA Jam: On Fire Edition - PSN - 12/31/12
Retro City Rampage - PSN/Vita - 12/24/12
Rochard - PSN - 12/11/12
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition - PS3 - 12/11/12
PS3: 2 - PSN: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
January 2013 - 5 Games
Darksiders - PS3 - 1/15/13
Foosball 2012 - PSN/Vita - 1/22/13
Mega Man 9 - PSN - 1/8/13
Mega Man 10 - PSN - 1/8/13
Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus - Vita - 1/29/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
February 2013 - 5 Games
Closure - PSN - 2/12/13
Guardians of Middle Earth - PSN - 2/5/13
Mega Man Maverick Hunter X - PSP/Vita - 2/19/13
Plants vs. Zombies - Vita - 2/26/13
Vanquish - PS3 - 2/19/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
March 2013 - 5 Games
The Cave - PSN - 3/19/13
Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention - Vita - 3/26/13
Joe Danger 2: The Movie - PSN - 3/12/13
Spec Ops: The Line - PS3 - 3/5/13
Tekken 6 - PSP/Vita - 3/19/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
April 2013 - 5 Games
Demon's Souls - PS3 - 4/2/13
Labyrinth Legends - PSN - 4/9/13
Malicious - PSN - 4/16/13
SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny - PSP/Vita - 4/23/13
Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge - PSN/Vita - 4/30/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
May 2013 - 5 Games
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend - Vita - 5/28/13
Germinator - Vita - 5/21/13
Knytt Underground - PSN/Vita - 5/14/13
Pinball Arcade - PSN/Vita - 5/21/13
Sleeping Dogs - PS3 - 5/7/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
 
June 2013 - 8 Games
Deus Ex: Human Revolution - PS3 - 6/4/13
Gods Eater Burst - PSP/Vita - 6/18/13
LittleBigPlanet Karting - PS3 - 6/11/13
Machinarium - PSN - 6/11/13
Saints Row: The Third - PS3 - 6/18/13
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Single-Player Campaign via the Free-to-Play Multiplayer game - PS3 - 6/11/13
XCOM: Enemy Unknown - PS3 - 6/11/13
Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward - Vita - 6/25/13
PS3: 5 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
July 2013 - 5 Games
Battlefield 3 - PS3 - 7/2/13
Dokuro - Vita - 7/30/13
Jet Set Radio - PSN - 7/16/13
Metal Slug XX - PSP/Vita - 7/23/13
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - PSN - 7/9/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
August 2013 - 5 Games
Bit.Trip Presents... Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien - PSN - 8/13/13
Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower - PSP - 8/20/13
Hitman Absolution - PS3 - 8/6/13
Machinarium - Vita - 8/27/13
Zen Pinball 2 - Star Wars Pinball - PSN/Vita - 8/20/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 2
 
September 2013 - 5 Games
Galaga Legions DX - PSN - 9/10/13
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories - PSP/Vita - 9/17/13
Ico HD - PS3 - 9/17/13
Rayman Origins - Vita - 9/24/13
Resident Evil Chronicles HD Collection - PSN - 9/3/13
PS3: 1 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
October 2013 - 5 Games
Hotline Miami - PSN/Vita - 10/22/13
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning - PS3 - 10/1/13
Poker Night 2 - PSN - 10/15/13
Shadow of the Colossus - PS3 - 10/8/13
Sine Mora - Vita - 10/29/13
PS3: 2 - PSN: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
November 2013 - 7 Games
Binary Domain - PS3 - 11/19/13
Contrast - PS4 - 11/15/13
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - PS3 - 11/5/13
Ibb & Obb - PS3 - 11/12/13
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - Vita - 11/19/13
Resogun - PS4 - 11/15/13
Soul Sacrifice - Vita - 11/26/13
PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
December 2013 - 5 Games
Borderlands 2 - PS3 - 12/10/13
Dyad - PS3 - 12/17/13
Grid 2 - PS3 - 12/3/13
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed - Vita - 12/24/13
Urban Trial Freestyle - Vita - 12/31/13
PS4: 0 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
January 2014 - 6 Games
BioShock Infinite - PS3 - 1/14/14
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - PSN - 1/21/14
DmC: Devil May Cry - PS3 - 1/7/14
Don't Starve - PS4 - 1/7/14
Smart As... - Vita - 1/28/14
Worms Battle Islands - PSP - 1/21/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 2 - PSN: 1 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
February 2014 - 6 Games
Metro: Last Light - PS3 - 2/4/14
ModNation Racers: Road Trip - Vita - 2/25/14
Outlast - PS4 - 2/4/14
Payday 2 - PS3 - 2/11/14
Remember Me - PS3 - 2/18/14
Street Fighter X Tekken - Vita - 2/18/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PSN: 0 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
March 2014 - 6 Games
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition - PS4 - 3/4/14
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut - PS3/Vita - 3/11/14
Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite - PSP - 3/25/14
Thomas Was Alone - PS3/Vita - 3/18/14
Tomb Raider - PS3 - 3/4/14
Unit 13 - Vita - 3/18/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 3
 
April 2014 - 6 Games
Batman: Arkham City - PS3 - 4/1/14
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse (w/Genesis version) - PS3 - 4/15/14
Mercenary Kings - PS4 - 4/1/14
PixelJunk Monsters Ultimate HD - Vita - 4/22/14
Stealth Inc.: A Clone in the Dark - PS3/Vita - 4/8/14
Velocity Ultra - Vita - 4/29/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
May 2014 - 6 Games
Limbo - Vita - 5/27/14
Pro Evolution Soccer 2014 - PS3 - 5/6/14
Puppeteer - PS3 - 5/20/14
Skullgirls Encore - PS3 - 5/13/14
Stick it to the Man! - PS4 - 5/6/14
Surge Deluxe - Vita - 5/20/14
PS4: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
June 2014 - 6 Games
Mutant Mudds Deluxe - PS3/Vita - 6/24/14
NBA 2K14 - PS3 - 6/3/14
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate - PS4/Vita - 6/3/14
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time - PS3/Vita - 6/10/14
Terraria - Vita - 6/17/14
Trine 2: Complete Story - PS4 - 6/3/14
PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
 
July 2014 - 6 Games
Dead Space 3 - PS3 - 7/1/14
Doki-Doki Universe - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/1/14
Muramasa Rebirth - Vita - 7/1/14
Strider - PS4 - 7/1/14
Towerfall Ascension - PS4 - 7/1/14
Vessel - PS3 - 7/1/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
August 2014 - 6 Games
Crysis 3 - PS3 - 8/5/14
Dragon's Crown - PS3/Vita - 8/5/14
Fez - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/5/14
Metrico - Vita - 8/5/14
Proteus - PS3/Vita - 8/5/14
Road Not Taken - PS4 - 8/5/14
PS4: 2 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
 
September 2014 - 6 Games
Hoard - PS3 - 9/2/14
Joe Danger - Vita - 9/2/14
PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale - PS3/Vita - 9/2/14
Sportsfriends - PS4/PS3 - 9/2/14
TxK - Vita - 9/2/14
Velocity 2X - PS4/Vita - 9/2/14
PS4: 2 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
 
October 2014 - 6 Games
Batman: Arkham Asylum - PS3 - 10/7/14
Dust: An Elysian Tail - PS4 - 10/7/14
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara - PS3 - 10/7/14
Pix the Cat - PS4/Vita - 10/7/14
Rainbow Moon - PS3/Vita - 10/7/14
Spelunky - PS4/PS3/Vita - 10/7/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
November 2014 - 6 Games
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14
Escape Plan - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14
Frozen Synapse Prime - PS3 - 11/6/14
The Hungry Horde - Vita - 11/6/14
Luftrausers - PS3/Vita - 11/6/14
SteamWorld Dig - PS4/Vita - 11/6/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 5
 
December 2014 - 6 Games
Deadly Premonition: The Director's Cut - PS3 - 12/2/14
Final Horizon - Vita - 12/2/14
Hitman Trilogy HD - PS3 - 12/2/14
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - PS4 - 12/2/14
Secret Ponchos - PS4 - 12/2/14
Titan Attacks! - PS4/PS3/Vita - 12/2/14
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
January 2015 - 6 Games
DuckTales Remastered - PS3 - 1/6/15
Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition - PS3/Vita - 1/6/15
Infamous First Light - PS4 - 1/6/15
Prototype 2 - PS3 - 1/6/15
The Swapper - PS4/PS3/Vita - 1/6/15
Woah Dave! - Vita - 1/6/15
PS4: 2 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
February 2015 - 6 Games
Apotheon - PS4 - 2/3/15
Kick & Fennick - Vita - 2/3/15
Rogue Legacy - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/3/15
Thief - PS3 - 2/3/15
Transistor - PS4 - 2/3/15
Yakuza 4 - PS3 - 2/3/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
March 2015 - 8 Games
CounterSpy - PS4/PS3/Vita - 3/3/15
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - PS4 - 3/3/15
OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood - PS4/Vita - 3/3/15
Papo & Yo - PS3 - 3/3/15
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments - PS3 - 3/3/15
Valiant Hearts - PS4 - 3/3/15
Woah Dave! - PS4 - 3/31/15
Woah Dave! - Vita - 3/31/15 - Repeat
 
PS4: 5 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
April 2015 - 6 Games
Aaru's Awakening - PS4/PS3 - 4/7/15
Dishonored - PS3 - 4/7/15
Killzone Mercenary - Vita - 4/7/15
MonsterBag - Vita - 4/7/15
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - PS4 - 4/7/15
Tower of Guns - PS4/PS3 - 4/7/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
May 2015 - 6 Games
Ether One - PS4 - 5/5/15
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition - PS4 - 5/5/15
Hohokum - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15
Murasaki Baby - Vita - 5/5/15
Race the Sun - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15
The Unfinished Swan - PS4/PS3/Vita - 5/5/15
PS4: 5 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
 
June 2015 - 6 Games
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - PS3 - 6/2/15
Cloudberry Kingdom - PS3 - 6/2/15
Futuridium EP Deluxe - PS4/Vita - 6/2/15
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes - PS4 - 6/2/15
Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - PS4 - 6/2/15
Super Exploding Zoo - PS4/Vita - 6/2/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
July 2015 - 6 Games
Entwined - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/7/15
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - Vita - 7/7/15
MouseCraft - PS4/PS3/Vita - 7/7/15
Rain - PS3 - 7/7/15
Rocket League - PS4 - 7/7/15
Styx: Master of Shadows - PS4 - 7/7/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
August 2015 - 6 Games
CastleStorm Complete Edition - PS3/Vita - 8/4/15
God of War Ascension - PS3 - 8/4/15
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - PS4 - 8/4/15
Limbo - PS4 - 8/4/15
Sound Shapes - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/4/15
Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones - PS4/PS3/Vita - 8/4/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
September 2015 - 6 Games
Grow Home - PS4 - 9/1/15
La-Mulana EX - Vita - 9/1/15
Super Time Force Ultra - PS4/Vita - 9/1/15
Teslagrad - PS4/PS3 - 9/1/15
Twisted Metal - PS3 - 9/1/15
Xeodrifter - PS4/Vita - 9/1/15
PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
October 2015 - 6 Games
Broken Age - PS4/Vita - 10/6/15
Chariot - PS3 - 10/6/15
Kickbeat - PS3/Vita - 10/6/15
Kung Fu Rabbit - PS3/Vita - 10/6/15
Super Meat Boy - PS4/Vita - 10/6/15
Unmechanical: Extended - PS4/PS3 - 10/6/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
 
November 2015 - 6 Games
Beyond Good & Evil - PS3 - 11/3/15
Dragon Fin Soul - PS4/PS3/Vita - 11/3/15
Invizimals - PSP - 11/3/15
Magicka 2 - PS4 - 11/3/15
Mass Effect 2 - PS3 - 11/3/15
The Walking Dead: Season Two - PS4 - 11/3/15
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
December 2015 - 6 Games
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - PS3 - 12/1/15
Freedom Wars - Vita - 12/1/15
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition - PS4 - 12/1/15
King's Quest Chapter 1: A Knight to Remember - PS4 - 12/1/15
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken - Vita - 12/1/15
SSX - PS3 - 12/1/15
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
January 2016 - 6 Games
Dragon Age: Origins - PS3 - 1/5/16
Grim Fandango Remastered - PS4/Vita - 1/5/16
Hardware: Rivals - PS4 - 1/5/16
Legends of War Patton - PSP - 1/5/16
Medal of Honor Warfighter - PS3 - 1/5/16
Nihilumbra - Vita - 1/5/16
PS4: 4 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
February 2016 - 6 Games
Grid Autosport - PS3 - 2/2/16
Helldivers: Democracy Strikes Back - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/2/16
Lemmings Touch - Vita - 2/2/16
Nom Nom Galaxy - PS4 - 2/2/16
Nova-111 - PS4/PS3/Vita - 2/2/16
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - PS3 - 2/2/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
March 2016 - 6 Games
 
Broforce - PS4 - 3/1/16
Flame Over - Vita - 3/1/16
Galak-Z - PS4 - 3/1/16
I Am Alive - PS3 - 3/1/16 - 3/2/16
The Last Guy - PS3 - 3/1/16
Reality Fighters - Vita - 3/1/16
Super Stardust HD - PS3 - 3/3/16
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
April 2016 - 6 Games
A Virus Named Tom - Vita - 4/5/16
Dead Star - PS4 - 4/5/16
I Am Alive - PS3 - 4/5/16
Savage Moon - PS3 - 4/5/16
Shutshimi - PS4/Vita - 4/5/16
Zombi - PS4 - 4/5/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
May 2016 - 6 Games
:ps3: Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - 5/3/16
:psp: God of War: Ghost of Sparta - 5/3/16
:ps3: LocoRoco Cocoreccho! - 5/3/16
:ps4:   :vita: Switch Galaxy Ultra - 5/3/16
:ps4: Table Top Racing: World Tour - 5/3/16
:ps4: Tropico 5 - 5/3/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
June 2016 - 6 Games
:ps3: echochrome - 6/6/16
:psp: God of War: Chains of Olympus - 6/6/16
:ps4: Gone Home: Console Edition - 6/6/16
:vita: Little Deviants - 6/6/16
:ps4: NBA 2K16 - 6/6/16
:ps3: Siren: Blood Curse - 6/6/16
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
July 2016 - 7 Games
:ps3: Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood - 7/5/16
:ps3: Fat Princess - 7/5/16
:ps4: Furi - 7/5/16
:vita: Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines - 7/5/16
:ps4: Paragon - PS+ Starter Pack - 7/5/16
:psp: Prince of Persia: Revelation - 7/5/16
:ps4: Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 7/5/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
August 2016 - 6 Games
:psp: Patapon 3 - 8/2/16
:ps4: Rebel Galaxy - 8/2/16
:ps3: Retro/Grade - 8/2/16 - Supports GH/RB Guitars
:ps4: Tricky Towers - 8/2/16
:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Ultratron - 8/2/16
:ps3: Yakuza 5 - 8/2/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 1 - Vita: 1
 
September 2016 - 6 Games
:vita: Amnesia: Memories - 9/6/16
:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Badland: Game of the Year Edition - 9/6/16
:ps3: Datura - 9/6/16
:ps4:   :ps3: Journey - 9/6/16
:ps4: Lords of the Fallen - 9/6/16
:ps3: Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - 9/6/16
PS4: 3 - PS3: 4 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
October 2016 - 6 Games
:vita: Actual Sunlight
:vita: Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth
:ps3: From Dust
:ps3: Mad Riders
:ps4: Resident Evil
:ps4: Transformers: Devastation
PS4: 2 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
November 2016 - 6 Games
:ps3: Costume Quest 2
:ps4: The Deadly Tower of Monsters
:ps3: Dirt 3
:ps4: Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
:ps4:   :vita: Letter Quest Remastered
:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Pumped BMX+
PS4: 4 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
December 2016 - 6 Games
:ps4:   :vita: Color Guardians
:ps4: PSVR   :ps3: Hyper Void
:ps4: Invisible Inc Console Edition
:ps4: Stories: The Path of Destinies
:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
:vita: VVVVVV
PS4: 5 - PSVR: 1 - PS3: 3 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 3
 
January 2017 - 6 Games
:ps4:   :vita: Azkend 2: The World Beneath
:ps3: BlazeRush
:ps4:   :vita: Day of the Tentacle Remastered
:ps4:   :ps3:   :vita: The Swindle
:ps4: This War of Mine: The Little Ones
:ps4:   :vita: Titan Souls
PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 4
 
February 2017 - 6 Games
:ps3: Anna Extended Edition
:ps4: LittleBigPlanet 3
:ps4:   :vita: Ninja Senki DX
:ps4: Not A Hero
:ps4:   :ps3: Starwhal
:ps4:   :vita: TorqueL
PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
March 2017 - 6 Games
:ps4: Disc Jam
:ps3: Earth Defense Force 2025
:ps4:   :vita: Lumo
:vita: Severed
:ps4: Tearaway Unfolded
:ps3: Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
PS4: 3 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
April 2017 - 6 Games
:ps4:   :vita: 10 Second Ninja X
:ps3: Alien Rage
:ps4:   :vita: Curses ‘N Chaos
:ps4: Drawn To Death
:ps3: Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
:ps4: Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
May 2017 - 6 Games
:ps4: Abzu
:ps3: Blood Knights
:ps4:   :vita: Laser Disco Defenders
:ps3: Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants
:ps4: Tales from the Borderlands
:ps4:   :vita: Type:Rider
PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
June 2017 - 6 Games
:ps3: Abyss Odyssey
:ps4: Killing Floor 2
:ps4: Life is Strange
:ps4:   :vita: Neon Chrome
:ps4:   :vita: Spy Chameleon
:ps3: WRC 5: World Rally Championship
PS4: 4 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2
 
July 2017 - 12 Games

:ps3: Darkstalkers Resurrection

:ps4:   :vita: Don’t Die, Mr. Robot!

:vita: Element4l

:ps4: Game of Thrones - Season Pass

:ps4: Game of Thrones Episode 2

:ps4: Game of Thrones Episode 3

:ps4: Game of Thrones Episode 4

:ps4: Game of Thrones Episode 5

:ps4: Game of Thrones Episode 6

:ps4: That’s You! - Ends 10/24

:ps3: Tokyo Jungle

:ps4: Until Dawn

PS4: 9 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

 

August 2017 - 7 Games

:ps4: Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry

:ps4:  :vita: Downwell

:ps4: Just Cause 3

:vita: Level 22

:ps3: Snakeball

:ps4:  :ps3: Super Motherload

:ps4: That’s You! - Ends 10/24

PS4: 5 - PSVR: 0 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2

 

August 2017 - 7 Games

:ps3: Handball 16

:ps4:  :vita: Hatoful Boyfriend

:ps4: Infamous Second Son

PSVR Rigs Mechanized Combat League - Ends 11/7

:ps4: Strike Vector EX

:ps3: Truck Racer

:ps4:  :vita: We Are Doomed

PS4: 4 - PSVR: 1 - PS3: 2 - PS1: 0 - Minis: 0 - PSP: 0 - Vita: 2


FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:04 PM

Frequently Asked Questions: Read or Die Edition
 
Q: When does my PlayStation Plus subscription expire? How do I turn off auto-renew so I don't get charged for it? I don't see a way to do this on the PlayStation Store.
A: Your PSN Profile Page on PlayStation.com should show your current expiration date for your PS+ subscription, though you can follow the videos below to see where that info is on the consoles themselves where I walk you through the entire process of turning off Auto-Renew for PS+. THe other way of checking, is to press Triangle on the latest PS+ game you've downloaded and check the info page, which is where you'll see your PS+ expiration date. 
 
 
I've cut most of the questions in the FAQ because nobody reads them anyway. If you're somehow reading this and want to read the FAQ, check one of the latter threads in the list below.
 
Links to Previous Threads:

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:06 PM

I'm done! You're free to post now.


realbigexplosion  

realbigexplosion

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:06 PM

New thread.  Yay!


Euripides  

Euripides

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:09 PM

Awesome new PS thread!!!

 

That is one big list of games on sale :-


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:10 PM

Amazing!  Thanks!


Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:12 PM

Bump to push us off the first page. Those crazy long megaposts wreck Tapatalk load times.

twick87  

twick87

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:15 PM

Obligatory "new thread smell" post.

#11 diplo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   820 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

diplo

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:19 PM

First page B)

nightc1  

nightc1

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:28 PM

Nice new thread... and this is oddly a fantastic sale on PSN.


reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:36 PM

Sweet

#14 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:49 PM

Ah, love the smell of a new CAG thread in the morning. 


Chrono Gear  

Chrono Gear

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:51 PM

Gotta love a fresh thread. Keep up the great work Frisky. You're a pillar of the community.


illatwill  

illatwill

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:51 PM

Thanks Frisky.

#17 NvaderJim   Game Ninja CAGiversary!   596 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

NvaderJim

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:55 PM

:-


EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted 30 June 2017 - 01:59 PM

Only need to spend $464 more to get $5 off $1,000. 


Pr0f1t  

Pr0f1t

Posted 30 June 2017 - 02:20 PM

Glad most sale prices are 2 weeks this time since I'm on vacation & there's a $50 PSN card on my desk back home.  Also, did you know there are tiny scorpions in east TN?  I learned something this trip.  Thanks for the consistent quality thread work Frisky.  Star power engaged.


#20 Link127   Dad gamer CAGiversary!   1113 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Link127

Posted 30 June 2017 - 02:20 PM

Yay, new thread


#21 gossamer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

gossamer

Posted 30 June 2017 - 02:47 PM

Can't thank you enough Frisky.


#22 Revanex   Koduck CAGiversary!   648 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Revanex

Posted 30 June 2017 - 02:56 PM

I love the smell of new thread in the morning.


#23 Indiansfan008   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   254 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted 30 June 2017 - 03:09 PM

You're a machine. I don't know how you keep up with it, but a heartfelt thanks for keeping this thread up to date.


#24 ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted 30 June 2017 - 03:15 PM

New thread.

#25 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   380 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted 30 June 2017 - 03:34 PM

Picked up Disgaea 5 with Kunoichi DLC <3 <3 <3


#26 chipzilla   Ain't no chillin' in the land of the villains CAGiversary!   269 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

chipzilla

Posted 30 June 2017 - 03:38 PM

Question for anyone that has RIGS: Is this still worth picking up at this point? Its multiplayer only, correct? Is there still an active community? Does the game fill out missing players with bots? Not sure if this game has already passed its sell by date. if there is still something to be got out of it, I would probably buy now, before it does die away.

 

Getting a few VR games from the sale, Battlezone, PlayStation VR Worlds, Tumble VR, besides Strike Vector EX and Wheels of Aurelia.

 

I am also considering How to Survive 2 and Painkiller: Hell & Damnation. Even though they are under $5, I am not convinced I should get these, and maybe they'll show up as part of PS+ eventually. Anyone have thoughts on these two?

 

And also, here's a thing: I was gonna pick up Super Stardust Ultra VR on sale. But I am not allowed to because I already own Super Stardust Ultra. I have to buy the VR DLC for it. Which isn't on sale. And costs more than the stand alone version I am not allowed to buy. Yeah  :roll:


#27 n8littlefield   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   379 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

n8littlefield

Posted 30 June 2017 - 03:54 PM

I know there were complaints about the length but is Trine 3 worth the extra $3 to go from the 1&2 bundle to the complete collection?


#28 chriscolbert   Push Me, Pull Me CAGiversary!   2698 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

chriscolbert

Posted 30 June 2017 - 04:03 PM

Were there credits or something in the beta of Marvel Heroes Omega that had to be used by a certain time? I feel like I had plenty to purchase a character or two before but now I have squat. Just trying to decide to play this more on PS4 or XB1.

#29 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1721 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted 30 June 2017 - 04:40 PM

R.I.P. old thread, long live new thread.

 

Picked up Disgaea 5 with Kunoichi DLC <3 <3 <3

How is Disgaea 5 for a SRPG noob? Considering it, but not sure if I want to bite.


#30 redonkalous  

redonkalous

Posted 30 June 2017 - 04:48 PM

Thanks!  But do you guys think the next PlayStation will support backward compatibility?  I have a bunch of PS3 digital games that I want to play on the PS4 so bad but Sony are against BC because they said BC "games look ancient,.. so who would play that", that's their words.  So I'm not sure if they'll continue to go the PSNow route or offer BC.


