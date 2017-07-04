Jump to content

Physical $10 Best Buy GC with Agents of Mayhem preorders

By Sonicyogurt, Jul 04 2017 10:40 PM

#1 Sonicyogurt   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   68 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Sonicyogurt

Posted 04 July 2017 - 10:40 PM

:ps4: PS4

:xb1: Xbox One

 

Unlike the usual reward certificate bonuses, bestbuy.com is mailing physical gift cards for preorders of Agents of Mayhem.  Shipping is required; you can use in-store pickup on the game, but the GC requires a mailing address.

 

I was surprised that the gift card was mailed off immediately, even though Agents of Mayhem doesn't come out for another month and change.  (I pre-ordered on Sunday and had a tracking number for the GC on Monday.)  The great thing here is that the GC doesn't expire, and there's not a brief delay like there is for reward certificates to be added to your account.  

 

Be nice!  Don't exploit.


#2 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted 04 July 2017 - 10:52 PM

They do this so that if you cancel your pre-order you'll still be charged $10 for the gift card
#3 tearsintherain  

tearsintherain

Posted 05 July 2017 - 03:17 AM

This game just has "dropping to $20 on black friday" all over it.  Its single player (maybe co-op?) too which is just weird for a game that looks like overwatch / battleborn / etc


#4 blackopslady   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

blackopslady

Posted 05 July 2017 - 11:31 AM

$10 certificates are better value, though, imo. Since it takes $10 off subtotal, you also get to skip the taxes on that $10 (if your state charges sales tax)


#5 dennisb407   Banned CAGiversary!   4914 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted 05 July 2017 - 11:44 AM

$10 certificates are better value, though, imo. Since it takes $10 off subtotal, you also get to skip the taxes on that $10 (if your state charges sales tax)

Certificates once earned have a time limit to redeem them, the gift cards dont


#6 shosaisyu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted 05 July 2017 - 11:46 AM

Best buy offers the gift card on games that tend to be garbage.

 

I expect this to be in the battleborn bargain bin quickly enough I won't need to buy it at 30, i'll wait until 15, lol.


#7 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 05 July 2017 - 12:55 PM

Didn't they offer the same deal when Xcom 2 came out? 


#8 Sonicyogurt   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   68 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Sonicyogurt

Posted 05 July 2017 - 12:58 PM

This game just has "dropping to $20 on black friday" all over it.  Its single player (maybe co-op?) too which is just weird for a game that looks like overwatch / battleborn / etc

Yeah.  (...and it's completely single player.  No co-op.)  Hardly anyone even seems to be talking about it on the forums I read, and when they do, it's mostly to take a jab at Crackdown 3 looking even worse.  :p  A bunch of the E3 hands-on previews seemed positive, though, and I'm enough of a sucker for the Saints Row franchise to be onboard anyway.  But, absolutely, I'm expecting the price to plummet the same way Dead Rising 4 did in December.


#9 Muintir   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   71 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Muintir

Posted 05 July 2017 - 01:18 PM

They do this so that if you cancel your pre-order you'll still be charged $10 for the gift card

those sneaky bastards


#10 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 05 July 2017 - 01:28 PM

Remember that Homefront the revolution had this, it hit the $9.99 price point at some sales a few months after release 


#11 SpideyVille  

SpideyVille

Posted 05 July 2017 - 01:30 PM

I've been interested in this game for a while now, but I've been debating either pre-ordering from Gamestop to get the Johnny Gat pre-order bonus, or just waiting a couple of months for the price to drop during some sale. But with this, I'm open to pre-ordering if Best Buy has another VC offer in the next month.


#12 SpideyVille  

SpideyVille

Posted 05 July 2017 - 01:32 PM

Remember that Homefront the revolution had this, it hit the $9.99 price point at some sales a few months after release 

That was definitely my biggest gaming regret last year. Not only could I have waited for the price to drop and saved some money, but I would have also saved so much time since that game was broken as hell at launch.


#13 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10238 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 05 July 2017 - 01:37 PM

those sneaky bastards

Nothing sneaky about it.  Sneaky would be trying to get a free $10 gift card without paying anything.


#14 blackopslady   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

blackopslady

Posted 05 July 2017 - 02:52 PM

Certificates once earned have a time limit to redeem them, the gift cards dont

True, but it's also not hard to find something to spend a $10 certificate on really quick. Even if you don't particularly want any of the products sold in Best Buy, you can always buy a gas card, movie card, restaurant card, etc with one. That's how I typically use mine that way anyway.


