CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * * * * 12 votes

Official Collector's Edition Compilation VIII - 2017 & 2018

By Vogyn, Jul 11 2017 11:46 PM

#1 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:46 PM

Official Collector's Edition

Compilation VIII - 2017 & 2018

Includes Books, Consoles, Games, & Steelbooks

 

Anthology Index: 

Spoiler

 

FAQ:​ 

Spoiler

 

Legend: 

Spoiler

 

Console, Game, Guide, & Steelbook List of 2017

___________________________________________________________________

[:January]

17th: Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

17th: Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star: [CE - Gamespot] [Book] [SB]

20th: Gravity Rush 2: [CE] [Complete Guide - Play Asia] [Art Book - Play Asia]

24th: Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD Final Chapter Prologue: [LE - Square Enix] [Book] [SB]

24th: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB]

24th: Tales of Berseria: [CE - AmazonBest Buy[Book] [SB]

24th: Yakuza 0: [CE - Gematsu] [Book] [SB]

31st: Hitman: The Complete First Season: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]

___________________________________________________________________

[:February]

14th: For Honor: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB - Amazon UK]

14th: Sniper Elite 4: [CE - EB Games AU] [Book] [SB]

17th: Halo Wars 2: [CE] [Book - Amazon[SB]

28th: Horizon Zero Dawn: [CE - Amazon] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Amazon]

28th: Torment: Tides of Numenera: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB - Game]

___________________________________________________________________

[:March]

03rd: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestop] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

07th: Nier: Automata: [CE - Square Enix] [Book - Play Asia] [SB - Amazon UK]

07th: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - Barnes & Noble] [SB - Amazon UK]

14th: Danganronpa 1-2 Reload: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

21st: Mass Effect: Andromeda: [CE - Bioware] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Best Buy]

21st: Anima: Gate of Memories: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB]

21st: Touhou Genso Wanderer: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

23rd: RE:Zero - Starting Life in a New World: [CE - Amazon JP] [Book] [SB]

28th: Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5: [CE] [Book] [SB]

28th: MLB The Show 17: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB - AmazonGamestop]

31st: Deformers: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:April]

04th: Persona 5: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestop] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Gamestop]

11th: Stardew Valley: [CE - AmazonBest Buy[Book] [SB]

20th: Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadowa of Valentia: [CE - AmazonBest Buy[Book] [SB]

28th: Dawn of War III: [CE - Relic] [Book] [SB]

28th: Little Nightmares: [CE - AmazonGamestopBest Buy] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:May]

05th: Prey: [CE - EB Games AU] [Book - AmazonBethesdaGamestop] [SB - Best Buy]

09th: Birthdays the Beginning: [CE - AmazonGamestopNISA[Book] [SB]

16th: Bloodborne: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

16th: Injustice 2: [CE] [Book] [SB - AmazonGamestop]

23rd: Disgaea 5: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:June:]

02nd: Tekken 7: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestop] [Book] [SB - Best BuyEB Games AU]

06th: Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku!: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

06th: The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind: [CE - AmazonGamestop] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Amazon UK]

20th: God Wars Future Past: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

20th: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood: [CE - Square Enix[Book] [SB - Micro Mania FR]

24th: Radiant History: Perfect Chronology: [CE - Play Asia] [Book] [SB]

27th: RPG Maker Fes: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

27th: Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:July:]

06th: Dark Rose Valkyrie: [CE - Iffy's] [Book] [SB]

11th: Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age: [CE - Square Enix] [Book - AmazonBest Buy] [SB - Square Enix]

18th: Yonder The Cloud Chronicles: [CE - Signature Edition] [Book] [SB]

25th: Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star: [CE - Dual Shockers] [Book] [SB]

26th: Unbox: Newbie's Adventure: [CE - Signature Edition] [Book] [SB]

27th: Sonic the Hedgehog 25th Anniversary Art Book CE: [Book - Cook & Becker]

28th: DJMAX Respect: [CE - Gematsu] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:August:]

08th: Lawbreakers: [CE - Signature Edition] [Book] [SB]

08th: ARK Survival Evolved: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB - Best BuyGamestopTarget]

11th: Sudden Strike 4: [CE] [Book] [SB - Zavvi]

15th: Sonic Mania: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestop] [Book] [SB]

25th: Agents of Mayhem: [CE] [Book] [SB - EB Games AU]

25th: Naruto Shippuuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestopTarget , Walmart]

27th: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:September:]

TBA: NEOGEO: A  Visual History: [Book - Bitmap Books

05th: Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

06th: Destiny 2: [CE - AmazonBest Buy] [Book - AmazonGamestop] [SB - Gamestop]

06th: Playstation 4 Pro Destiny 2 Bundle: [AmazonBest BuyGamestop

12th: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

15th: Metroid Samus Returns: [CE - AmazonAmazon ESBest BuyGamestop] [Book] [SB]

15th: Nintendo New 3DS XL - Samus Edition: [CE - Gamestop]

19th: Marval vs Capcom: Infinite: [CE - Best BuyGamestop] [Book] [SB - Gamestop]

22nd: Project CARS 2: [CE - Amazon UKEB Games AU] [Book] [SB]

26th: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

26th: Fallout 4 Game of the Year Pip-Boy Edition: [CE - AmazonGamestop]

28th: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: [CE - Amazon JPNin-Nin-GamePlay-Asia

28th: Total War Hammer II: [CE - Total War] [Book] [SB]

28th: Fire Emblem Warriors: [CE - Amazon JPNin-Nin-GamePlay-Asia] [Book] [SB]

29th: Fifa 18: [CE] [Book] [SB - Zavvi]

29th: Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic: [CE - AmazonB&H PhotoBest BuyPlay-AsiaTargetWalmart]

29th: Yakuza Kiwami: [CE] [Book] [SB - AmazonBest BuyGamestopWalmart]

TBA: Absolver: [CE - Special Reserve Games]

TBA: Dark Souls: The Vinyl Trilogy: [Music - Twitter (Info)]

TBA: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Vinyl: [Music - iam8bit]

___________________________________________________________________

[:October:]

3rd: Culdcept Revolt: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestopNISA]

3rd: Forza Motorsport 7: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]

10th: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB - Amazon]

13th: The Evil Within 2: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

13th: WWE 2K18: [CE - 2K StoreWWE Shop] [Book] [SB]

17th: Axiom Verge: [CE - AmazonBad Land IndieBest Buy] [Book] [SB]

17th: ELEX: [CE - AmazonPlay-Asia] [Book] [SB]

17th: Gran Turismo Sport: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]

18th: Gran Turismo Sport: [CE - Amazon UKEB Games AU] [Book] [SB] 

17th: South Park: The Fractured but Whole Collector's Edition: [CE - Ubisoft[SB - Amazon]

17th: South Park: The Fractured but Whole Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle: [CE - Amazon]

24th: Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon: [CE - NISA]

24th: Yomawari: Midnight Shadows: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

26th: Shin Megami Tensei 25th Anniversary: [CE - AmiAmiPlay-AsiaNin-Nin-Game]

27th: Assassin's Creed Origins: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Gamestop]

27th: Super Mario Odyssey: [CE] [Book - AmazonGamestop] [SB]

27th: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: [CE - Amazon] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

31st: Tokyo Xanadu eX+: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB]

TBA: The House in Fata Morgana: [CE - Twitter (Info)] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:November:]

03rd: Call of Duty WWII: [CE - Best BuyGamestop] [SB]

03rd: Call of Duty WWII Valor Collection (Pro): [CE - EB Games AUGamestop]

03rd: Call of Duty WWII Books: [Deployment Kit - Amazon[Field Manual - Amazon[Prima - Amazon]

14th: Demon Gaze II: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

14th: Rime: [CE - Amazon ES] [Book] [SB]

14th: Tokyo Tattoo Girls: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

17th: Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]

21st: The Art of Wolfenstein II: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:December:]

TBA: SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium: [CE] [Book - Bitmap Books] [SB]

19th: Street Fighter: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

29th: God of War: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

31st: Nioh: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

31st: Quake Champions: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]

TBA: Ace Attorney 1-6 Premium Edition: [Info - Nintendo Everything]

TBA: Undertale: [CE - Fangamer] [Book] [SB]

TBA: Ys Origin: [CE Info - Limited Run Games] [Book] [SB]

 

 

Console, Game, Guide, & Steelbook List of 2018

___________________________________________________________________

[:January:]

19th: Ni No Kuni II Prince Edition: [SB - Amazon DEGAME]

19th: Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition: [CE - AmazonBandai NamcoGamestop]

19th: Ni No Kuni II King's Edition: [CE - Amazon DEAmazon UKGAMERice DigitalShopTo]

19th: Ni No Kuni II Collector's Edition: [CE - AmazonBandai NamcoBest BuyGamestop]

30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition: [SB Info - Nova Crystallis]

(continued): [SB - AmazonBest BuyGamestopTargetWalmart]

30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Ultimate Collector's Edition: [CE - Square Enix Store]

TBA: The Longest 5 Minutes: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:February:]

27th: Far Cry 5: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - AmazonGamestop] [SB - AmazonGamestop]

27th: Far Cry 5 The Father Edition: [CE - Amazon DEAmazon UKEB Games AUOzGameShopUbisoft EU]

___________________________________________________________________

[:March:]

20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Launch Edition: [CE Info - Hardcore Gamer]

20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life After Hours Premium Edition: [CE - Amazon]

TBA: Penny Punching Princess: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]

___________________________________________________________________

[:April:]

13th: We Happy Few: [CE Info - Neowin]


#2 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:47 PM

Official Collector's Edition Gaming Treasury Part 1

August - October

 

LawBreaker's Collector's Edition - 08/08/17 - $69.99   :ps4:   :pc: 

 

33mmkjs.jpg

 

 

Sonic Mania Collector's Edition - 08/15/17 - $69.99 Untitled-2.gif Untitled-1-1.gif  pc103.gif   :switch:

 

91LcFlcE4wL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy - 8/25/17 - $79.99   :ps4: 

 

collection.jpeg

 

 

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Collector's Edition - 08/27/17 - $99.99    :switch: 

 

5927e76cca1a644d498b4568-1.jpg?sw=1084&s

 

 

 

ARK Survival Evolved Collector's Edition - 08/29/17 - $159.99    :ps4:    :xb1: 

 

066826.jpg

 

 

 

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle Limited Edition - 09/05/17 - $49.99   :ps4: 

 

touhoukv-3d-full-esrb-rp-white.png

 

 

Destiny 2 Collector's Edition - 9/06/17 - $249.99   :ps4:    :xb1:    :pc:

 

Destiny-2-Limited-Collectors-Edition.jpg

 

 

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Limited Edition - 9/12/17 - $79.99 - $99.99   :ps4:   :vita: 

 

ys8_3d__ps4-whitefull.png

 

 

Metroid Samus Returns Special Edition - 9/15/17 - $49.99   :3ds: 

 

metroid-samus-returns-se-box.jpg

 

 

Metroid Samus Returns Legacy Edition - 9/15/17 - TBA   :3ds: 

 

81h05MOzHML._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Collector's Edition - 9/19/17 - $199.99   :ps4:   :xb1: 

 

147611brp.jpg

 

 

Project CARS 2 Collector's Edition - 9/22/17 - £129.99  :ps4:  :xb1:

 

81rNsDR-l6L._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Limited Edition - 9/26/17 - $79.99+   :ps4:   :vita:

 

dv3-3d_ps4_retail-esrb-rp_2.jpg

 

 

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Pip-Boy Edition - 9/26/17 - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1:   :pc:

 

91bCkLPg3RL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

 

Absolver: Special Reserve - Fall TBA - $74.99  :ps4:  :pc: 

 

absolver-ps4-box-500-1000.png

 

 

Total War: Warhammer II: Serpent God Edition  - 09/28/17 - $149.00    :pc: 

 

TWW2_SGE_ARRAY_UK.jpg

 

 

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Kiseki Box - 09/28/17 - $154.54+   :ps4: 

 

004-8.jpg

 

 

Fire Emblem Warriors Premium/Treasure Box Edition - 09/28/17 - $173.76+   :switch:   :3ds:

 

003-6.jpg

 

 

 

Culdcept Revolt: Limited Edition - 10/03/17 - $59.99   :3ds: 

 

81F-0gaHxBL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

WWE 2K18 Cena (NUFF) Collector's Edition - 10/03/17 - $149.99    :ps4:   :xb1:

 

wwecena-pid-infographic-2.jpg

 

 

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Mithril Edition - 10/10/17 - $299.99      :ps4:       :xb1:       :pc: 

 

143250LELG.jpg

 

 

Axiom Verge: Multiverse Edition - $29.99 - 10/17/17   :ps4:   :switch:   :vita:   :wiiu:  

 

All-versions-AXIOM_VERGE_Mock-up-multive

 

 

 

ELEX: Collector's Edition - 10/17/17 - $109.99+   :ps4:   :xb1:    :pc: 

 

81xyJxLXEIL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Collector's Edition  - 10/17/17 - $129.99   :ps4:  :xb1:    :pc:

 

spfbw-collectors-edition-lockup.jpg

 

 

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle  - 10/17/17 - $189.99  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: 

 

715lNzAnPQL._AC_SL1000_.jpg

 

 

Gran Turismo: Sport Collector's Edition   - 10/18/17 - £104.99   :ps4: 

 

26838004670_af147f0aef_z.jpg

 

 

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon Limited Edition - $99.99 - 10/24/17   :ps4:    :switch: 

 

NOA2_Glam-SW_ESRB-_RP_.jpg

 

 

 

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows Limited Edition - 10/24/17 - $49.99    :ps4:    :vita: 

 

yom2_full3d_psv-themed-esrb-_rnf__2.jpg

 

 

Shin Megami Tensei 25th Anniversary Memorial Special Box - 10/26/17 - $149.99   :3ds: 

 

Shin-Megami-Tensei-Strange-Journey-Redux

 

 

Assassins Creed Origins GODS Collector's Edition - 10/27/17 - $119.99  :ps4:    :xb1: 

 

81SS1R3d%2BIL._AC_SL1000_.jpg

 

 

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector's  Edition - 10/27/17 - $100.00    :ps4:    :xb1:    :pc: 

 

 wolf-game-ce.jpg

 

 

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Limited Edition - 10/31/17 - $69.99 - $149.99    :ps4:    :vita: 

 

71yXis87wpL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

Vita CE - 7/03/17


#3 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:48 PM

Official Collector's Edition Gaming Treasury Part 2

November - 2018

 

The House in Fate Morgana: The Forbidden Box Collector's Edition - TBA - TBA  :vita: 

 

C-HSt6SUIAA8Qu3.jpg

 

 

 

Call of Duty WWII Pro/Deployment Edition - 11/03/17 - $99.99+   :ps4:   :xb1: 

 

call-duty-wwii.jpg

 

 

Call of Duty WWII Valor Collection (Pro) - 11/03/17 - $159.99+  :ps4:  :xb1:    

 

ValorEdition_BeautyShot_1000pxV2.jpg

 

 

Demon Gaze II Limited Edition - 11/14/17 - $49.99+    :ps4:     :vita: 

 

dg2-ps4_glamshot_us.jpg

 

 

 

Tokyo Tattoo Girls Limited Edition - 11/14/17 - $39.99    :vita: 

 

TTG_Glamshot_US.jpg

 

 

 

Rime Collector's Edition - 11/14/17 - EUR 52,90  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc:  :switch:

 

81dVILvC4mL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Undertale Collector's Edition - $64.00 - TBA   :ps4:    :pc:    :vita: 

 

product_overhead_main2_00c9b35c-2960-401

 

 

Ys Origins Limited Edition - $59.00 - TBA  :ps4:  :vita: 

 

DFQEIu1UwAAKPnO.jpg

 

 

Ace Attorney 1-6 Premium Edition - TBA - $1,365  :3ds:

 

ace-attorney-premium-edition-1.jpg

 

 

____________________________________________________________________________

2018

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Premium Edition - 01/19/18 - $79.99  :ps4: 

 

premium-edition-ni-no-kuni-amazon.jpg

 

 

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - King's Edition - 01/19/18 - £159.99  :ps4:   :pc: 

 

Ni_No_Kuni_II_Kings_Edition.jpg

 

 

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Collector's Edition - 01/19/18 - $199.99  :ps4: 

 

Ni_No_Kuni_II_Collectors_Edition.jpg

 

 

Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Ultimate Collector's Edition - 01/30/18 - $179.99  :ps4:

 

OBzxobZdDSDA_CE_Beauty_795_780_KR.jpg

 

 

The Longest Five Minutes Limited Edition - TBA - $54.99    :switch: 

 

l5m_3d_themed-esrb_v3.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5: The Father Edition - 02/27/18 - $179.99  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc:

 

91925p6Z3wL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5 Hope County Edition - 02/27/18 - $179.99   :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc: 

 

FarCry-720x404.jpg

 

 

Penny Punching Princess Limited Edition - Spring TBA - $59.99   :switch: 

 

ppp_glamshot_v2.jpg

 

 

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Launch Edition - 03/20/18 - TBA  :ps4:

 

Y6_glam_LE_rev_1502933561.jpg

 

 

 

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life After Hours Premium Edition - 03/20/18 - $89.99  :ps4:

 

Y6_glam_comp_1502933556.jpg

 

 

We Happy Few - 04/13/18 - $149.99 (No Game Included)

 

1502965118_we-happy-few-collectors-editi

 


#4 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:48 PM

Official Collector's Edition Book Corner

July - 2018

 

___________________________________________________________________

September

TBA: NEOGEO: A Visual History

[Bitmap Books - In Stock]

 

cover-mega_large.png?v=1498856190

 

___________________________________________________________________

6th: Destiny 2

Prima Collector's Edition Guide

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

41J3FyDcKuL._SX307_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

8th: The Art of Destiny 2

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

51hXBNukaVL._SY453_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

26th: The Art of Persona 5

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

41n71wL9IEL._SX305_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

October

13th: The Evil Within 2

Prima Collector's Edition Guide

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

51U5o3Lv%2B5L.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

27th: Assassin's Creed Origins

Prima Collector's Edition Guide

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

41dXmzf9o8L._SX307_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

27th: Super Mario Odyssey

Prima Collector's Edition Guide

[Amazon - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

51Qwi4mAEJL.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

27th: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Prima Collector's Edition Guide

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

41Ga1ukf3%2BL.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

November

3rd: Call of Duty WWII: Field Manual

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

51jrOQEzX0L._SX394_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

3rd: Call of Duty WWII:

Prima Collector's Edition Guide

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

51L1WaZaKML.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

3rd: Call of Duty: WWII Deployment Kit

Prima Uber Edition Guide

[Amazon - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

PapwV29.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

7th: The Art of Wolfenstein

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

510KJ--4-vL._SX373_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

December

TBA: SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium

[Bitmap Books - In Stock]

 

Mario2_grande.jpg?v=1489388773

 

___________________________________________________________________

19th: Undisputed Street Fighter

Deluxe Edition

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

51TphXKN7mL._SY458_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

29th: God of War

Prima Collector's Guide Edition

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

31wseOgP6DL._SX307_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

31st: Quake Champions Player's Journal

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

41oWpGWc1OL._SX307_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

31st: Nioh Collector's Edition Strategy Guide

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

41w8RWO98fL._SX431_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

___________________________________________________________________

2018 - February

27th: Far Cry 5 Collector's Edition

Official Strategy Guide

[Amazon - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

149954brp.jpg


#5 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:49 PM

Official Steelbook Completionists Guide & Discussion 2017 - 2018

 

"We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves"

- Buddha

 

August

8th: ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

[Best Buy - In Stock]

 

139347.png

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

11th: Sudden Strike 4 Steelbook Edition - $80.39  :ps4: 

[Zavvi - In Stock]

 

81ZhW7O%2BcBL._SL1500_.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

25th: Agents of Mayhem Steelbook Edition - $99.99  :xb1:

[EB Games AU - In Stock]

 

19424900_433359333704298_561760246621326

____________________________________________________________________________________________

29th: Yakuza Kiwami Steelbook Edition - $22.99+   :ps4: 

[Amazon - In Stock] [Walmart - In Stock]

 

81zcJOZUr8L._AC_SX215_.jpg

____________________________________________________________________________________________

September

18th: Marval vs Capcom: Infinite Deluxe - $89.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

[Gamestop - In Stock]

 

maj-steelbook-shady77-marvel-vs-capcom-i

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

29th: Fifa 18 Exclusive Steelbook Edition - $80.39  :ps4:  :xb1: 

[Zavvi - In Stock]

 

11508960-3244506583744620.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

29th: Forza Motorsport 7 - Ultimate Edition - $99.99  :xb1: 

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

225565_detail_02.png

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

October

10th: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

SOW_GoldEdition_bonusLG.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

17th: Gran Turismo Sport - Limited Edition - $69.99    :ps4: 

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

51kmvQUsXHL.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

17th: South Park: The Fractured but Whole Steelbook Gold Edition - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

spfbw-steelbook-gold-edition-lockup-newe

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

27th: Assassin's Creed Origins Steelbook Gold/Dawn - $109.99+   :ps4:   :xb1:

[Amazon - In Stock[Ubisoft - In stock

 

2cgolqb.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

November

17th: Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Steelbook Dual Pack - $79.99  :3ds: 

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

Pokemon-Ultra-Sun-and-Moon.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

2018 - January

19th: Ni No Kuni II: Princes Edition - £99.99  :ps4: 

[Amazon DE - In Stock] [GAME - In Stock]

 

NNK2_Beautyshot_PRINCES%20EDITION_Deluxe

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition - $59.99  :ps4:

[Amazon - In Stock] [Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock] [Target - In Stock] [Walmart - In Stock]

 

Final-Fantasy-Dissidia-NT_Steelbook-Braw

____________________________________________________________________________________________

2018 - February

27th: Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

[Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

149261brp.jpg


#6 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:49 PM

Official Limited Edition Console Hub

 

____________________________________________________________

September

06th: Limited Edition Destiny 2 Playstation 4 Pro Bundle

[Amazon - In Stock] [Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

d2lead-755x425.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________

15th: Nintendo New 3DS XL Samus Edition - $199.99

[Gamestop - In Stock]

 

New3DSXL_Metroid_Render.0.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________

29th: Super Nintendo Entertainment Center - $79.99 

[Amazon - Soon] [B&H Photo - Soon] [Best Buy - Soon] [Play-Asia - Soon] [Target - Soon] [Walmart - Soon]

 

71DSBOYku8L._AC_SL1200_.jpg


#7 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:50 PM

Deals & Patch Notes

(Remember to price match!)

____________________________________________

Deals

- Battlefield 1 Exclusive Collector's Edition (No Game): - $17.99 (Woot)

Homefront: The Revolution Goliath Edition - $24.99 (Square Enix )

Mafia 3: Collector's Edition - $59.99 (Walmart]

- Square Enix Members Reward Page Updated - (Square Enix)

Tekken 7: Collector's Edition - $79.33 (Amazon)

____________________________________________

Patch Notes

[Vers. 2.1] - 08/23/17

  • Fixed a bunch of links & dates. Edited IS/OOS info. Removed duplicate CEs from 2nd OP. 
  • Elex: Collector's Edition: [CE - Play-Asia]
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Premium/Treasure Box Edition (JP - $173-209): [CE - Amazon JPNin-Nin-GamePlay-Asia]
  • Gran Turismo Sport Collector's Edition: [CE - EB Games AU]
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy: [CE - Best BuyTargetWalmart]
  • Shin Megai Tensei 25th Anniversary Memorial Special Box: [CE - AmiAmiPlay-AsiaNin-Nin-Game]
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole CE (Both CEs now showcased): [CE - AmazonUbisoft
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (JP - $154.54): [CE - Nin-Nin-GamePlay-Asia]

 

[Vers. 2.0] - 08/18/17

 

[Vers. 1.9] - 08/14/17

[Vers. 1.8] - 08/11/17


#8 Nick51705

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:52 PM  

Nick51705

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:52 PM

This is amazing work. Thanks Vogyn!

I assume the patch notes post means you're done reserving posts. If not, let me know and I'll delete.

#9 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:55 PM

NewThread.gif


F3u2Hyi.jpg

#10 Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:55 PM  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:55 PM

Everything's set. Don't know if the first post will be a hit or miss. Figure it'd be easier on people who don't care to look at the pictures and can just go straight for the links. As of right now I've only posted one retailer link per game, guide, & steelbook. I'll add more later. Wanted to keep it as neat as possible on one line so I grouped everything as CE, Book, & SB. The other posts are where that shouldn't be a problem and I kept the same format as previous CE threads. 


#11 Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:57 PM  

Vogyn

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:57 PM

This is amazing work. Thanks Vogyn!

I assume the patch notes post means you're done reserving posts. If not, let me know and I'll delete.

Yeah., we're good. 

 

 

NewThread.gif

I kid you not, this is my favorite anime this year thus far. 


#12 theemadgamer

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:59 PM  

theemadgamer

Posted 11 July 2017 - 11:59 PM

Awesome new thread!


theemadgamer.png

http://dlcquickplay....ser/themadgamer

 

#13 Josef

Posted 12 July 2017 - 12:04 AM  

Josef

Posted 12 July 2017 - 12:04 AM

Thanks for taking the time to do this!


#14 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 12 July 2017 - 12:10 AM

I'm glad you enjoy doing this because that looks like a lot of work.

 

Oh and Culdcept is wrong, it got pushed back to October.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#15 Supplice

Posted 12 July 2017 - 12:21 AM  

Supplice

Posted 12 July 2017 - 12:21 AM

Great work!


#16 deadlykittenpaws  

deadlykittenpaws

Posted 12 July 2017 - 12:38 AM

It's so beautiful I might cry

#17 Mako1215

Posted 12 July 2017 - 01:58 AM  

Mako1215

Posted 12 July 2017 - 01:58 AM

Amazing. Love it./



First, how can you claim prior non-existance to devalue a movement? I am sure the civil rights movement would love that. "Well, there was no movement to free the slaves before, so why is it relavent now?"

518793.png

518793.png

#18 NiiNJA

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:06 AM  

NiiNJA

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:06 AM

ooh shiny


#19 WingsDJY

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:45 AM  

WingsDJY

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:45 AM

Ah, that new thread smell!
"Ha! I like your style, you make up your own rules just like me." - Cave Johnson

#20 itzd4n

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:08 AM  

itzd4n

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:08 AM

Thanks for all the hard work!

qnwz8j.jpg

 

:ps4: Overwatch/Bloodborne/Transistor   ::   :vita: Valkyrie Drive Bhikkuni  ::   :3ds: Pokemon Moon

#21 AvengedBacklog

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:10 AM  

AvengedBacklog

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:10 AM

Great thread! Thanks for your work on this!

Garrus_Lannister.png

#22 Fatbot3

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:16 AM  

Fatbot3

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:16 AM

Great thread.

 

1. Got a damaged FFXII steelbook from BB in the mail.

2. Returned to store for replacement.

3. None in store, on the site, or available for order.

4. Ordered from Amazon with free one day shipping in Best Buy store at the returns counter.

 

Bravo, Best Buy, your helping Amazon slowly kill you, but at least you make us do it in person.


#23 willozsy

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:28 AM  

willozsy

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:28 AM

damn i need that DJMax CE!!! Thank you for the good work Vogyn!


maydayofhighbury.png

#24 chnandler_bong

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:11 AM  

chnandler_bong

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:11 AM

Mmmmmm...wait I don't smell anything.

 

@Vogyn - In the first post, how will you handle if a CE is available at more than one location?


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

#25 bradbo

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:15 AM  

bradbo

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:15 AM

Straight up collusion.

#26 Chrono Gear

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:20 AM  

Chrono Gear

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:20 AM

I want that metroid legacy edition! Ugh


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

ach.png
PM me if interested in my iTunes Credit, Legend of Zelda CE (GCN), XBLA codes, and more!

#27 Batto47  

Batto47

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:53 AM

I appreciate the hard work!


#28 Bumslie

Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:18 AM  

Bumslie

Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:18 AM

Good work Vogyn!

BumslieOG.png

syepc.gif

 

 

 

#29 Nick51705

Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:21 AM  

Nick51705

Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:21 AM

Great thread.

1. Got a damaged FFXII steelbook from BB in the mail.
2. Returned to store for replacement.
3. None in store, on the site, or available for order.
4. Ordered from Amazon with free one day shipping in Best Buy store at the returns counter.

Bravo, Best Buy, your helping Amazon slowly kill you, but at least you make us do it in person.


Until you get this

https://www.reddit.c...2HS&sh=d8a1c28c

#30 prateeko

Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:40 AM  

prateeko

Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:40 AM

Damn this looks great! Thanks for all the hard work!!
