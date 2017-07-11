Official Collector's Edition Compilation VIII - 2017 & 2018

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:16 AM

Great thread.

1. Got a damaged FFXII steelbook from BB in the mail.

2. Returned to store for replacement.

3. None in store, on the site, or available for order.

4. Ordered from Amazon with free one day shipping in Best Buy store at the returns counter.

Bravo, Best Buy, your helping Amazon slowly kill you, but at least you make us do it in person.