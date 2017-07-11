Official Collector's Edition
Compilation VIII - 2017 & 2018
Includes Books, Consoles, Games, & Steelbooks
Console, Game, Guide, & Steelbook List of 2017
___________________________________________________________________
[:January]
17th: Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
17th: Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star: [CE - Gamespot] [Book] [SB]
20th: Gravity Rush 2: [CE] [Complete Guide - Play Asia] [Art Book - Play Asia]
24th: Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD Final Chapter Prologue: [LE - Square Enix] [Book] [SB]
24th: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB]
24th: Tales of Berseria: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy] [Book] [SB]
24th: Yakuza 0: [CE - Gematsu] [Book] [SB]
31st: Hitman: The Complete First Season: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]
___________________________________________________________________
[:February]
14th: For Honor: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB - Amazon UK]
14th: Sniper Elite 4: [CE - EB Games AU] [Book] [SB]
17th: Halo Wars 2: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
28th: Horizon Zero Dawn: [CE - Amazon] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Amazon]
28th: Torment: Tides of Numenera: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB - Game]
___________________________________________________________________
[:March]
03rd: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
07th: Nier: Automata: [CE - Square Enix] [Book - Play Asia] [SB - Amazon UK]
07th: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - Barnes & Noble] [SB - Amazon UK]
14th: Danganronpa 1-2 Reload: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
21st: Mass Effect: Andromeda: [CE - Bioware] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Best Buy]
21st: Anima: Gate of Memories: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB]
21st: Touhou Genso Wanderer: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
23rd: RE:Zero - Starting Life in a New World: [CE - Amazon JP] [Book] [SB]
28th: Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5: [CE] [Book] [SB]
28th: MLB The Show 17: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB - Amazon, Gamestop]
31st: Deformers: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:April]
04th: Persona 5: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Gamestop]
11th: Stardew Valley: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy] [Book] [SB]
20th: Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadowa of Valentia: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy] [Book] [SB]
28th: Dawn of War III: [CE - Relic] [Book] [SB]
28th: Little Nightmares: [CE - Amazon, Gamestop, Best Buy] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:May]
05th: Prey: [CE - EB Games AU] [Book - Amazon, Bethesda, Gamestop] [SB - Best Buy]
09th: Birthdays the Beginning: [CE - Amazon, Gamestop, NISA] [Book] [SB]
16th: Bloodborne: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
16th: Injustice 2: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon, Gamestop]
23rd: Disgaea 5: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:June:]
02nd: Tekken 7: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop] [Book] [SB - Best Buy, EB Games AU]
06th: Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku!: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
06th: The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind: [CE - Amazon, Gamestop] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Amazon UK]
20th: God Wars Future Past: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
20th: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood: [CE - Square Enix] [Book] [SB - Micro Mania FR]
24th: Radiant History: Perfect Chronology: [CE - Play Asia] [Book] [SB]
27th: RPG Maker Fes: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
27th: Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:July:]
06th: Dark Rose Valkyrie: [CE - Iffy's] [Book] [SB]
11th: Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age: [CE - Square Enix] [Book - Amazon, Best Buy] [SB - Square Enix]
18th: Yonder The Cloud Chronicles: [CE - Signature Edition] [Book] [SB]
25th: Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star: [CE - Dual Shockers] [Book] [SB]
26th: Unbox: Newbie's Adventure: [CE - Signature Edition] [Book] [SB]
27th: Sonic the Hedgehog 25th Anniversary Art Book CE: [Book - Cook & Becker]
28th: DJMAX Respect: [CE - Gematsu] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:August:]
08th: Lawbreakers: [CE - Signature Edition] [Book] [SB]
08th: ARK Survival Evolved: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB - Best Buy, Gamestop, Target]
11th: Sudden Strike 4: [CE] [Book] [SB - Zavvi]
15th: Sonic Mania: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop] [Book] [SB]
25th: Agents of Mayhem: [CE] [Book] [SB - EB Games AU]
25th: Naruto Shippuuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, Target , Walmart]
27th: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:September:]
TBA: NEOGEO: A Visual History: [Book - Bitmap Books]
05th: Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
06th: Destiny 2: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy] [Book - Amazon, Gamestop] [SB - Gamestop]
06th: Playstation 4 Pro Destiny 2 Bundle: [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
12th: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
15th: Metroid Samus Returns: [CE - Amazon, Amazon ES, Best Buy, Gamestop] [Book] [SB]
15th: Nintendo New 3DS XL - Samus Edition: [CE - Gamestop]
19th: Marval vs Capcom: Infinite: [CE - Best Buy, Gamestop] [Book] [SB - Gamestop]
22nd: Project CARS 2: [CE - Amazon UK, EB Games AU] [Book] [SB]
26th: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
26th: Fallout 4 Game of the Year Pip-Boy Edition: [CE - Amazon, Gamestop]
28th: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: [CE - Amazon JP, Nin-Nin-Game, Play-Asia]
28th: Total War Hammer II: [CE - Total War] [Book] [SB]
28th: Fire Emblem Warriors: [CE - Amazon JP, Nin-Nin-Game, Play-Asia] [Book] [SB]
29th: Fifa 18: [CE] [Book] [SB - Zavvi]
29th: Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic: [CE - Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Play-Asia, Target, Walmart]
29th: Yakuza Kiwami: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, Walmart]
TBA: Absolver: [CE - Special Reserve Games]
TBA: Dark Souls: The Vinyl Trilogy: [Music - Twitter (Info)]
TBA: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Vinyl: [Music - iam8bit]
___________________________________________________________________
[:October:]
3rd: Culdcept Revolt: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, NISA]
3rd: Forza Motorsport 7: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]
10th: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War: [CE - Gamestop] [Book] [SB - Amazon]
13th: The Evil Within 2: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
13th: WWE 2K18: [CE - 2K Store, WWE Shop] [Book] [SB]
17th: Axiom Verge: [CE - Amazon, Bad Land Indie, Best Buy] [Book] [SB]
17th: ELEX: [CE - Amazon, Play-Asia] [Book] [SB]
17th: Gran Turismo Sport: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]
18th: Gran Turismo Sport: [CE - Amazon UK, EB Games AU] [Book] [SB]
17th: South Park: The Fractured but Whole Collector's Edition: [CE - Ubisoft] [SB - Amazon]
17th: South Park: The Fractured but Whole Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle: [CE - Amazon]
24th: Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon: [CE - NISA]
24th: Yomawari: Midnight Shadows: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
26th: Shin Megami Tensei 25th Anniversary: [CE - AmiAmi, Play-Asia, Nin-Nin-Game]
27th: Assassin's Creed Origins: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - Amazon] [SB - Gamestop]
27th: Super Mario Odyssey: [CE] [Book - Amazon, Gamestop] [SB]
27th: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: [CE - Amazon] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
31st: Tokyo Xanadu eX+: [CE - Amazon] [Book] [SB]
TBA: The House in Fata Morgana: [CE - Twitter (Info)] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:November:]
03rd: Call of Duty WWII: [CE - Best Buy, Gamestop] [SB]
03rd: Call of Duty WWII Valor Collection (Pro): [CE - EB Games AU, Gamestop]
03rd: Call of Duty WWII Books: [Deployment Kit - Amazon] [Field Manual - Amazon] [Prima - Amazon]
14th: Demon Gaze II: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
14th: Rime: [CE - Amazon ES] [Book] [SB]
14th: Tokyo Tattoo Girls: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
17th: Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon: [CE] [Book] [SB - Amazon]
21st: The Art of Wolfenstein II: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:December:]
TBA: SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium: [CE] [Book - Bitmap Books] [SB]
19th: Street Fighter: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
29th: God of War: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
31st: Nioh: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
31st: Quake Champions: [CE] [Book - Amazon] [SB]
TBA: Ace Attorney 1-6 Premium Edition: [Info - Nintendo Everything]
TBA: Undertale: [CE - Fangamer] [Book] [SB]
TBA: Ys Origin: [CE Info - Limited Run Games] [Book] [SB]
Console, Game, Guide, & Steelbook List of 2018
___________________________________________________________________
[:January:]
19th: Ni No Kuni II Prince Edition: [SB - Amazon DE, GAME]
19th: Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition: [CE - Amazon, Bandai Namco, Gamestop]
19th: Ni No Kuni II King's Edition: [CE - Amazon DE, Amazon UK, GAME, Rice Digital, ShopTo]
19th: Ni No Kuni II Collector's Edition: [CE - Amazon, Bandai Namco, Best Buy, Gamestop]
30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition: [SB Info - Nova Crystallis]
(continued): [SB - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, Walmart]
30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Ultimate Collector's Edition: [CE - Square Enix Store]
TBA: The Longest 5 Minutes: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:February:]
27th: Far Cry 5: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - Amazon, Gamestop] [SB - Amazon, Gamestop]
27th: Far Cry 5 The Father Edition: [CE - Amazon DE, Amazon UK, EB Games AU, OzGameShop, Ubisoft EU]
___________________________________________________________________
[:March:]
20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Launch Edition: [CE Info - Hardcore Gamer]
20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life After Hours Premium Edition: [CE - Amazon]
TBA: Penny Punching Princess: [CE - NISA] [Book] [SB]
___________________________________________________________________
[:April:]
13th: We Happy Few: [CE Info - Neowin]