CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Preorder Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Steelbook Dual Pack 79.99 (63.99 Prime) *Amazon Exclusive*

By ARunningNoodle, Jul 12 2017 02:31 PM
pokemon ultra sun and moon nintendo preorder

#1 ARunningNoodle   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   229 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

ARunningNoodle

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:31 PM

Just announced and live on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1

 


#2 Sunrisecityrider   Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down CAGiversary!   2252 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:41 PM

This is already found in the collectors thread.

#3 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4601 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:43 PM

Meh...it's been losing its appeal. i might actually pass this year. 

 

This is already found in the collectors thread.

 

But nobody checkSms that...lol


"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

#4 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2240 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:49 PM

... So they stopped combining them, and now are just doing separate revisions? C'mon, Nintendo.


#5 ARunningNoodle   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   229 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

ARunningNoodle

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:15 PM

They are both versions in that edition... not sure what you mean

#6 realbigexplosion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1323 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

realbigexplosion

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:18 PM

They are both versions in that edition... not sure what you mean

I'm guessing he meant that there used to be a single updated version of the game (Yellow, Crystal, Emerald, Platinum), but the updates have more recently been split (Black 2 and White 2, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon).


Currently Playing:  Games

#7 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:26 PM

Thanks for posting op. ~$65 with prime isn't bad for both, especially considering they'll probably flip for more than that in the near future.

#8 cheapgamer 23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   954 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

cheapgamer 23

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:40 PM

Thanks for posting op. ~$65 with prime isn't bad for both, especially considering they'll probably flip for more than that in the near future.

I don't know about the flipping part. I recently just brought the first steelbook with both of the games for $40.

#9 Sunrisecityrider   Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down CAGiversary!   2252 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:50 PM

I don't know about the flipping part. I recently just brought the first steelbook with both of the games for $40.

Sent from my Nexus 6P using Tapatalk


Brought? Is this really a thing? As in using the word brought instead of bought and sell instead of sale? I see a couple people post this on here consistently and it's weird to see this improper use of the words.

#10 Humble Odin  

Humble Odin

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:50 PM

I don't know about the flipping part. I recently just brought the first steelbook with both of the games for $40.

Sent from my Nexus 6P using Tapatalk

That's absurd, the steelbook alone is going for 20-35~ reguarly on ebay


#11 cheapgamer 23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   954 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

cheapgamer 23

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:56 PM

That's absurd, the steelbook alone is going for 20-35~ reguarly on ebay

That exactly where I bought it.

#12 Dojorkan   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   132 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Dojorkan

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:03 PM

If only Nintendo actually released some info about the game itself before announcing a steelbook. Literally all we know is that there are new forms for the Legendaries.Thats it.


#13 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:23 PM

I have steel book for the first 2 so I might as well do it for this one too.

#14 Chrono Gear   For the Horde! CAGiversary!   4889 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Chrono Gear

Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:18 PM

Thought prime discount doesn't work on special editions anymore. Needless to say I was surprised when I saw it come up that way on my dummy account. Does amazon keep your prime discount on preorders if you aren't prime when it ships?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#15 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4601 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:32 PM

Brought? Is this really a thing? As in using the word brought instead of bought and sell instead of sale? I see a couple people post this on here consistently and it's weird to see this improper use of the words.

Woah, Sunrise have a Snickers! lol It's possible that he mistakenly sneaked an R in there. You're not saleing (haha) me on the possibility that he did it on purpose 


"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

#16 Mostly Human   Turtle Soup CAGiversary!   1071 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Mostly Human

Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:43 PM

First one looks better. Might be someone desperate for money on eBay to sell for 40. You can get 55 just on Amazon trading it in, or 30 after fees on ebay.

#17 Sunrisecityrider   Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down CAGiversary!   2252 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 12 July 2017 - 07:08 PM

Woah, Sunrise have a Snickers! lol It's possible that he mistakenly sneaked an R in there. You're not saleing (haha) me on the possibility that he did it on purpose


Ha! I read my shit back and I can see how I can come of kinda jerky. But I do see this as more common than you would expect. Actually googled it and came up with nothing definitive. Oh well. Back to surfing the web while on the clock.

#18 the_vahngo  

the_vahngo

Posted 12 July 2017 - 07:30 PM

hard pass


#19 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:03 PM

This is an Amazon exclusive again right?

#20 slidecage   Nothing to say CAGiversary!   29313 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

slidecage

Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:07 PM

got burned on the last  time thinking these be rare  PASs


#21 bn222  

bn222

Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:08 PM

The inside cover art looks freaking awesome, way better than the actual cover.

#22 ck0  

ck0

Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:11 PM

bought the steelbook the last time. never got around to playing it.  

i got rid of both of them during the gamestop 60% boost for what I paid; kept the steel.  


#23 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:50 PM

Correct me if I'm wrong, but these games are supposed to be "sequels" or alternate stories that do not make Sun/Moon obsolete?  I hate that Amazon no longer allows you to change the shipping address if an item is sold out which prevents me from selling an item that I decide to change my mind on last minute.  


#24 moopher   Electric Pizza CAGiversary!   1057 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

moopher

Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:54 PM

Thought prime discount doesn't work on special editions anymore. Needless to say I was surprised when I saw it come up that way on my dummy account. Does amazon keep your prime discount on preorders if you aren't prime when it ships?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


You know, I saw the Prime 20% off discount on another special edition the other day and it didn't even raise any flags, I'll have to figure out which one that was.

#25 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2240 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 12 July 2017 - 09:32 PM

I'm guessing he meant that there used to be a single updated version of the game (Yellow, Crystal, Emerald, Platinum), but the updates have more recently been split (Black 2 and White 2, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon).

Yeah, I didn't know that, I think Emerald was the last one of those I played. After that I just got one of the regular versions every now and then. I thought this was a new thing.


#26 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   1995 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:00 PM

If anyone wants to trade me their copy for my RIDE TO HELL RETRIBUTION LIMITED COLLECTORS EDITION lmk. 


#27 DS9   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   333 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

DS9

Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:04 PM

got burned on the last  time thinking these be rare  PASs

And this is what video game community is all about now. Making money


#28 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 12 July 2017 - 11:00 PM

got burned on the last  time thinking these be rare  PASs

 

arrrr matey


#29 Liquid Metal   hasta la vista my ass!!!!!!! CAGiversary!   2761 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

Liquid Metal

Posted 12 July 2017 - 11:02 PM

No one should preorder this. Wait till it drops like a stone.


#30 ar4757   Makoto x Joker is canon CAGiversary!   718 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

ar4757

Posted 12 July 2017 - 11:25 PM

Correct me if I'm wrong, but these games are supposed to be "sequels" or alternate stories that do not make Sun/Moon obsolete?  I hate that Amazon no longer allows you to change the shipping address if an item is sold out which prevents me from selling an item that I decide to change my mind on last minute.  

Nintendo/GameFreak's being incredibly vague. I think the community, based on the wording of what we do know, noticed they described these games exactly how Emerald/Platinum got described. In other words this is likely a 3rd version that got split up to make more $$$, not a sequel


