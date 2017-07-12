Preorder Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Steelbook Dual Pack 79.99 (63.99 Prime) *Amazon Exclusive*

Just announced and live on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1
Jump to content
Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:31 PM
Just announced and live on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1
Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:41 PM
Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:43 PM
Meh...it's been losing its appeal. i might actually pass this year.
This is already found in the collectors thread.
But nobody checkSms that...lol
Posted 12 July 2017 - 02:49 PM
... So they stopped combining them, and now are just doing separate revisions? C'mon, Nintendo.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:15 PM
Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:18 PM
They are both versions in that edition... not sure what you mean
I'm guessing he meant that there used to be a single updated version of the game (Yellow, Crystal, Emerald, Platinum), but the updates have more recently been split (Black 2 and White 2, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon).
Currently Playing: Games
Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:26 PM
Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:40 PM
I don't know about the flipping part. I recently just brought the first steelbook with both of the games for $40.
Thanks for posting op. ~$65 with prime isn't bad for both, especially considering they'll probably flip for more than that in the near future.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:50 PM
I don't know about the flipping part. I recently just brought the first steelbook with both of the games for $40.
Sent from my Nexus 6P using Tapatalk
Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:50 PM
I don't know about the flipping part. I recently just brought the first steelbook with both of the games for $40.
Sent from my Nexus 6P using Tapatalk
That's absurd, the steelbook alone is going for 20-35~ reguarly on ebay
Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:56 PM
That exactly where I bought it.
That's absurd, the steelbook alone is going for 20-35~ reguarly on ebay
Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:03 PM
If only Nintendo actually released some info about the game itself before announcing a steelbook. Literally all we know is that there are new forms for the Legendaries.Thats it.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:23 PM
Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:18 PM
Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:32 PM
Brought? Is this really a thing? As in using the word brought instead of bought and sell instead of sale? I see a couple people post this on here consistently and it's weird to see this improper use of the words.
Woah, Sunrise have a Snickers! lol It's possible that he mistakenly sneaked an R in there. You're not saleing (haha) me on the possibility that he did it on purpose
Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:43 PM
Part of the crew, part of the ship.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 07:08 PM
Woah, Sunrise have a Snickers! lol It's possible that he mistakenly sneaked an R in there. You're not saleing (haha) me on the possibility that he did it on purpose
Posted 12 July 2017 - 07:30 PM
hard pass
Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:03 PM
Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:07 PM
got burned on the last time thinking these be rare PASs
Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:08 PM
Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:11 PM
bought the steelbook the last time. never got around to playing it.
i got rid of both of them during the gamestop 60% boost for what I paid; kept the steel.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:50 PM
Correct me if I'm wrong, but these games are supposed to be "sequels" or alternate stories that do not make Sun/Moon obsolete? I hate that Amazon no longer allows you to change the shipping address if an item is sold out which prevents me from selling an item that I decide to change my mind on last minute.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 08:54 PM
Thought prime discount doesn't work on special editions anymore. Needless to say I was surprised when I saw it come up that way on my dummy account. Does amazon keep your prime discount on preorders if you aren't prime when it ships?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Posted 12 July 2017 - 09:32 PM
I'm guessing he meant that there used to be a single updated version of the game (Yellow, Crystal, Emerald, Platinum), but the updates have more recently been split (Black 2 and White 2, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon).
Yeah, I didn't know that, I think Emerald was the last one of those I played. After that I just got one of the regular versions every now and then. I thought this was a new thing.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:00 PM
If anyone wants to trade me their copy for my RIDE TO HELL RETRIBUTION LIMITED COLLECTORS EDITION lmk.
Currently playing: FF112, Zodiac (PS4)
Posted 12 July 2017 - 10:04 PM
got burned on the last time thinking these be rare PASs
And this is what video game community is all about now. Making money
Posted 12 July 2017 - 11:00 PM
got burned on the last time thinking these be rare PASs
arrrr matey
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
Posted 12 July 2017 - 11:02 PM
No one should preorder this. Wait till it drops like a stone.
Posted 12 July 2017 - 11:25 PM
Correct me if I'm wrong, but these games are supposed to be "sequels" or alternate stories that do not make Sun/Moon obsolete? I hate that Amazon no longer allows you to change the shipping address if an item is sold out which prevents me from selling an item that I decide to change my mind on last minute.
Nintendo/GameFreak's being incredibly vague. I think the community, based on the wording of what we do know, noticed they described these games exactly how Emerald/Platinum got described. In other words this is likely a 3rd version that got split up to make more $$$, not a sequel
Now for the picture of the day:
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
[H]: Used Limited Edition White Wii U 32GB Deluxe Bundle [W] $225 Paypal, Shipping Incl.
Started by maximumzero, 18 Aug 2017 Wii U, Nintendo, Mario and 4 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Tons of retro and Nintendo games - Looking for Trade
Started by ALMEHDAAOL, 15 Aug 2017 retro, Nintendo, SNES, GB, NES and 2 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
HAVE: Dragon Quest 4 (DS) sealed, Pokemon Nendoroid (New!), Rocket Knight Adventures promo card... WANT: Paypal, SNES games...
Started by NathanOfLight, 31 Jul 2017 Dragon Quest, Pokemon, DS and 1 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Win $35 in Nintendo eShop credit to Celebrate the Launch of Splatoon 2!
Started by AdamRoffel, 04 Jul 2017 Nintendo, Splatoon 2, Giveaway and 3 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
H: 400+ Assorted Retro Games -- W: Retro Games / Manuals
Started by ustor, 01 Jul 2017 Retro, Sega, Nintendo and 2 more...
|