Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Gears of War 4 controller and Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition $64.99 at Groupon.

By boogie4114, Jul 12 2017 03:16 PM

#1 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:16 PM

https://www.groupon....me-w-controller

Paypal sent me an additional 20% off coupon if I use PayPal to purchase it but I won't post the code here since I don't know if it's single use making it $52 plus tax which I don't think is a bad deal for both.

#2 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7965 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:34 PM

This?
 
https://www.groupon....me-w-controller
 
Something in your URL isn't working.
 
EDIT - mine too apparently.
 

https://www.groupon.com/deals/gg-xbox-one-gears-of-war-4-ultimate-edition-game-w-controller

Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

#3 Suikodn   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Suikodn

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:34 PM

Also found it posted on slickdeals but can't get it to work. New customers only?

https://slickdeals.n...teSearchV2Algo1

#4 Suikodn   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Suikodn

Posted 12 July 2017 - 03:38 PM

Seems to work if it's shortened...weird

https://goo.gl/GYR6Kh

#5 DeepSea  

DeepSea

Posted 12 July 2017 - 04:57 PM

*Groupon Offer Terms & Conditions: New Customers Only. Customer must click through from the email to activate offer and then enter PAYPAL30 at checkout to receive discount. Exclusive and non-transferable. Valid 1 Local unit per transaction; max 1 Local deal per customer. Ends 7/16/2017 at 8:59 PM PST. Up to $50 discount per deal. Can't be combined with other offers or promotions. Exclusions apply.

Terms above for the 30% off coupon. I can't manage to get the code to work either. I'm a first time customer for sure so a bit odd. Going to try again later on a computer. It could be mobile that's messing it up.

Edit: Tried it on a computer. It says the promo code doesn't apply for this purchase. Guess I'm not getting it then. I really only wanted a second controller.

#6 R3DH3R0   13 Years and Counting CAGiversary!   2682 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

R3DH3R0

Posted 12 July 2017 - 05:48 PM

The PayPal codes are for local deals only.

Formerly aTaRiFrEaK223

#7 DKSUPERSTAR  

DKSUPERSTAR

Posted 12 July 2017 - 06:45 PM

Can anyone confirm this has the JD Fenix controller? That's what is in the photo, but description only says it has metallic blue dpad... it looks black to me.

#8 EinCB  

EinCB

Posted 22 July 2017 - 12:43 AM

Can anyone confirm this has the JD Fenix controller? That's what is in the photo, but description only says it has metallic blue dpad... it looks black to me.

Copy just arrived - can confirm this is the JD Fenix controller. Haven't played or opened the boxes yet. Hope this helps.


#9 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2965 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 22 July 2017 - 01:25 PM

Got mine yesterday. Groupon ships slow. Jesus. Fenix controller included. And now they send me the $10 off promo code :/

#10 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5645 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 22 July 2017 - 02:45 PM

 

Nothing to do with this deal, just happy to see a kpop (and more so Big Bang) fan on here.


#11 venado19  

venado19

Posted 27 July 2017 - 10:50 PM

seems like a great deal. Plus use code "SALE3" for a extra 10% OFF. image.png

#12 venado19  

venado19

Posted 27 July 2017 - 10:52 PM

link. https://www.groupon....me-w-controller

#13 helpmeplease84   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

helpmeplease84

Posted 28 July 2017 - 04:32 AM

Thanks op been looking for this controller and game

#14 redline   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1005 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

redline

Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

Price dropped on this, $59.99.


#15 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1364 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 08:59 PM

Price dropped on this, $59.99.


So Gears free with a controller pretty much?

#16 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM

I actually want that controller, but I already have two copies of the game lol



 

 

 

#17 CocoCrisps  

CocoCrisps

Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM

I actually want that controller, but I already have two copies of the game lol

I have the red controller and the regular copy of the game. I just want the steelbook.


#18 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   1924 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

I have the red controller and the regular copy of the game. I just want the steelbook.

I bought the console, and got a digital copy, and also bought the Steelbook, which is still sealed.

I just want the JD Phoenix controller for the collection.



 

 

 

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy