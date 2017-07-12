Gears of War 4 controller and Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition $64.99 at Groupon.
Paypal sent me an additional 20% off coupon if I use PayPal to purchase it but I won't post the code here since I don't know if it's single use making it $52 plus tax which I don't think is a bad deal for both.
https://www.groupon....me-w-controller
https://www.groupon.com/deals/gg-xbox-one-gears-of-war-4-ultimate-edition-game-w-controller
https://slickdeals.n...teSearchV2Algo1
https://goo.gl/GYR6Kh
Terms above for the 30% off coupon. I can't manage to get the code to work either. I'm a first time customer for sure so a bit odd. Going to try again later on a computer. It could be mobile that's messing it up.
Edit: Tried it on a computer. It says the promo code doesn't apply for this purchase. Guess I'm not getting it then. I really only wanted a second controller.
Can anyone confirm this has the JD Fenix controller? That's what is in the photo, but description only says it has metallic blue dpad... it looks black to me.
Copy just arrived - can confirm this is the JD Fenix controller. Haven't played or opened the boxes yet. Hope this helps.
Price dropped on this, $59.99.
So Gears free with a controller pretty much?
I actually want that controller, but I already have two copies of the game lol
I have the red controller and the regular copy of the game. I just want the steelbook.
I bought the console, and got a digital copy, and also bought the Steelbook, which is still sealed.
I just want the JD Phoenix controller for the collection.