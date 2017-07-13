Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

GameStop: Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Limited Steelbook Edition $39.99

By SmileyMcSmiles, Jul 13 2017 10:43 AM

#1 SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 13 July 2017 - 10:43 AM

http://www.gamestop....-edition/131897

 

For those still interested in getting the LE Steelbook, AMZ just received more stock. Only place I know that has any left.

 

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1


#2 Mishimaryu  

Mishimaryu

Posted 13 July 2017 - 10:56 AM

It's a cool steelbook, good thing they didn't go with a LE pin again like kingdom hearts.

#3 SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:01 AM

It's a cool steelbook, good thing they didn't go with a LE pin again like kingdom hearts.

Yeah, and it includes the uncompressed OST as well. FFXII handled its LE and Collector's Edition properly.

 

I can't believe they went with an LE pin with KH again!  I have one from the PS3 version, didn't bite for PS4.  Just waiting for cheap standard edition on BF.  Here's hoping KH3 gets a steelbook.


#4 RPGamer246  

RPGamer246

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:04 AM

also available @ gamestop if you're sitting on a ton of credit from july 4th trade deals. initially it was telling me it wouldnt ship to my address but it was an issue with the guide being in my cart as well

 

 http://www.gamestop....-edition/131897


#5 CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:09 AM

Yeah, and it includes the uncompressed OST as well. FFXII handled its LE and Collector's Edition properly.
 
I can't believe they went with an LE pin with KH again!  I have one from the PS3 version, didn't bite for PS4.  Just waiting for cheap standard edition on BF.  Here's hoping KH3 gets a steelbook.


The standard Ed. doesn't have this or did you meant remixed soundtrack? I noticed the LE disc inside the LE is a actually different from the standard ed disc as seen from unboxing videos.

#6 SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:10 AM

edit: nevermind, says theres are no valid shipping options when trying to check out

 

 

also available @ gamestop if you're sitting on a ton of credit from july 4th trade deals

 

 http://www.gamestop....-edition/131897

Thanks for that link. Forgot forgot to check Gamestop...haven't really shopped there in ages.


#7 SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:13 AM

The standard Ed. doesn't have this or did you meant remixed soundtrack? I noticed the LE disc inside the LE is a actually different from the standard ed disc as seen from unboxing videos.

Haven't received my copies yet, but per the description...."digital code to unlock the original soundtrack background music option in-game."


RabbiHick

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:13 AM

I'm such a sucker for this stuff. Told myself I wasn't spending more than 25 on this remaster since I already played it back in the day, but I can't resist the soundtrack options so I'll pay the 40 with prime

#8 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 13 July 2017 - 01:03 PM

Looks like the SB version limited to online only now, no B&Ms seems to carry it

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

#9 Lord Chabelo  

Lord Chabelo

Posted 13 July 2017 - 01:47 PM

Are the odds of us seeing this on the Xbox platforms greater than a snowball's chance in hell?


#10 Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:16 PM

Are the odds of us seeing this on the Xbox platforms greater than a snowball's chance in hell?

Probably not, since the FFX/X-2 and KH remasters never showed up there.


the_vahngo

Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:33 PM

thanks for reminding me to contact support, they charged me $50 even though I pre-ordered back in March


#11 awp  

awp

Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:44 PM

Had a $10 credit for ordering through Alexa on Prime Day so figured WTH? And grabbed this. Was on the fence on the remaster but $30 and a steel book pushed me over the edge.

spoonTRex

Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:47 PM

Haven't received my copies yet, but per the description...."digital code to unlock the original soundtrack background music option in-game."

I used my code last night. The game gave me music three options, in the following order: "Original" "Reorchestrated" or "OST". No idea the difference between "Original" and "OST".

 

CZYQtTP.jpg


#12 SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 13 July 2017 - 03:58 PM

I used my code last night. The game gave me music three options, in the following order: "Original" "Reorchestrated" or "OST". No idea the difference between "Original" and "OST".

 

CZYQtTP.jpg

If I remember correctly "Original" is the standard PS2 soundtrack that had compressed audio due to system /disc limitations for its time.

 

OST is the same audio, but at a much greater quality...basically uncompressed.  That's what I plan on using for my first run.  Then modern remix for second run.


#13 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted 13 July 2017 - 04:00 PM

I ordered this from BBY before they sold out... got my copy yesterday and it's a loose disc. 

 

:-/ 


#14 SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 13 July 2017 - 04:06 PM

I ordered this from BBY before they sold out... got my copy yesterday and it's a loose disc. 

 

:-/ 

That sucks man....I feel your pain.  But at least blu-ray discs are much harder to scratch. 

 

Any collateral damage to the disc? 


#15 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted 13 July 2017 - 04:11 PM

That sucks man....I feel your pain.  But at least blu-ray discs are much harder to scratch. 

 

Any collateral damage to the disc? 

I don't open my games until I get around to playing them (in case I decide to dump them beforehand- higher return on eBay if sealed) generally- not really worried about disc damage, never had a disc get damaged from being loose inside the case honestly, even during the rare instances it happened in the PS2/GC days. Just annoying that I had to fix so many PS4 games for this issue... and it's much harder to fix with CEs/SBs. 


elessar123

Posted 13 July 2017 - 05:10 PM

Loose disc in this thing is a feat though. I had trouble getting the disc out.


#20 the_vahngo  

the_vahngo

Posted 13 July 2017 - 05:12 PM

Loose disc in this thing is a feat though. I had trouble getting the disc out.

yea if anything loose disc in a steelbook is a commodity someone might pay a premium for

 

like those defective amiibos people try to sell

 

tumblr_nh0lqgdg2U1u6vtgoo1_500.jpg


#16 Deader2818  

Deader2818

Posted 13 July 2017 - 06:00 PM

If there ever was a picture that summed up the Wii u, that would be it.

#17 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 13 July 2017 - 06:51 PM

If there ever was a picture that summed up the Wii u, that would be it.

Given its posture, WiiU is suddenly a perfect name.


tru_dog8

Posted 13 July 2017 - 09:21 PM

My Gamestop had just put some of the steelbooks out that weren't picked up for preorders.  I used the PUR guide coupon to get the CE Hardcover guide for an extra $0.99.  


#18 AndrewCounty  

AndrewCounty

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:39 PM

I just ordered one off Newegg.  I really wish I hadn't waited til the last minute when I was pretty sure I wanted this.  Would have been great to get it for $40 from prime.


RiPPn

Posted 14 July 2017 - 01:47 AM

I just ordered one off Newegg.  I really wish I hadn't waited til the last minute when I was pretty sure I wanted this.  Would have been great to get it for $40 from prime.

I did the same, I even saw the restock this morning on Amazon and didn't pull the trigger..

 

Edit: Heads up, it's back in stock again on Amazon, just grabbed a copy.


#19 mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:15 AM

It's a cool steelbook, good thing they didn't go with a LE pin again like kingdom hearts.

The pins are likely a Disney thing.  People collect them and some of the rarer ones go for a big chunk of change.


#20 Shadowmoses12  

Shadowmoses12

Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:16 AM

wait this item qualifies for prime then wtf was I charge full price

#21 Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:31 AM

The pins are likely a Disney thing.  People collect them and some of the rarer ones go for a big chunk of change.

Don't judge me!!!

#22 Shadowmoses12  

Shadowmoses12

Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:18 AM

does any one have a picture of their Amazon order with the prime discount

#23 smokeyjoey8  

smokeyjoey8

Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:25 AM

does any one have a picture of their Amazon order with the prime discount

FTmnsUg.png


