GameStop: Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Limited Steelbook Edition $39.99

http://www.gamestop....-edition/131897
For those still interested in getting the LE Steelbook, AMZ just received more stock. Only place I know that has any left.
https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1
Posted 13 July 2017 - 10:43 AM
For those still interested in getting the LE Steelbook, AMZ just received more stock. Only place I know that has any left.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 10:56 AM
Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:01 AM
It's a cool steelbook, good thing they didn't go with a LE pin again like kingdom hearts.
Yeah, and it includes the uncompressed OST as well. FFXII handled its LE and Collector's Edition properly.
I can't believe they went with an LE pin with KH again! I have one from the PS3 version, didn't bite for PS4. Just waiting for cheap standard edition on BF. Here's hoping KH3 gets a steelbook.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:04 AM
also available @ gamestop if you're sitting on a ton of credit from july 4th trade deals. initially it was telling me it wouldnt ship to my address but it was an issue with the guide being in my cart as well
Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:09 AM
Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:10 AM
edit: nevermind, says theres are no valid shipping options when trying to check out
also available @ gamestop if you're sitting on a ton of credit from july 4th trade deals
Thanks for that link. Forgot forgot to check Gamestop...haven't really shopped there in ages.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:13 AM
The standard Ed. doesn't have this or did you meant remixed soundtrack? I noticed the LE disc inside the LE is a actually different from the standard ed disc as seen from unboxing videos.
Haven't received my copies yet, but per the description...."digital code to unlock the original soundtrack background music option in-game."
Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:13 AM
Posted 13 July 2017 - 01:03 PM
Posted 13 July 2017 - 01:47 PM
Are the odds of us seeing this on the Xbox platforms greater than a snowball's chance in hell?
Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:16 PM
Are the odds of us seeing this on the Xbox platforms greater than a snowball's chance in hell?
Probably not, since the FFX/X-2 and KH remasters never showed up there.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:33 PM
thanks for reminding me to contact support, they charged me $50 even though I pre-ordered back in March
Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:44 PM
Posted 13 July 2017 - 02:47 PM
I used my code last night. The game gave me music three options, in the following order: "Original" "Reorchestrated" or "OST". No idea the difference between "Original" and "OST".
Posted 13 July 2017 - 03:58 PM
If I remember correctly "Original" is the standard PS2 soundtrack that had compressed audio due to system /disc limitations for its time.
OST is the same audio, but at a much greater quality...basically uncompressed. That's what I plan on using for my first run. Then modern remix for second run.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 04:00 PM
I ordered this from BBY before they sold out... got my copy yesterday and it's a loose disc.
:-/
Posted 13 July 2017 - 04:06 PM
That sucks man....I feel your pain. But at least blu-ray discs are much harder to scratch.
Any collateral damage to the disc?
Posted 13 July 2017 - 04:11 PM
I don't open my games until I get around to playing them (in case I decide to dump them beforehand- higher return on eBay if sealed) generally- not really worried about disc damage, never had a disc get damaged from being loose inside the case honestly, even during the rare instances it happened in the PS2/GC days. Just annoying that I had to fix so many PS4 games for this issue... and it's much harder to fix with CEs/SBs.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 05:10 PM
Loose disc in this thing is a feat though. I had trouble getting the disc out.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 05:12 PM
yea if anything loose disc in a steelbook is a commodity someone might pay a premium for
like those defective amiibos people try to sell
Posted 13 July 2017 - 06:00 PM
Posted 13 July 2017 - 06:51 PM
If there ever was a picture that summed up the Wii u, that would be it.
Given its posture, WiiU is suddenly a perfect name.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 09:21 PM
My Gamestop had just put some of the steelbooks out that weren't picked up for preorders. I used the PUR guide coupon to get the CE Hardcover guide for an extra $0.99.
Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:39 PM
I just ordered one off Newegg. I really wish I hadn't waited til the last minute when I was pretty sure I wanted this. Would have been great to get it for $40 from prime.
Posted 14 July 2017 - 01:47 AM
I just ordered one off Newegg. I really wish I hadn't waited til the last minute when I was pretty sure I wanted this. Would have been great to get it for $40 from prime.
Edit: Heads up, it's back in stock again on Amazon, just grabbed a copy.
Edit: Heads up, it's back in stock again on Amazon, just grabbed a copy.
Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:15 AM
The pins are likely a Disney thing. People collect them and some of the rarer ones go for a big chunk of change.
Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:16 AM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:31 AM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:18 AM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:25 AM
does any one have a picture of their Amazon order with the prime discount