GameStop: Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Limited Steelbook Edition $39.99

Posted 13 July 2017 - 11:01 AM

It's a cool steelbook, good thing they didn't go with a LE pin again like kingdom hearts.

Yeah, and it includes the uncompressed OST as well. FFXII handled its LE and Collector's Edition properly.

I can't believe they went with an LE pin with KH again! I have one from the PS3 version, didn't bite for PS4. Just waiting for cheap standard edition on BF. Here's hoping KH3 gets a steelbook.