Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Microsoft store deals

By unFunGames, Jul 14 2017 03:25 PM

#1 unFunGames  

unFunGames

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:25 PM

Destiny - The Taken King Legendary Edition $7.99

Life is Strange $7.99

Lisa Loeb Rally EVO $7.99

Transformers: Devastation $7.99

TMNT Mutants in Manhattan $9.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition $7.99


#2 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   335 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:28 PM

Oh, man, Lisa Loeb Rally is my favorite 90s jam.

"You say ... there's a sharp right 100 yards ahead ..."

#3 benjamouth   Thanks Larry Davis for the sig !! CAGiversary!   7530 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

benjamouth

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:30 PM

I thought that Rally game was terrible and I like Rally games.

 

Damn you Lisa Loeb !!!


OuN33jx.png


the+Woodmeister.pngr3jm5K2gQUCv3J-E0gqcBQ2.gif

 

 

#4 unFunGames  

unFunGames

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:34 PM

Oh, man, Lisa Loeb Rally is my favorite 90s jam.

"You say ... there's a sharp right 100 yards ahead ..."

And you say...I crash so all the time...so!?


#5 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7965 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:38 PM

My local stores are worthless...

Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

#6 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2240 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:42 PM

And you say...I crash so all the time...so!?

And I thought that curve was simple, and I thought I had a good run,

And now that I have finished, now I know that I only placed second.


#7 unFunGames  

unFunGames

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:54 PM

lisaloeb.png


#8 gantt   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2958 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

gantt

Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:56 PM

DI OOS already.

 

Different day, same MS Store crap.


#9 Katsumi   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1365 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Katsumi

Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:11 PM

Thanks! I picked up Life is Strange. I had just enough Xbox credit to cover it :) To Gamestop it goes!


5wugTSx.png

#10 boneless   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1601 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

boneless

Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:15 PM

The Loeb jokes in this thread are better than the deals. 😂

Sent from my XT1575 using Tapatalk

#11 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   788 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:23 PM

Someone should send her a link to this on Twitter. I'd support this game on Kickstarter.

#12 bgame2   Pure Cag Smoothness CAGiversary!   3503 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

bgame2

Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:02 PM

She has 62.4K followers on Twitter which is likely more people than actually owned Loeb Rally Evo:

 

From pretendracecars.net:

 

Climbing to 5,000 owners in the middle of February 2016, almost half of all individuals who bought Rally Evo promptly requested a refund for the title


Looking to slowly build a youtube channel.   Any help is appreciated.

#13 axeraider15   CAG and Collector CAGiversary!   17 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

axeraider15

Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:54 PM

I ordered a copy of TMNT, Thanks.

 

Only that and Life is Strange weren't sold out


#14 ajourneywelove  

ajourneywelove

Posted 14 July 2017 - 06:05 PM

I ordered a copy of TMNT, Thanks.

 

Only that and Life is Strange weren't sold out

Same - although I do want to try out TMNT first. Grew up watching the cartoons when I was a kid.


Blurbs about Finance, Travel, Books, and Video Games

#15 unFunGames  

unFunGames

Posted 14 July 2017 - 06:28 PM

Same - although I do want to try out TMNT first. Grew up watching the cartoons when I was a kid.

TMNT had a lot of potential and it gets off to a good start, but I feel like they just tried to do too much with it


#16 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2240 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 14 July 2017 - 06:59 PM

She has 62.4K followers on Twitter which is likely more people than actually owned Loeb Rally Evo:

 

From pretendracecars.net:

 

Climbing to 5,000 owners in the middle of February 2016, almost half of all individuals who bought Rally Evo promptly requested a refund for the title

I just don't get why someone would go for this thing when Dirt exists.


#17 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted 18 July 2017 - 06:59 AM

On 7/14 I ordered 1 copy of TMNT & 1 copy of Life is Strange because I only had enough MS credit to cover that.

Today, 7/17, I received 2 copies of TMNT & 3 copies of Life is Strange.

I WIN!

Sent from my SGH-M919 using Tapatalk

#18 Katsumi   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1365 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Katsumi

Posted 18 July 2017 - 01:51 PM

I also received double the copies of what I ordered. This happened the last time I used the Microsoft store back in 2015. Apparently they aren't concerned enough to fix it in the past 2 years lol


5wugTSx.png

#19 Alexpguy  

Alexpguy

Posted 18 July 2017 - 02:36 PM

On 7/14 I ordered 1 copy of TMNT & 1 copy of Life is Strange because I only had enough MS credit to cover that.

Today, 7/17, I received 2 copies of TMNT & 3 copies of Life is Strange.

I WIN!

Sent from my SGH-M919 using Tapatalk

Life is strange indeed.

$5 Collector - Highlighting Good Games at Great Prices Anyone Can Find

#20 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3016 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted 18 July 2017 - 03:38 PM

My order got screwed up too, but not in a good way.  I ordered Lisa Loeb Evo Rally but got some other rally game.  Very disappointed.


#21 alucardus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   301 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

alucardus

Posted 18 July 2017 - 03:43 PM

On 7/14 I ordered 1 copy of TMNT & 1 copy of Life is Strange because I only had enough MS credit to cover that.

Today, 7/17, I received 2 copies of TMNT & 3 copies of Life is Strange.

But did you get charged 2/3x lol.
I WIN!

Sent from my SGH-M919 using Tapatalk


#22 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted 18 July 2017 - 04:07 PM

On 7/14 I ordered 1 copy of TMNT & 1 copy of Life is Strange because I only had enough MS credit to cover that.

Today, 7/17, I received 2 copies of TMNT & 3 copies of Life is Strange.

But did you get charged 2/3x lol.
I WIN!

Sent from my SGH-M919 using Tapatalk

No extra charges.

Sent from my SGH-M919 using Tapatalk
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy