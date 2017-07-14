Microsoft store deals

Destiny - The Taken King Legendary Edition $7.99
Transformers: Devastation $7.99
TMNT Mutants in Manhattan $9.99
Dead Island Definitive Edition $7.99
Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:28 PM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:30 PM
I thought that Rally game was terrible and I like Rally games.
Damn you Lisa Loeb !!!
Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:34 PM
Oh, man, Lisa Loeb Rally is my favorite 90s jam.
"You say ... there's a sharp right 100 yards ahead ..."
And you say...I crash so all the time...so!?
Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:38 PM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:42 PM
And I thought that curve was simple, and I thought I had a good run,
And now that I have finished, now I know that I only placed second.
Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:54 PM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 03:56 PM
DI OOS already.
Different day, same MS Store crap.
Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:11 PM
Thanks! I picked up Life is Strange. I had just enough Xbox credit to cover it To Gamestop it goes!
Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:15 PM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 04:23 PM
Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:02 PM
She has 62.4K followers on Twitter which is likely more people than actually owned Loeb Rally Evo:
From pretendracecars.net:
Climbing to 5,000 owners in the middle of February 2016, almost half of all individuals who bought Rally Evo promptly requested a refund for the title
Posted 14 July 2017 - 05:54 PM
I ordered a copy of TMNT, Thanks.
Only that and Life is Strange weren't sold out
Posted 14 July 2017 - 06:05 PM
Same - although I do want to try out TMNT first. Grew up watching the cartoons when I was a kid.
Posted 14 July 2017 - 06:28 PM
Same - although I do want to try out TMNT first. Grew up watching the cartoons when I was a kid.
TMNT had a lot of potential and it gets off to a good start, but I feel like they just tried to do too much with it
Posted 14 July 2017 - 06:59 PM
I just don't get why someone would go for this thing when Dirt exists.
Posted 18 July 2017 - 06:59 AM
Posted 18 July 2017 - 01:51 PM
I also received double the copies of what I ordered. This happened the last time I used the Microsoft store back in 2015. Apparently they aren't concerned enough to fix it in the past 2 years lol
Posted 18 July 2017 - 02:36 PM
Life is strange indeed.
On 7/14 I ordered 1 copy of TMNT & 1 copy of Life is Strange because I only had enough MS credit to cover that.
Today, 7/17, I received 2 copies of TMNT & 3 copies of Life is Strange.
I WIN!
Posted 18 July 2017 - 03:38 PM
My order got screwed up too, but not in a good way. I ordered Lisa Loeb Evo Rally but got some other rally game. Very disappointed.
Posted 18 July 2017 - 03:43 PM
But did you get charged 2/3x lol.
I WIN!
Posted 18 July 2017 - 04:07 PM
No extra charges.
But did you get charged 2/3x lol.
I WIN!
