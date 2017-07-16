Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition X360 (now BC with X1) - $10 at Walmart

https://www.walmart....5&wl13=&veh=sem
This just became compatible with Xbox One.
Posted 16 July 2017 - 12:59 AM
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.
Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:18 AM
Does that include the Ultra Street Fighter IV upgrade? Because I got SSFIVAE in a Games with Gold promotion, and bought the Ultra Street Fighter IV DLC some time afterward.
Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:28 AM
The Ultra DLC is a separate purchase. $15, not currently on sale.
Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:29 AM
It doesn't include Ultra, that was it's own seperate disc release.
Alpha 2
Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:30 AM
Okay, let me restate that. Will the Ultra Street Fighter IV upgrade work on an Xbox One?
Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:32 AM
Yes. Both disc version and DLC as a separate addon.
Posted 16 July 2017 - 06:33 AM
Posted 16 July 2017 - 12:17 PM
Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:36 PM