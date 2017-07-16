Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition X360 (now BC with X1) - $10 at Walmart

By Ferrari Racer, Jul 16 2017 12:59 AM

#1 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6240 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 16 July 2017 - 12:59 AM

https://www.walmart....5&wl13=&veh=sem

 

This just became compatible with Xbox One.

 


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#2 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1299 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:18 AM

Does that include the Ultra Street Fighter IV upgrade? Because I got SSFIVAE in a Games with Gold promotion, and bought the Ultra Street Fighter IV DLC some time afterward.


#3 Flux1  

Flux1

Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:28 AM

Does that include the Ultra Street Fighter IV upgrade? Because I got SSFIVAE in a Games with Gold promotion, and bought the Ultra Street Fighter IV DLC some time afterward.

The Ultra DLC is a separate purchase. $15, not currently on sale.


#4 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6367 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:29 AM

It doesn't include Ultra, that was it's own seperate disc release.


birdie-intro.gifAlpha 2

Stop wasting your money on videogames and sign up at prizerebel! Just do some simple and short surveys and in a couple of weeks time, you'll have enough credit to buy a $60 release! Or PSN/Xbox credit. Why pay money to fund your hoarding addiction when you can do it for freeeee!!!

#5 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1299 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:30 AM

Okay, let me restate that. Will the Ultra Street Fighter IV upgrade work on an Xbox One?


#6 Flux1  

Flux1

Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:32 AM

Okay, let me restate that. Will the Ultra Street Fighter IV upgrade work on an Xbox One?

Yes. Both disc version and DLC as a separate addon.


#7 Fletchncl   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

Fletchncl

Posted 16 July 2017 - 06:33 AM

I have the Ultra retail disk and it installed with all the dlc too.

#8 beaubalon  

beaubalon

Posted 16 July 2017 - 12:17 PM

I just bought the ULTRA version at my Walmart for $15.97

#9 Ketsui   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   929 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Ketsui

Posted 16 July 2017 - 03:36 PM

Where can I find Ultra??
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy