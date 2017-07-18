Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) $39.99/$31.99 GCU, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard $39.99/$31.99 GCU Best Buy

Can't recall seeing any sort of deal on this game before



This is the cheapest I've seen RE 7 by far and thought I'd give people who've been waiting for a price drop, like me, a heads up. I've been dying to give it a go and this is likely the best deal we're gonna see in awhile do I'm jumping on it. Can't wait to play it on my Pro, and eventually PSVR.



Edit- It seems it's on sale everywhere but different versions for different prices. Amazon has the PS4 version only for $35, while Target has the PS4 version only for $40. Wal-mart has the XBO version for $35 and PS4 version for $45. BB GCU is still the best deal though.