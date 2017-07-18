Jump to content

Product Information

* * * - - 2 votes

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) $39.99/$31.99 GCU, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard $39.99/$31.99 GCU Best Buy

By DiaperDandee, Jul 18 2017 11:43 PM

#1 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted 18 July 2017 - 11:43 PM

Can't recall seeing any sort of deal on this game before
 
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5579006
 

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5317314
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5317307

This is the cheapest I've seen RE 7 by far and thought I'd give people who've been waiting for a price drop, like me, a heads up. I've been dying to give it a go and this is likely the best deal we're gonna see in awhile do I'm jumping on it. Can't wait to play it on my Pro, and eventually PSVR.

Edit- It seems it's on sale everywhere but different versions for different prices. Amazon has the PS4 version only for $35, while Target has the PS4 version only for $40. Wal-mart has the XBO version for $35 and PS4 version for $45. BB GCU is still the best deal though.


#2 irrichc   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

irrichc

Posted 18 July 2017 - 11:56 PM

fyi theirs a ps4 demo in the store if people wanna try it out. The demo actually made me want to buy it. 


#3 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1813 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted 19 July 2017 - 12:02 AM

This game is awesome and deserved better sales, hopefully we get a part 3.


#4 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted 19 July 2017 - 12:11 AM

This is also $39.99 at Toys R Us

#5 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   2847 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 19 July 2017 - 12:24 AM

I think this is a universal price drop seems to have hit $39.99 most everywhere including the PlayStation Store. 


Currently Playing:

Tekken 7 & Berserk and the Band of the Hawk | Skyrim | Sonic Mania & Splatoon 2 

 

#6 acthechamp   The CAG Hero CAGiversary!   1459 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

acthechamp

Posted 19 July 2017 - 01:47 AM

I am personally not a big fan of this game. For some reason, I just couldn't get into it. I know a lot of other people like it, so my feeling of the game is probably in the minority.


#7 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2111 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:06 AM

meh - will wait til its $20 or less.


#8 Thatguy1513   Him again.... CAGiversary!   2444 Posts   Joined 2.8 Years Ago  

Thatguy1513

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:25 AM

Playing this now. About 25% of the way in and all I can think is so far it's not as good as the first one.

#9 Inceptional  

Inceptional

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:30 AM

#10 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2602 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:33 AM

Thanks for the heads up OP, I actually got it on sale at GS a couple of weeks ago for ~$29 preowned at GameStop.



#11 Sunrisecityrider   Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down CAGiversary!   2252 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:33 AM

It's also $35 at GameStop new for those with credit there.

#12 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:35 AM

ya i got this buy2g1 and on sale so got for like 20. but ty


#13 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:37 AM

This has been $32 before with GCU. Nice find though, probably a permanent price drop.


#14 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7717 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:40 AM

$15 or less...yeah i'm cheaper haha.


#15 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:49 AM

I am personally not a big fan of this game. For some reason, I just couldn't get into it. I know a lot of other people like it, so my feeling of the game is probably in the minority.


You're not alone. The first game was good fun and I overlooked a lot of the flaws. The second game did absolutely nothing to fix anything that was wrong, so I bailed before the halfway mark. Very frustrating game

#16 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:52 AM

Been interested since launch but not for 60.... Been 6 months now, waist deep in Persona and just got FF XII. Since it's a universal drop will probably wait for a sale. Thanks for the heads up OP

#17 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:54 AM

Good price, kicking around getting a PSVR with the credit from this last bonus at GS and this would give me something besides replaying Skyrim for the 1000th time

#18 NiiNJA   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   325 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

NiiNJA

Posted 19 July 2017 - 02:54 AM

$34.99 at amazon too


#19 Samsung  

Samsung

Posted 19 July 2017 - 03:03 AM

Good deal, glad the price is coming down permanently. Now that this is the new baseline price, it is one step closer to getting down to $20, which is what I will pay.

#20 CaoPi   KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10493 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 19 July 2017 - 03:19 AM

Didn't felt like there was much replay after finishing it. It's a different game with VR I've yet to purchase that.

#21 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2111 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 19 July 2017 - 03:52 AM

Hope to get it this BF at < $20.

#22 E_Man   Classically Trained!! CAGiversary!   353 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

E_Man

Posted 19 July 2017 - 06:19 AM

Will wait till it hits $19.99.


#23 Gears24   CAG CAGiversary!   1808 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Gears24

Posted 19 July 2017 - 06:24 AM

Yeah, this has been $32 before with GCU. Picked it up back in May.


#24 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 19 July 2017 - 06:40 AM

#25 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1726 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 19 July 2017 - 10:39 AM

Got the 1st game free via plus and couldn't get in. Played it again months later and still couldn't get in. Played it again years later and was finally able to click and beat it once. It's very weird.

Now waiting for the second game to be cheap or free on plus. :)

#26 brewin   Gamer Dad CAGiversary!   423 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

brewin

Posted 19 July 2017 - 12:53 PM

Was $30 at Newegg recently. Tried this out and its just not a fun game IMO. Much prefer the Dead Rising series now. RE takes itself too seriously and is just not a fun experience. I used to be a huge RE fan too. Dead Rising 4 is great for fun zombie killing times and Dying Light takes the cake for the more serious zombie apocalypse side of things.
#27 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   5895 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted 19 July 2017 - 01:24 PM

yea i remember it was $30 after coupon code at Newegg at one point. sold out in a few hours. ill just wait for it to drop under $20. either that, maybe they will come in a collection with the main game and all the DLCs.


#28 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   916 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 19 July 2017 - 01:49 PM

I'm worried there aren't many copies of this and I'll kick myself for not jumping in now...but I'm hoping I can wait for a used copy on ebay after this drop for 25 or so. If anyone is selling a used copy hmu.

#29 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1443 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 19 July 2017 - 06:43 PM

I can confirm that this is the new MSRP.


#30 dchrisd   F.U. Rosalina! ~ Daisy <3 CAGiversary!   1602 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

dchrisd

Posted 19 July 2017 - 07:10 PM

If you don't mind used, I got the PS4 version for like $18 at Gamestop during the recent great flip (sales of Plants vs Zombies 2 jumps to #1) fiasco.


