CAGcast #511: We Don't Really Wear Pants

CAGcast #511: We Don’t Really Wear Pants

The gang talks Gamescom, The Defenders, SNES Classic Pre-orders, Xbox One X, and so much more!

* * * * * 3 votes

Walmart Pre-owned Game Sale

By shwelding, Jul 21 2017 06:23 AM
PS4 Xbox One Walmart

#1 shwelding  

shwelding

Posted 21 July 2017 - 06:23 AM

Full list: https://www.walmart....chProductResult

 

 

https://www.walmart....ox-One/55488487

Gears of War 4              $13.03
 
https://www.walmart....ox-One/54308470
The Division - Xbox One  $9.17
 
https://www.walmart....ed-PS4/54308466
The Division - PS4          $9.17
 
https://www.walmart....ed-PS4/55488486
Titanfall 2 - PS4               $13.03    --> $18.88

 

 

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - PS4         $13.03
Final Fantasy XV Day 1 Edition - PS4    $19.20
Mad Max - PS4                 $9.17   ---> OOS
Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Xbox One   $13.03
Mad Max -Xbox One         $9.17
 

**From all of the comments we've gathered so far, it's best to assume bundle/value pack games could potentially be shipped from Redbox or Family Video (Preowned Discs). Just something to remember when we see promotion like this**


Muintir  

Muintir

Posted 21 July 2017 - 02:28 PM

is this the website only or in store as well? Battlefront is $5 so I wouldnt mind picking that up today


#3 Drewish522  

Drewish522

Posted 21 July 2017 - 02:55 PM

good luck finding a store with any preowned games in stock. better to order for in-store pickup


#4 Humble Odin  

Humble Odin

Posted 21 July 2017 - 02:57 PM

GTA 5 is available on PS4 for $20, not bad.
https://www.walmart....8PrBCqKRzF28sUU


#5 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted 21 July 2017 - 06:50 PM

I was actually going to post a topic about this. I had just got Just Cause 3 for $13.03 in the mail yesterday, which is lower than most places, and I bought Far Cry 4 for that $9 price and Battlefield 1, which was $19. Now beware, they put my Far Cry on backorder for like a day or 2, then it changed to shipped, so be careful with that.  Here's the link for JC3, it came in good shape for me:

 

https://www.walmart....886sB-I7940pIQs


HyperG  

HyperG

Posted 21 July 2017 - 06:52 PM

GTA 5 is available on PS4 for $20, not bad.
https://www.walmart....8PrBCqKRzF28sUU

Picked up GTA 5 for PS4 last week at Target new for $17.98 . YMMV, wasn't many stores discounted that low, but worth checking on Brickseek.


#7 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted 21 July 2017 - 07:06 PM

Here's Final Fantasy X-X2 HD for PS4 for $9.17, it's selling out quick though.

 

https://www.walmart....886sB-I7940pIQs

 

Titanfall 2 PS4 $13.03:

 

https://www.walmart....ed-PS4/55488486


#8 tru_dog8  

tru_dog8

Posted 21 July 2017 - 07:45 PM

https://www.walmart....-Wii-U/55985693

 

BotW Wii U for $24.96.  One left as of posting.  


#9 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted 21 July 2017 - 08:11 PM

https://www.walmart....-Wii-U/55985693

 

BotW Wii U for $24.96.  One left as of posting.  

Gone, but nice find man. Not sure if it's been lower or not but Bioshock The Collection PS4 is $19.20

 

https://www.walmart....ed-PS4/55488489


Muintir  

Muintir

Posted 22 July 2017 - 01:26 AM

I think this is the full list

 

https://www.walmart....chProductResult


#11 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted 23 July 2017 - 02:22 AM

Finding more stuff, this is crazy. Btw, my Battlefield 1 and Far Cry 4 came today in great shape.

 

Prey PS4 $24.96(6 left with me posting this):

 

https://www.walmart....ed-PS4/55985695


#12 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 23 July 2017 - 02:50 AM

Aside of BOTW WiiU and possible Gtav for PS4 SUPER MEHH DEALS 

 

Found most of the games on the list cheaper on EBay.


SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted 23 July 2017 - 03:18 AM

Nice find, but nothing really seemed like that great of a deal except a small handful of games. Most of it was sold out


momotenshi  

momotenshi

Posted 23 July 2017 - 04:43 AM

I think this is the full list
 
https://www.walmart....chProductResult

^Looked through the list. Ended up ordering these:
IMG_1500.PNG
Decent deals. Combined with free 2-day shipping and 4% more in savings using Ebates + Walmart cc made it better! First time ordering preowned games from Walmart. Hopefully they come in good shape.

#15 Potatoeman  

Potatoeman

Posted 23 July 2017 - 04:58 AM

They had horizon at $25 but it was gone ASAP:/

#16 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted 23 July 2017 - 05:36 AM

^Looked through the list. Ended up ordering these:
attachicon.gifIMG_1500.PNG
Decent deals. Combined with free 2-day shipping and 4% more in savings using Ebates + Walmart cc made it better! First time ordering preowned games from Walmart. Hopefully they come in good shape.

I've had 3 pre-owned games come over the past couple of days and they've been in pretty good condition, it comes shrinkwrapped and everything. I've had no complaints so far.


helpmeplease84  

helpmeplease84

Posted 27 July 2017 - 06:44 AM

When did they start offering free 2day shipping?

EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted 27 July 2017 - 02:40 PM

Gah. Shipping kills it for me, otherwise $13 for TF2 is enough to make me bite. 

 

There aren't Walmarts where I live. 


#19 Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 27 July 2017 - 02:42 PM

Gah. Shipping kills it for me, otherwise $13 for TF2 is enough to make me bite. 

 

There aren't Walmarts where I live. 

If you don't mind waiting, I can order it and have it shipped to you for cost.


EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted 27 July 2017 - 03:11 PM

If you don't mind waiting, I can order it and have it shipped to you for cost.

That's kind of you, but not necessary. Thank you, though. 


#21 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted 27 July 2017 - 03:22 PM

My order that had Prey for $24 got backordered, I waited too late on it, waited til there was 3 left and the other stuff got here that was part of it. Oh well, sucks, but it was worth a try! My other stuff came perfect.


alkmie  

alkmie

Posted 28 July 2017 - 03:40 PM

Just bought a ps4 so this thread came in really handy. Wal mart had battlefront marked at 11.88 but they priced matched me for 6 when I showed em the link. Thanks for sharing


HyperG  

HyperG

Posted 28 July 2017 - 08:46 PM

Still patiently waiting for Overwatch for PS4 to restock... 

As I was typing this, Overwatch :ps4: came back in stock for $20.03. Guaranteed to disappear quick again. Link in spoilers. Thanks to the original poster in another Walmart thread for sharing the deal.

Spoiler

#24 Acash  

Acash

Posted 29 July 2017 - 05:31 PM

Assassin's Creed Syndicate (PS4) - Pre-Owned $13.03
https://www.walmart....-Owned/49972470

Final Fantasy XV Day 1 Edition - Pre-Owned (PS4) $19.20
https://www.walmart....ed-PS4/55488469

Mad Max (PS4) - Pre-Owned $9.17
https://www.walmart....Owned/49972500?

Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Xbox One) - Pre-Owned $13.03
https://www.walmart....-Owned/49972487

Mad Max (Xbox One) - Pre-Owned $9.17
https://www.walmart....-Owned/49972488

The Legend Zelda Tri Heroes (Nintendo 3DS) - Pre-Owned $13.03 (one left)
https://www.walmart....-Owned/49972436

jsb2642  

jsb2642

Posted 29 July 2017 - 07:40 PM

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Xbox One) $20.10
http://www.walmart.c...ox-One/55985615

An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted 29 July 2017 - 09:33 PM

I picked up Final Fantasy XV. I was always on the fence from the love/hate opinions on it, but at $20.xx after tax I'll give it a go.

#27 shwelding  

shwelding

Posted 30 July 2017 - 07:17 AM

Just picked up 3 of the games I bought and surprisingly they are all brand new and sealed! LOL


damonoxide  

damonoxide

Posted 30 July 2017 - 09:17 AM

Just picked up 3 of the games I bought and surprisingly they are all brand new and sealed! LOL


They reseal them. I've gotten four in the last week and all looked new at first glance, but none were. All had a pre-owned sticker on the back of the case over the barcode but under the cellophane. But yes, short of a couple dimples in one of the cases, they've all been in fantastic shape and some Goo Gone and patience will get rid of the sticker.

#29 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted 01 August 2017 - 03:28 AM

Resident Evil Biohazrd (PS4) $24.96
https://www.walmart....d-PS4/561735317

#30 Acash  

Acash

Posted 02 August 2017 - 10:42 PM

Prey Xbox One $20.03 (one left)


https://www.walmart....ox-One/55985690
